NYT Pips Hints Today (September 16, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: Struggling with today’s NYT Pips? You’re not alone. The September 16 puzzles have some sneaky equals signs and big number stacks that can throw you off. But don’t worry, with the right starting moves, each board falls into place. Below are the hints to get you unstuck and the step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard.
Let’s break them down.
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 15, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
Hint: Focus on the teal 4 and pink 11 along the bottom. Once those are solved, the purple row across the top locks everything cleanly.
Answer:
-
Place [4 | 2] + [2 | 6] horizontally in the bottom to complete teal 4.
-
Drop [1 | 5] vertically for purple = and pink 11.
-
Use [1 | 1] + [1 | 5] horizontally from the far right side for the purple = group at the top.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
Hint: Don’t get stuck on the orange equals signs. Start with the purple vertical 4, then solve the pink line. Teal and orange fall into place last.
Answer:
-
Place [2 | 2] for purple 4.
-
Drop [6 | 6] horizontally + [6 | 3] vertically into pink and orange respectively.
-
Fit [5 | 3] vertically into teal and orange.
-
Use [0 | 5] vertically in purple and teal
-
Fit [2 | 2] vertically in the remaining purple.
-
Finish with [3 | 4] vertically on the left side (orange) and [5 | 2] vertically on the right side (teal).
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
Hint: The purple = on the far left is your anchor. Build upward into the pink column, then solve orange 10 at the bottom-right. Teal’s equals row finishes everything off.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 1] + [6 | 2] horizonatlly for purple and pink.
-
Stack [6 | 3] in the bottom purple.
-
Use [3 | 2] vertically + [1 | 2] and [0 | 2] horizontally, in the teal and pink cluster.
-
Drop [5| 5] vertivally into far right orange 10.
-
End with [2 | 5] + [2 | 4] for the teal = row, orange 10 and blue.
Final Result:
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 14, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
That’s it for NYT Pips September 16, all three boards cleared: Easy, Medium, and Hard.
Check back tomorrow for NYT Pips September 17 hints and answers, so you don’t lose your streak.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation