NYT Pips Hints Today (September 14, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Hint: Start from the purple doubles at the top; they lock the shape quickly. Next, move down to the teal cluster in the center. Save the orange = pair for last.

Answer:

Place [5 | 5] + [5 | 1] into the purple top run.

Fill the teal group using [3 | 3] + [2 | 4].

Drop [2 | 2] in the >1 pink group.

Finish with [4 | 4] in the orange = section.

Final Result: