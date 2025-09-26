NYT Pips Hints Today (September 26, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: PIPS is The New York Times’ latest puzzle obsession, mixing the simplicity of domino tiles with the brain-teasing logic of math rules. Just like Wordle or Connections, it’s become a daily ritual for puzzle lovers.
The challenge? You need to place dominoes into spaces where the numbers must follow certain conditions, like adding to a total, being equal to a number, or being greater/less than a given value. Easy puzzles are usually quick wins, but Medium and Hard can really test your focus.
If today’s Pips (Sept. 26) left you stuck, here you will get fullstep-by-step solutions.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
-
Less Than (3): Place [6 | 0] horizontally
-
Equal (6): Place [6 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 0] horizontally, [6 | 3] horizontally, [6 | 4] vertically
-
Greater Than (3): Place [6 | 4] vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Number (6): Place [6 | 5] horizontally
-
Number (9): Place [3 | 4] horizontally, [5 | 1] horizontally
-
Number (10): Place [6 | 1] vertically, [4 | 2] horizontally.
-
Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically, [0 | 0] horizontally.
-
Number (15): Place [6 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally.
-
Number (3): Place [5 | 1] horizontally, [4 | 3] horizontally.
-
Number (0): Place [0 | 0] horizontally.
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Number (2): Place [5 | 2] vertically.
-
Not Equal: Place [3 | 4] vertically, [3 | 5] vertically.
-
Number (2): Place [4 | 2] vertically.
-
Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically.
-
Less Than (2): Place [0 | 2] vertically.
-
Less Than (2): Place [1 | 4] vertically.
-
Equal (4): Place [3 | 4] vertically, [4 | 2] vertically, [1 | 4] vertically.
-
Equal (0): Place [1 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 6] vertically.
-
Number (22): Place [2 | 6] vertically, [0 | 6] vertically, [5 | 5] horizontally.
Final result:
And that’s it! Those are the NYT PIPS puzzle solutions for Sept. 26, 2025. Compare with your attempts, learn the placements, and get sharper for tomorrow’s challenge.
