NYT Pips Answers Today (October 6, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 6, 2025, 07:09 EDT

Get the NYT Pips Game Answers for October 6, 2025! Find clues and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles to help you solve today's challenging grid.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you have been loving Pips Game lately, you already know it is not your average number game. Every new grid feels like a riddle that teases your logic and math brain just enough to keep you coming back for more. The October 6 puzzle was a perfect mix of sneaky clues, overlapping logic rules, and plenty of moments that made players second-guess their placements. 

So, whether you got stuck on the Greater Than (9) section or the tricky Equal (6) tiles, we have got your back. Check out today’s Pips Game Answers for all the levels, i.e., easy, mediu,m and hard.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips Easy (16)

  • Number (7): 4-3, placed vertically

  • Less Than (5): 2-5, placed vertically; 1-6, placed horizontally

  • Equal (5): 2-5, placed vertically; 5-5, placed horizontally

  • Greater Than (9): 1-6, placed horizontally; 5-5, placed horizontally

Final results:

NYT Pips Easy FInal (10)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips Medium (20)

  • Number (10): 5-2, placed horizontally; 5-6, placed vertically

  • Number (6): 5-6, placed vertically

  • Equal (4): 4-4, placed vertically; 4-0, placed horizontally

  • Number (3): 0-0, placed horizontally; 3-2, placed horizontally

  • Number (2): 3-2, placed horizontally

  • Number (11): 5-5, placed horizontally; 1-0, placed horizontally

  • Number (0): 1-0, placed horizontally

Final results:

NYT Pips Medium Final (12)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (13)

  • Number (6): 6-2, placed horizontally

  • Equal (6): 2-0, placed vertically

  • Number (6): 2-0, placed vertically; 6-5, placed horizontally; 0-6, placed vertically

  • Equal (6): 0-6, placed vertically; 6-4, placed horizontally

  • Greater Than (6): 1-5, placed vertically; 6-4, placed horizontal

Final results:

NYT Pips Hard Final (12)

Conclusion

The October 6 Pips Game really flexed its logic muscles today. The Equal (6) sections tested precision, while the overlapping Greater Than clues made players think twice before placing tiles. If you cracked it clean, you’re officially in your Pips era. And if not, don’t stress; every solved grid makes you sharper for the next one. Come back tomorrow because there is always a fresh challenge waiting to trip your brain!

