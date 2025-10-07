Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 7, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 7, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips Game Answers for October 7, 2025! Find clues and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles to help you solve today's challenging grid.

NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times’ Pips Game has brought another exciting mix of logic and number challenges, perfect for fans who love cracking clever tile placements. Today’s grid leaned heavily on addition and equality clues, with a few tricky 'less than' conditions to keep solvers on their toes. While the easy section felt like a calm warm-up, the medium level demanded sharper observation, and the hard mode? Yeah, it was a full-on test of number intuition. 

If you get stuck anywhere, no worries,  we have come up with step-by-step pips solutions for you.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt PipsEasy (1)

  • Number (9): 2-3 (horizontally), 3-3 (vertically).

  • Number (16): 0-4 (vertically), 4-4 (horizontally), 4-5 (vertically).

  • Number (15): 5-5 (horizontally), 4-5 (vertically)

Final result:

Nyt PipsEasy Final (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips Medium (3)

  • Less Than (4): 1-2 (vertically), 0-6 (horizontally).

  • Equal (6): 0-6 (horizontally), 2-6 (horizontally), 3-6 (vertically).

  • Equal (2): 1-2 (vertically), 2-6 (horizontally), 4-2 (horizontally), 2-5 (horizontally).

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (vertically), 3-5 (horizontally).

  • Number (11): 2-5 (horizontally), 3-5 (horizontally), 1-0 (vertically)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Medium Final (2)

Today’s NYT Hard Answers

Nyt Pips Hard (3)

  • Number (0): 0-0 (horizontally).

  • Number (11): 4-4 (horizontally), 3-2 (vertically).

  • Equal (2): 3-2 (vertically), 2-5 (vertically).

  • Number (5): 2-5 (vertically), 0-3 (horizontally).

  • Number (7): 0-3 (horizontally), 4-2 (horizontally).

  • Equal (2): 4-2 (horizontally), 2-0 (vertically).

  • Number (11): 2-0 (vertically), 5-6 (horizontally).

  • Equal (6):: 6-6 (vertically), 1-6 (horizontally).

  • Less Than (2): 1-6 (horizontally)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hard Final (1)

Conclusion

Today’s Pips Game was no walk in the park, with multiple equality zones and repeat number clues, it definitely kept solvers alert. The colour-coded spaces added an extra layer of challenge, forcing players to think beyond basic arithmetic. If you managed to breeze through all three levels, congrats, your logic game is on point. 

If not, don’t stress, Pips Game is all about practice and pattern recognition. 

Come back tomorrow for another brain-boosting round and see if you can outsmart the grid again!

