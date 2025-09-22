NYT Pips Hints Today (September 22, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: Pips is the newest daily puzzle by The New York Times that blends numbers, logic, and strategy in a fun way. Just like Wordle or Connections, Pips has become a part of the daily routine for many puzzle lovers. The challenge is to place domino tiles in colorful spaces so that the numbers inside match the given rule. Sometimes the space requires the numbers to add up to a total, sometimes all numbers must be equal, and other times the numbers must be greater than or different from each other. The best part about Pips is the balance between simple logic and tricky placements, especially at the Medium and Hard levels. If today’s puzzles left you scratching your head, we’ve got you covered. Below are the step-by-step hints and correct placements for 22nd September 2025 across all three difficulty levels.