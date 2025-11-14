AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 LIVE: BCI Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Details Here

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: The All India Bar Examination AIBE 20 admit card will be available on the official website tomorrow, November 15, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exams will be able to download their AIBE 20 admit card 2025 through the link available on the official website.

To download the AIBE 20 hall tickets, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Bar Council of India and login using their login ID and password. The AIBE 20 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. It must be noted that the AIBE 20 admit card will be issued only for those candidates who have completed the AIBE 20 registration and application process.

AIBE 20 admit card 2025 will be available on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. A direct link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 admit card will also be available on this page.

Steps to Download the AIBE 20 Admit Card

The AIBE 20 admit card will be available for download on the official website. To download the hall ticket, students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI

Step 2: Click on AIBE 20 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

