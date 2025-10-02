RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 2, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 2, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips hints and answers for today's easy, medium, and hard puzzles. Learn how to play this challenging game that combines Sudoku, dominoes, and logic.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today:  If the New York Times’ Connection and Wordle is your daily coffee shot, then NYT PIPS is the brain-jolt you didn’t know you needed. The New York Times has been dropping this fresh puzzle that feels like a cross between Sudoku, dominoes, and pure logic flexing. Every day, you receive a fresh grid, where each colored zone comes with a rule: sometimes the numbers inside must add up to a specific value, sometimes they must all be equal, sometimes they need to be different, or greater than or less than a set number. 

Sounds easy, right? But the higher levels make you second-guess every placement. That’s why Pips Game has quickly become a must-do for puzzle lovers, short enough for a coffee break, tricky enough to flex your problem-solving muscles.

So, if today’s puzzle had you stuck, don’t worry. Below, we have given you all the Pips answers and solved every level step by step.

How to Play PIPS?

  1. You play with domino-like tiles, each having two numbers.

  2. The puzzle board has colored areas with conditions like:

    • Number (X): Tiles inside must add up to X.

    • Equal (X): Every tile must include the number X.

    • Greater Than (X): Numbers must be bigger than X.

    • Less Than (X): Numbers must be smaller than X.

    • Not Equal: Each tile must display a different number.

  3. The challenge is to place the right dominoes so every zone rule is satisfied.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

PIPS Eaasy

  • Less Than (2): Place [0 | 2] horizontally 

  • Not Equal: Place [0 | 2] horizontally, [4 | 2] horizontally, [5 | 1] vertically 

  • Number (1): Place [5 | 1] vertically 

  • Equal (3): Place [3 | 3] horizontally 

  • Number (2): Place [2 | 6] vertically 

  • Number (12): Place [1 | 6] horizontally 

Final result:

PIPS Easy final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

PIPS Medium (3)

  • Greater Than (4): Place [5 | 3] horizontally 

  • Not Equal: Place [5 | 3] horizontally, [0 | 2] vertically, [4 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (1): Place [4 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (2): Place [0 | 2] vertically, [0 | 1] vertically 

  • Number (4): Place [0 | 1] vertically, [3 | 1] vertically 

Final result:

PIPS Medium FInal (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

PIPS Hard (3)

  • Number (4): Place [4 | 3] horizontally 

  • Number (3) Orange: Place [1 | 2] vertically, [5 | 2] vertically 

  • Number (3) Green: Place [1 | 2] vertically, [1 | 0] vertically 

  • Number (3) Light Blue: Place [4 | 3] horizontally, [1 | 0] vertically 

  • Less Than (3): Place [2 | 3] horizontally 

  • Greater Than (3): Place [4 | 5] vertically 

  • Equal (5): Place [5 | 2] vertically, [4 | 5] vertically, [5 | 5] vertically 

  • Number (4) Orange: Place [4 | 2] vertically 

  • Less Than (3) Purple: Place [4 | 2] vertically 

  • Equal (3): Place [2 | 3] horizontally, [3 | 3] vertically, [3 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (0): Place [0 | 0] vertically 

  • Number (1) Dark Blue: Place [0 | 0] vertically, [1 | 1] vertically 

  • Number (1) Purple: Place [1 | 1] vertically 

  • Number (12): Place [4 | 6] vertically, [6 | 1] horizontally 

  • Less Than (2) Purple: Place [3 | 2] horizontally 

  • Less Than (4): Place [6 | 1] horizontally 

Final result:

PIPS Hard FInal (3)

That is the complete Pips Answers for Today, all three levels are solved! Save this for quick reference and compare where you got stuck today.

