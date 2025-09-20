RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 20, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 20, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get hints and solutions for today's NYT Pips game (September 20, 2025). Find step-by-step domino placements for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to solve them effortlessly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today

NYT Pips Today: Pips is one of the latest puzzle games from The New York Times, and it has quickly become a favorite among players who enjoy number and logic challenges. Every day, the game presents three new boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard,  each filled with colorful spaces and numbered clues. The goal is to carefully place domino tiles so that the numbers in each space add up or match the condition given. While the easy boards feel straightforward, the higher levels often demand sharper thinking and precise moves.

If you found today’s (September 20, 2025) puzzle tricky, don’t worry,  we’ve shared the step-by-step solutions below, along with a quick refresher on how the game is played.

How to Play Pips?

  • The board is divided into colored spaces, each with a number or rule.

  • Your task is to place domino tiles inside the space.

  • Each domino has two numbers (pips) on its ends.

  • Spaces marked with “Number (X)” must add up to the given total.

  • Spaces marked with “Equal (X)” must only contain the same number.

  • Spaces marked “Not Equal” must contain all different numbers.

  • Dominoes can be placed either horizontally or vertically, as long as they fit the space.

  • Once all spaces are satisfied, the puzzle is complete.

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 16, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT PipsEasy

Step 1: Purple (10): [1 | 6] vertical, [3 | 5] horizontal

Step 2: Red (10): [3 | 5] horizontal, [5 | 4] horizontal

Step 3: Light Blue (10): [5 | 5] vertical

Final Result:

NYT PipsEasy FInal

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Medium (2)

Answer:

Step 1: Number (4): [0 | 1], [1 | 2], [2 | 3] horizontal
Step 2: Equal (1): [0 | 1] horizontal, [1 | 1] horizontal, [1 | 4] vertical
Step 3: Number (1): [1 | 1] horizontal
Step 4: Number (1): [1 | 2] horizontal
Step 5: Number (7): [2 | 3] horizontal, [1 | 4] vertical

Step 6: Equal (2): [2 | 2] vertical

Final Result:

NYT Pips Medium Final (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (2)

Answer:

Step 1: Number (1): [1 | 2] vertical
Step 2: Number (12): [6 | 3], [6 | 0] horizontal
Step 3:Number (9): [6 | 3] horizontal, [2 | 6] vertical
Step 4: Not Equal: [6 | 0] horizontal, [3 | 0] vertical
Step 5:Number (5): [3 | 1] vertical, [2 | 0] horizontal
Step 6: Number (0): [2 | 0] horizontal, [3 | 0] vertical, [0 | 1] vertical, [0 | 5] horizontal
Step 7: Equal (5): [5 | 5] horizontal, [6 | 5] vertical, [0 | 5] horizontal
Step 8: Number (3): [0 | 1] vertical, [1 | 1] horizontal

Final Answer:

NYT Pips Hard Final

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 15, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

That’s all for today’s NYT Pips. With these placements, you should have all three boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard, completed without stress.

Come back tomorrow for the fresh set of NYT Pips hints and solutions.


Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags