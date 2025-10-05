RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 5, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 5, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips game answers for October 5, 2025! Find clues, hints, and solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles in this daily logic game that's a twist on dominoes and Sudoku.

NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’ve been hooked on the New York Times’ Pips Game lately, you are definitely not alone. This daily logic game is giving serious competition to Wordle and Connections with its number-based twist. Every grid feels like a new math mystery- you’re not just guessing numbers, you’re decoding relationships, spotting patterns, and placing domino-like tiles in the perfect order. 

Pips Game for October 5 came with a clever mix of logic, addition, and a few deceptive, less-than-traps that made even the game pros pause for a second. Don’t worry if you got stuck - here is your comprehensive guide with all solutions and answers for all levels, including easy, medium, and hard.

How to Play NYT Pips Game?

Pips Game is a daily logic puzzle that plays like dominoes meet Sudoku. Each tile shows two numbers (for example, 3–6 or 1–4), and your job is to place them according to the rule on each colored square:

  • Equal (x)- Both numbers must equal x

  • Number (x)- Both numbers must add up to x

  • Greater Than / Less Than- Numbers must follow that condition

  • Not Equal-  Both numbers must be different

The trick? Every decision affects the rest of the grid; one wrong move can disrupt the entire board.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Pips Easy (5)

  • Number (8): 4-2, placed horizontally; 4-1, placed vertically

  • Less Than (5): 3-1, placed vertically

  • Equal (1): 4-1, placed vertically; 5-1, placed vertically; 3-1, placed vertically

Final result:

Pips Easy final (6)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Pips Medium (6)

  • Number (8): 5-3, placed horizontally; 3-1, placed vertically

  • Number (13): 5-3, placed horizontally; 6-2, placed horizontally; 1-4, placed horizontally

  • Number (7): 6-2, placed horizontally; 1-4, placed horizontally; 1-6, placed vertically

Final result:

Pips Medium Final (6)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Pips Hard (6)

  • Less Than (7): 3-3, placed horizontally; 2-5, placed vertically

  • Less Than (6): 2-5, placed vertically

  • Equal (4): 4-4, placed vertically; 4-5, placed horizontally; 4-3, placed horizontally

  • Number (9): 4-5, placed horizontally; 4-0, placed vertically

  • Greater Than (2): 3-6, placed horizontally

  • Number (8): 3-6, placed horizontally; 5-3, placed vertically

  • Number (8): 2-3, placed horizontally; 5-3, placed vertically

Final result:

Pips Hard Final (6)

Conclusion

The October 5 Pips Game was a solid mental workout with a few curveballs hidden behind simple-looking clues. Still, if you managed to finish without peeking, you’re on fire! But even if not, use these answers to learn new solving patterns and prep for tomorrow’s pips game.

