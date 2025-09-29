Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 29, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 29, 2025, 07:19 EDT

 Get NYT Pips hints and answers for September 29, 2025 (Easy, Medium, Hard). Master the daily domino puzzle with our comprehensive clues and solutions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Today: PIPS is The New York Times’ fresh daily puzzle that combines domino tiles with rules of numbers, logic, and strategy. Unlike Wordle or Connections that play with words and categories, it pushes your brain into math-and-placement mode. The idea is simple: each space has a condition, numbers must be greater than, less than, equal to, or add up to a specific target. 

Sounds easy, but once you reach Medium and Hard difficulty, it starts bending your brain in the best way possible. 

So, if today’s grid left you stuck, don’t stress,  we are here with the full solutions for September 29, 2025, below.

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 28, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

Pips Easy

  • Greater Than (3): [4 | 1] placed horizontally 

  • Equal (1): [1 | 4] horizontally, [1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 0] vertically 

  • Number (0): [1 | 0] vertically, [0 | 3] horizontally 

  • Greater Than (2): [0 | 3] horizontally 

Final Result:

Pips Easy Final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

Pips Medium

  • Number (2): [2 | 0] vertically, [1 | 1] horizontally 

  • Greater Than (4): [6 | 4] horizontally 

  • Equal (4) red space: [6 | 4] horizontally, [4 | 0] horizontally 

  • Less Than (2): [4 | 0] horizontally 

  • Number (3)  blue space (adds to 5 in puzzle): [3 | 0] vertically 

  • Equal (5)  green space: [5 | 5] vertically 

  • Equal (4)  purple space (actually 6 in puzzle): [4 | 4] vertically, [2 | 4] vertically

Final result:

Pips Medium Final

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

Pips Hard

  • Number (6): [3 | 3] horizontally 

  • Number (2): [1 | 0] horizontally, [1 | 3] horizontally 

  • Number (3): [6 | 1] vertically, [1 | 1] horizontally 

  • Equal (5)  red space: [4 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] vertically, [5 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 2] horizontally, [5 | 6] horizontally 

  • Number (0): [1 | 0] horizontally 

  • Equal (3) dark blue space: [1 | 3] horizontally, [3 | 5] vertically, [4 | 3] vertically 

  • Equal (4) purple space: Answer: [4 | 4] vertically, [4 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (2): Answer: [5 | 2] horizontally 

  • Number (18): Answer: [5 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 6] horizontally 

  • Number (0): Answer: [5 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 0] vertically 

Final result:

Pips Hard Final

Check out: Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 27, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

That’s a full wrap of the Sept. 29 NYT Pips puzzle answers! Double-check your placements, spot where you tripped, and lock in those strategies for tomorrow’s challenge.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags