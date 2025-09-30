UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 30, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 30, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Unlock the NYT Pips puzzle for September 30, 2025! Get hints and answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard levels to master this daily logic game of dominoes, strategy, and math.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Game Today: If NYT Wordle tests your vocabulary and NYT Connections stretches your pattern-spotting, then NYT Pips is where your logic muscles really get their workout. This daily puzzle from The New York Times looks simple at first, with domino tiles and spaces with rules like greater than, equal to, or add up to. But once start playing it level by level, you realize it is less about guessing and more about strategy, placement, and math-smarts.

Every move can either click perfectly or throw the whole grid off-balance. That’s why players often get stuck halfway and start second-guessing themselves. 

So, if today’s puzzle had you spiraling between numbers and rules, don’t worry. We’ve come up with all the Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty solutions so you can compare, learn, and nail the game.

Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 29, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Easy (14)

  • Greater Than (3): [4 | 4] placed horizontally 

  • Greater Than (4): [5 | 3] placed horizontally 

  • Not Equal: [4 | 4] horizontally, [3 | 0] horizontally, [2 | 2] horizontally, [5 | 3] horizontally 

  • Less Than (3): [2 | 2] placed horizontally 

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy Final (8)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium (18)

  • Less Than (3): [0 | 1] placed horizontally 

  • Number (8): [6 | 4] vertically, [0 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 3] vertically, [2 | 5] vertically 

  • Number (10): [2 | 5] vertically, [5 | 0] horizontally 

  • Less Than (5): [1 | 3] placed vertically 

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium FInal (10)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (11)

  • Number (11): [6 | 5] vertically 

  • Equal (1)- light blue space: [1 | 6] horizontally, [1 | 5] vertically 

  • Greater Than (3): [1 | 5] vertically 

  • Number (5): [5 | 3] vertically 

  • Number (3): [5 | 3] vertically 

  • Number (6): [1 | 6] horizontally 

  • Number (8):  [4 | 4] vertically 

  • Equal (1)  dark blue space: [1 | 1] vertically 

  • Equal (2) red space: [2 | 1] vertically, [2 | 2] horizontally 

  • Less Than (5): [2 | 1] vertically, [3 | 3] vertically 

  • Less Than (4): [3 | 3] vertically 

  •  Greater Than (4):[5 | 5] horizontally 

  • Number (17): [6 | 6] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally 

  • Number (3): [3 | 0] horizontally 

  • Number (0): [0 | 2] vertically 

  • Number (2): [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 2] vertically 

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard Final (10)

That’s the full set of Sept. 30 NYT PIPS puzzle solutions! Whether you breezed through or battled with today’s challenges, use these placements to sharpen your strategies. Tomorrow’s puzzle might just flip the rules again - so stay sharp!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags