IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 22, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 22, 2025, 07:00 EDT

 Get hints and answers for today's NYT Pips game (September 22, 2025). Find step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to master this fun numbers, logic, and strategy game.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Hints
NYT Pips Game Hints

NYT Pips Game Today: Pips is the newest daily puzzle by The New York Times that blends numbers, logic, and strategy in a fun way. Just like Wordle or Connections, Pips has become a part of the daily routine for many puzzle lovers. The challenge is to place domino tiles in colorful spaces so that the numbers inside match the given rule. Sometimes the space requires the numbers to add up to a total, sometimes all numbers must be equal, and other times the numbers must be greater than or different from each other. The best part about Pips is the balance between simple logic and tricky placements, especially at the Medium and Hard levels. If today’s puzzles left you scratching your head, we’ve got you covered. Below are the step-by-step hints and correct placements for 22nd September 2025 across all three difficulty levels.

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 21, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Simple

Answer:

  • Number (12): Place [4 | 6] vertically and [6 | 3] horizontally.

  • Equal (3): Place [6 | 3] horizontally and [0 | 3] vertically.

  • Number (1): Place [2 | 1] horizontally and [0 | 3] vertically.

  • Greater Than (4): Place [5 | 0] horizontally.

Final Result:

NYT Pips Simple Final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium (13)

Answer:

  • Number (9): Place [2 | 4] horizontally and [5 | 1] horizontally.

  • Equal (1): Place [5 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 4] horizontally, and [1 | 2] horizontally.

  • Number (8): Place [1 | 2] horizontally and [6 | 6] horizontally.

  • Number (11): Place [6 | 6] horizontally and [5 | 5] vertically.

  • Number (9): Place [1 | 4] horizontally and [5 | 5] vertically.

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium Final (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (6)

Answer:

  • Number (4): Place [1 | 1] horizontally, [3 | 1] vertically, and [0 | 1] vertically.

  • Number (6): Place [3 | 1] vertically and [3 | 0] horizontally.

  • Number (0): Place [0 | 1] vertically, [3 | 0] horizontally, [2 | 0] horizontally, [4 | 0] vertically, and [0 | 6] vertically.

  • Greater Than (4): Place [0 | 6] vertically.

  • Number (9): Place [3 | 5] horizontally and [4 | 0] vertically.

  • Equal (3): Place [2 | 3] vertically and [3 | 3] vertically.

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard Final (5)

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 20, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

These are the full PIPS puzzle answers for September 22, 2025. Now you can compare your moves, learn from the placements, and come back here again for tomorrow’s challenge.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags