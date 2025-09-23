Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 23, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 23, 2025, 07:06 EDT

Get the daily solutions for NYT Pips puzzles on September 23, 2025! Here are the step-by-step answers and hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard levels to master this domino-based brain-teaser.

NYT Pips Answer Today
NYT PIPS Game Today: It is the daily brain-teaser that mixes numbers, logic, and strategy. Think of it like Wordle or Connections, but with dominoes! The goal is to place the domino tiles in spaces so that the numbers follow the given rule; sometimes they must add up to a total, sometimes all numbers are equal, or sometimes they just need to be bigger or smaller than a certain number. Easy levels are straightforward, but Medium and Hard can really twist your brain. If today’s puzzle had you scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got your step-by-step solutions right here.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium Easy

  • Greater Than (2): Place [3 | 4] horizontally 

  • Equal (4): Place [1 | 4] horizontally, [4 | 4] vertically, [4 | 5] horizontally, and [3 | 4] horizontally. 

  • Number (5): Place [0 | 5] horizontally

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy Final (4)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium (14)

  • Greater Than (1): Place [2 | 5] horizontally 

  • Equal (5): Place [0 | 5] horizontally, [2 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 6] vertically 

  • Greater Than (2): Place [3 | 6] vertically 

  • Equal (6): Place [5 | 6] vertically, [3 | 6] vertically, [6 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 1] vertically, [6 | 0] vertically, [6 | 2] vertically, [6 | 4] vertically 

  • Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically 

  • Greater Than (3): Place [6 | 4] vertically

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium Final (6)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (7)

  • Number (2): Place [0 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 1] vertically 

  • Equal (3): Place [0 | 3] vertically, [3 | 3] vertically, [3 | 2] horizontally, [3 | 1] vertically 

  • Greater Than (2): Place [0 | 4] horizontally.

  • Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically 

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard Final (6)

That’s the full set of PIPS puzzle answers for September 23, 2025! Compare your placements, see where you can improve, and get ready for tomorrow’s challenge.

