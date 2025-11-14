IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 LIVE: BCI Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 14, 2025, 18:12 IST

Bar Council of India will be releasing the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 on the official website on November 15, 2025. The link for candidates to download the hall ticket will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Login with the login id and password to download the admit card PDF

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 to be released on November 15, 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com
  • Candidates can login using their Login id and password to download the AIBE 20 hall ticket
  • BCI is scheduled to conduct AIBE 20 exam 2025 on November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: The All India Bar Examination AIBE 20 admit card will be available on the official website tomorrow, November 15, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exams will be able to download their AIBE 20 admit card 2025 through the link available on the official website. 

To download the AIBE 20 hall tickets, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Bar Council of India and login using their login ID and password.  The AIBE 20 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. It must be noted that the AIBE 20 admit card will be issued only for those candidates who have completed the AIBE 20 registration and application process.

AIBE 20 admit card 2025 will be available on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. A direct link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 admit card will also be available on this page.

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download the AIBE 20 Admit Card

The AIBE 20 admit card will be available for download on the official website. To download the hall ticket, students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI

Step 2: Click on AIBE 20 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 14, 2025, 18:12 IST

    AIBE 20 Admit Card: Download Hall Ticket at allindiabarexamination.com

    The AIBE 20 examination is scheduled for November 30, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the AIBE 20 hall tickets using their login is and password. The link to download the admit card will be available at allindiabarexamination.com

  • Nov 14, 2025, 17:57 IST

    AIBE 20 Hall Ticket Download: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

    The AIBE 20 admit card 2025 will be available for download on the official websote tomorrow, November 15, 2025. The following details will be mentioned on the AIBE hall ticket

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Candidate photograph and signature
    • Exam Schedule
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Nov 14, 2025, 17:39 IST

    BCI AIBE hall ticket 2025: Exam Date

    The Bar Council of India conducts the AIBE 20 examination for candidates who wish to practice law in India. this yeat BCI is conducting the AIBE exam on November 30, 2025 across all designated exam centres.

  • Nov 14, 2025, 17:10 IST

    Official Website to Download AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025

    Bar Council of India will be releasing the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 on the official website tomorrow, November 15, 2025. To download the hall ticket candidates can visit the following websites

    • allindiabarexamination.com
    • barcouncilofindia.org
  • Nov 14, 2025, 16:51 IST

    AIBE 20 Admit Card: Login Credentials

    The link to download the AIBE 20 admit card will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. To download the hall tickets candidates are required to login with the following credentials

    Login Id

    Password

  • Nov 14, 2025, 16:38 IST

    AIBE 20 Admit Card: How to Download?

    The AIBE 20 admit card will be available for download tomorrow, November 15, 2025. Candidates can download the AIBE 20 hall tickets using their login id and password at allindiabarexamination.com

  • Nov 14, 2025, 16:12 IST

    AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 on November 15

    The Bar Council of India has issued the official date for the release of the AIBE 20 admit card 2025. According to the official notification shared, the period of online release of AIBE 20 Admit Cards for candidates is November 15, 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy

