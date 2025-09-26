NYT Pips Hints Today (September 26, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: PIPS is The New York Times’ latest puzzle obsession, mixing the simplicity of domino tiles with the brain-teasing logic of math rules. Just like Wordle or Connections, it’s become a daily ritual for puzzle lovers.

The challenge? You need to place dominoes into spaces where the numbers must follow certain conditions, like adding to a total, being equal to a number, or being greater/less than a given value. Easy puzzles are usually quick wins, but Medium and Hard can really test your focus.

If today’s Pips (Sept. 26) left you stuck, here you will get fullstep-by-step solutions.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer