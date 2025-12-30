Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Largest Monument in the World?

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 30, 2025, 18:26 IST

The Great Pyramid of Cholula (Tlachihualtepetl) stands as Earth's largest monument by volume, containing over 4.45 million cubic meters of material. Despite its modest height, its massive base and ancient adobe construction dwarf the Great Pyramid of Giza, representing a centuries-long feat of pre-Columbian engineering.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The largest monument in the world is the Great Pyramid of Cholula in Mexico. It is considered the world's largest monument by volume, measuring an estimated 4.45 million cubic meters of material. It is even larger than Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza. 

Commonly referred to as the largest pyramid and monument ever built, this ancient structure questions assumptions about the measures of size based on things like height or statues. 

Which is the Largest Monument in the World by Volume?

The Great Pyramid of Cholula is considered the largest monument by total volume, according to Guinness World Records, as it contains over 4.45 million cubic meters of adobe brick and earth. It was built by the pre-Columbian Olmecs and Toltecs from around 300 BCE to 900 CE, dwarfing Giza's Great Pyramid at 2.5 million cubic meters. Its base covers 450 by 450 meters equal to 9-13 football fields, though a Spanish church crowns its flattened summit.

It is also one of only a few courses at the university that does not have a final exam, yet has among the highest completion rates.

Which is the Largest Monument by Base Area?

The Great Pyramid of Cholula leads in base area at around 202,500 square meters, larger than Teotihuacan's Pyramid of the Sun or the Indiana Dunes monument. It is a site often incorrectly cited in arguments. Preah Vihear Temple in Cambodia covers a substantial cliff-top area but falls short at less than 100,000 square meters over the sanctuaries and staircases. The Temple of Karnak in Egypt covers about 200,000 square meters, but it was not a single pyramid-like monument but a temple complex.

The Largest Pyramid in the World | History Today

Source: History Today

Tallest Monuments Worldwide 

Height goes to modern statues over ancient pyramids, with India's Statue of Unity highest at 182 meters or 597 feet, then to Sardar Patel. China's Spring Temple Buddha is 153 meters, with its pedestal being 128 meters, while Japan's Ushiku Daibutsu reaches 100 meters. Traditional obelisks, such as the Washington Monument, rate high at 169 meters but trail these.

READ | Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025: Check the List Here!

What Defines a Monument

Monuments include pyramids, statues, temples, and obelisks built to commemorate, religious, or cultural purposes, excluding functional structures like dams (e.g., Sardar Sarovar at 6.82 million m³). Guinness emphasizes constructed volume for "largest monument," crediting Cholula over Giza. Debates arise over single vs. complex structures, but Cholula's unified pyramid form secures its record.

History of Great Pyramid of Cholula

Since the excavations began in the 1930s, layers of history have been uncovered: the tunnels and murals bursting forth from the ground itself, the rituals of Quetzalcoatl whispers from the past. Today, the area is home to an annual festival that attracts tourists making their way through the internal tunnels.

Visiting the Largest Monument 

Cholula is accessible on stairs or ramps that lead up to the summit of its church, providing a panoramic view. Lastly, visiting in October, during the Harvest celebration, when fireworks top off the top of the pyramid, is advisable. Even with new layers added, recognition by UNESCO attracts tourists from across the world.

Recommended Reading:

List of 9 Fruits That Grow In the Desert


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News