NYT Pips Hints Today (September 23, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT PIPS Game Today: It is the daily brain-teaser that mixes numbers, logic, and strategy. Think of it like Wordle or Connections, but with dominoes! The goal is to place the domino tiles in spaces so that the numbers follow the given rule; sometimes they must add up to a total, sometimes all numbers are equal, or sometimes they just need to be bigger or smaller than a certain number. Easy levels are straightforward, but Medium and Hard can really twist your brain. If today’s puzzle had you scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got your step-by-step solutions right here.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
-
Greater Than (2): Place [3 | 4] horizontally
-
Equal (4): Place [1 | 4] horizontally, [4 | 4] vertically, [4 | 5] horizontally, and [3 | 4] horizontally.
-
Number (5): Place [0 | 5] horizontally
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Greater Than (1): Place [2 | 5] horizontally
-
Equal (5): Place [0 | 5] horizontally, [2 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 5] horizontally, [5 | 6] vertically
-
Greater Than (2): Place [3 | 6] vertically
-
Equal (6): Place [5 | 6] vertically, [3 | 6] vertically, [6 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 1] vertically, [6 | 0] vertically, [6 | 2] vertically, [6 | 4] vertically
-
Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically
-
Greater Than (3): Place [6 | 4] vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Number (2): Place [0 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 1] vertically
-
Equal (3): Place [0 | 3] vertically, [3 | 3] vertically, [3 | 2] horizontally, [3 | 1] vertically
-
Greater Than (2): Place [0 | 4] horizontally.
-
Less Than (2): Place [1 | 0] vertically
Final result:
That’s the full set of PIPS puzzle answers for September 23, 2025! Compare your placements, see where you can improve, and get ready for tomorrow’s challenge.
