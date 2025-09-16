NYT Pips Hints Today (September 16, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: Struggling with today’s NYT Pips? You’re not alone. The September 16 puzzles have some sneaky equals signs and big number stacks that can throw you off. But don’t worry, with the right starting moves, each board falls into place. Below are the hints to get you unstuck and the step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Let’s break them down.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Hint: Focus on the teal 4 and pink 11 along the bottom. Once those are solved, the purple row across the top locks everything cleanly.

Answer: