NYT Pips Hints Today (September 20, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: Pips is one of the latest puzzle games from The New York Times, and it has quickly become a favorite among players who enjoy number and logic challenges. Every day, the game presents three new boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard, each filled with colorful spaces and numbered clues. The goal is to carefully place domino tiles so that the numbers in each space add up or match the condition given. While the easy boards feel straightforward, the higher levels often demand sharper thinking and precise moves.
If you found today’s (September 20, 2025) puzzle tricky, don’t worry, we’ve shared the step-by-step solutions below, along with a quick refresher on how the game is played.
How to Play Pips?
The board is divided into colored spaces, each with a number or rule.
Your task is to place domino tiles inside the space.
Each domino has two numbers (pips) on its ends.
Spaces marked with “Number (X)” must add up to the given total.
Spaces marked with “Equal (X)” must only contain the same number.
Spaces marked “Not Equal” must contain all different numbers.
Dominoes can be placed either horizontally or vertically, as long as they fit the space.
Once all spaces are satisfied, the puzzle is complete.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
Step 1: Purple (10): [1 | 6] vertical, [3 | 5] horizontal
Step 2: Red (10): [3 | 5] horizontal, [5 | 4] horizontal
Step 3: Light Blue (10): [5 | 5] vertical
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
Answer:
Step 1: Number (4): [0 | 1], [1 | 2], [2 | 3] horizontal
Step 2: Equal (1): [0 | 1] horizontal, [1 | 1] horizontal, [1 | 4] vertical
Step 3: Number (1): [1 | 1] horizontal
Step 4: Number (1): [1 | 2] horizontal
Step 5: Number (7): [2 | 3] horizontal, [1 | 4] vertical
Step 6: Equal (2): [2 | 2] vertical
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
Answer:
Step 1: Number (1): [1 | 2] vertical
Step 2: Number (12): [6 | 3], [6 | 0] horizontal
Step 3:Number (9): [6 | 3] horizontal, [2 | 6] vertical
Step 4: Not Equal: [6 | 0] horizontal, [3 | 0] vertical
Step 5:Number (5): [3 | 1] vertical, [2 | 0] horizontal
Step 6: Number (0): [2 | 0] horizontal, [3 | 0] vertical, [0 | 1] vertical, [0 | 5] horizontal
Step 7: Equal (5): [5 | 5] horizontal, [6 | 5] vertical, [0 | 5] horizontal
Step 8: Number (3): [0 | 1] vertical, [1 | 1] horizontal
Final Answer:
That’s all for today’s NYT Pips. With these placements, you should have all three boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard, completed without stress.
Come back tomorrow for the fresh set of NYT Pips hints and solutions.
