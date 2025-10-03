UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 3, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 3, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips answers for October 3, 2025, including step-by-step solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles. Learn how to play this domino pips game and improve your problem-solving skills.

NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times’ Pips has quickly become the internet’s new brain-teaser obsession. It combines the charm of domino tiles with the logic of Sudoku, providing players with a daily grid to solve. Each day, players face clues like Equal, Greater Than, Less Than, or Number, and the goal is to place dominoes so every condition is satisfied.

Some clues look deceptively simple (like Equal 3), but the real fun starts when multiple dominoes overlap, forcing you to think two or three steps ahead. Today’s October 3 puzzle ranges from easy warm-ups to mind-bending hard mode challenges. If you got stuck on any of them, don’t worry- we’ve listed all the hints and NYT Pips answers below.

How to Play Pips

  1. You get a grid with colored squares, each containing a hint.

  2. Place domino tiles (from 0-0 to 6-6) to satisfy each hint:

    • Equal (n): All pips here must equal n.

    • Number (n): The two sides of the domino must add up to n.

    • Greater Than (n): Both sides must be larger than n.

    • Less Than (n): Both sides must be smaller than n.

    • Not Equal: Both sides must show different numbers.

  3. Tiles can be placed horizontally or vertically- watch out for overlaps as well. 

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers 

PIPS Easy (3)

  • Number (2): 2-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4): 2-4 (horizontal), 0-4 (vertical)

  • Equal (1): 1-5 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (vertical)

Final result:

PIPS Easy Final (4)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers 

PIPS Medium (4)

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontal), 3-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-0 (vertical), 1-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4): 3-4 (horizontal), 1-4 (horizontal), 4-4 (vertical), 4-2 (vertical)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (vertical), 0-6 (vertical)

  • Number (12): 0-6 (vertical), 6-1 (vertical)

  • Number (15): 5-1 (vertical), 5-2 (horizontal), 5-3 (horizontal)

  • Equal (2): 4-2 (vertical), 5-2 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 6-1 (vertical), 5-1 (vertical)

Final result:

PIPS Medium Final (4)

Today’s NYT Hard Answers

PIPS Hard (4)

  • Greater Than (9): 3-5 (horizontal), 5-1 (vertical)

  • Less Than (3): 5-1 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (11): 4-6 (vertical), 6-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (7): 2-0 (horizontal), 6-5 (horizontal)

  • Less Than (1): 2-0 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical)

  • Equal (2): 2-2 (vertical), 2-3 (horizontal), 1-2 (horizontal), 2-6 (horizontal)

  • Less Than (5): 4-3 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 2-3 (horizontal), 4-3 (horizontal)

  • Number (3): 1-1 (horizontal), 1-2 (horizontal)

Final result:

PIPS Easy Final (4)

How Was the NYT Pips Game Today?

The October 3rd NYT Pips puzzle served up as a fun mix of straightforward and tricky challenges, perfect for warming up your brain. The easy clues got you comfortable, the medium ones demanded sharper observation, and the hard section pushed logical thinking to the max. 

However, this is the charm of Pips: it’s simple to start but endlessly tricky to master. Whether you solved them all or peeked at the answers here, the key is consistency. So, playing Pips Game daily not only boosts your problem-solving skills but also keeps the game exciting with fresh grids and new patterns. 

Stay tuned and come back here for tomorrow’s Pips Answers.

