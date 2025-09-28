NYT Pips Hints Today (September 28, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: PIPS, The New York Times’ newest daily puzzle, is quickly becoming as addictive as Wordle and Connections. It’s all about placing domino tiles into colorful spaces so the numbers match a specific rule. Some rules ask the numbers to add up to a total, others require them to be equal, greater than, less than, or even all different. The Easy level usually gives you a smooth start, but Medium and Hard can get really tricky with multiple conditions to balance. If you found yourself stuck today, don’t worry, we’ve got the full step-by-step solutions for September 28, 2025, right here.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
Greater Than (4): Place:[5 | 4] vertically
Not Equal: Place:[5 | 4] vertically, [2 | 4] horizontally
Less Than (2): Place:[3 | 1] horizontally
Equal (3): Place:[3 | 3] vertically, [3 | 1] horizontally
Final results:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
Equal (5): Place:[5 | 4] horizontally, [5 | 5] vertically, [5 | 6] horizontally
Equal (4): Place:[5 | 4] horizontally, [4 | 1] vertically
Number (2) orange space: Place:[4 | 1] vertically, [1 | 6] vertically
Equal (3): Place:[3 | 3] vertically
Equal (6): Place:[5 | 6] horizontally, [1 | 6] vertically, [6 | 6] vertically, [6 | 0] horizontally, [6 | 2] horizontally
Number (0): Place:[6 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 1] vertically
Final results:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
Equal (1): Place:[1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 5] vertically
Number (10): Place:[1 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 0] horizontally
Number (0): Place:[0 | 3] vertically, [5 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 6] vertically
Greater Than (4): Place:[0 | 6] vertically
Number (5): Place:[1 | 3] horizontally, [2 | 4] vertically
Number (10): Place:[2 | 4] vertically, [6 | 6] vertically
Number (10) (again): Place:[6 | 6] vertically, [4 | 0] vertically
Number (0): Place:[4 | 0] vertically, [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 0] horizontally
Greater Than (1): Place:[0 | 2] horizontally
Number (9): Place:[0 | 3] vertically, [3 | 3] vertically
Final result:
That’s the full solution set for the NYT PIPS puzzle on September 28, 2025. Compare with your placements, see where you got stuck, and sharpen your logic for tomorrow’s challenge.
