NYT Pips Hints Today (September 30, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: If NYT Wordle tests your vocabulary and NYT Connections stretches your pattern-spotting, then NYT Pips is where your logic muscles really get their workout. This daily puzzle from The New York Times looks simple at first, with domino tiles and spaces with rules like greater than, equal to, or add up to. But once start playing it level by level, you realize it is less about guessing and more about strategy, placement, and math-smarts.
Every move can either click perfectly or throw the whole grid off-balance. That’s why players often get stuck halfway and start second-guessing themselves.
So, if today’s puzzle had you spiraling between numbers and rules, don’t worry. We’ve come up with all the Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty solutions so you can compare, learn, and nail the game.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
-
Greater Than (3): [4 | 4] placed horizontally
-
Greater Than (4): [5 | 3] placed horizontally
-
Not Equal: [4 | 4] horizontally, [3 | 0] horizontally, [2 | 2] horizontally, [5 | 3] horizontally
-
Less Than (3): [2 | 2] placed horizontally
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Less Than (3): [0 | 1] placed horizontally
-
Number (8): [6 | 4] vertically, [0 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 3] vertically, [2 | 5] vertically
-
Number (10): [2 | 5] vertically, [5 | 0] horizontally
-
Less Than (5): [1 | 3] placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Number (11): [6 | 5] vertically
-
Equal (1)- light blue space: [1 | 6] horizontally, [1 | 5] vertically
-
Greater Than (3): [1 | 5] vertically
-
Number (5): [5 | 3] vertically
-
Number (3): [5 | 3] vertically
-
Number (6): [1 | 6] horizontally
-
Number (8): [4 | 4] vertically
-
Equal (1) dark blue space: [1 | 1] vertically
-
Equal (2) red space: [2 | 1] vertically, [2 | 2] horizontally
-
Less Than (5): [2 | 1] vertically, [3 | 3] vertically
-
Less Than (4): [3 | 3] vertically
-
Greater Than (4):[5 | 5] horizontally
-
Number (17): [6 | 6] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally
-
Number (3): [3 | 0] horizontally
-
Number (0): [0 | 2] vertically
-
Number (2): [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 2] vertically
Final result:
That’s the full set of Sept. 30 NYT PIPS puzzle solutions! Whether you breezed through or battled with today’s challenges, use these placements to sharpen your strategies. Tomorrow’s puzzle might just flip the rules again - so stay sharp!
