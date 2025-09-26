IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 26, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 26, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips hints and answers for September 26, 2025. This guide provides step-by-step solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles, helping you master The New York Times' latest daily puzzle.

NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Game Today: PIPS is The New York Times’ latest puzzle obsession, mixing the simplicity of domino tiles with the brain-teasing logic of math rules. Just like Wordle or Connections, it’s become a daily ritual for puzzle lovers. 

The challenge? You need to place dominoes into spaces where the numbers must follow certain conditions, like adding to a total, being equal to a number, or being greater/less than a given value. Easy puzzles are usually quick wins, but Medium and Hard can really test your focus.

If today’s Pips (Sept. 26) left you stuck, here you will get fullstep-by-step solutions.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Easy Final (7)

  • Less Than (3): Place [6 | 0] horizontally 

  • Equal (6): Place [6 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 0] horizontally, [6 | 3] horizontally, [6 | 4] vertically 

  • Greater Than (3): Place [6 | 4] vertically 

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy Final (7)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium (17)

  • Number (6): Place [6 | 5] horizontally 

  • Number (9): Place [3 | 4] horizontally, [5 | 1] horizontally 

  • Number (10): Place [6 | 1] vertically, [4 | 2] horizontally.

  • Number (1): Place [1 | 0] vertically, [0 | 0] horizontally.

  • Number (15): Place [6 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally.

  • Number (3): Place [5 | 1] horizontally, [4 | 3] horizontally.

  • Number (0): Place [0 | 0] horizontally.

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium FInal (9)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (10)

  • Number (2): Place [5 | 2] vertically.

  • Not Equal: Place [3 | 4] vertically, [3 | 5] vertically.

  • Number (2): Place [4 | 2] vertically.

  • Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically.

  • Less Than (2): Place [0 | 2] vertically.

  • Less Than (2): Place [1 | 4] vertically.

  • Equal (4): Place [3 | 4] vertically, [4 | 2] vertically, [1 | 4] vertically.

  • Equal (0): Place [1 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 6] vertically.

  • Number (22): Place [2 | 6] vertically, [0 | 6] vertically, [5 | 5] horizontally.

Final result: 

NYT Pips Hard Final (9)

And that’s it! Those are the NYT PIPS puzzle solutions for Sept. 26, 2025. Compare with your attempts, learn the placements, and get sharper for tomorrow’s challenge.

