NYT Pips Answers Today (October 6, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you have been loving Pips Game lately, you already know it is not your average number game. Every new grid feels like a riddle that teases your logic and math brain just enough to keep you coming back for more. The October 6 puzzle was a perfect mix of sneaky clues, overlapping logic rules, and plenty of moments that made players second-guess their placements.

So, whether you got stuck on the Greater Than (9) section or the tricky Equal (6) tiles, we have got your back. Check out today’s Pips Game Answers for all the levels, i.e., easy, mediu,m and hard.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers