NYT Pips Hints Today (September 14, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.
Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
Hint: Start from the purple doubles at the top; they lock the shape quickly. Next, move down to the teal cluster in the center. Save the orange = pair for last.
Answer:
-
Place [5 | 5] + [5 | 1] into the purple top run.
-
Fill the teal group using [3 | 3] + [2 | 4].
-
Drop [2 | 2] in the >1 pink group.
-
Finish with [4 | 4] in the orange = section.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
Hint: Work the middle teal block of 6’s first, then use the purple 1 at the top to anchor. Orange 2’s on the bottom left can only go one way, so leave them till the end.
Answer:
-
Stack [6 | 6], [5 | 1], [4 | 2] into the teal group of 12.
-
Use [0 | 1] above for the purple 1.
-
Drop [1 | 1] in the pink = group.
-
Place [2 | 0] + [2 | 2] for the orange 2’s.
-
Finish by sliding in [3 | 3] and [4 | 5] to balance green >5 and purple <4.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
Hint: Anchor the huge pink 11 run near the top, then slide into the teal 2’s and green 9/12 groups. The orange 10 and brown 8 fill late, don’t waste them too early.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 5] for the pink 11.
-
Use [1 | 0] + [1 | 0] into the purple 1’s.
-
Drop [6 | 3] into the green 9, then [6 | 6] + [0 | 6] into the green 12.
-
Fill teal with [2 | 0] + [2 | 2].
-
Place [4 | 4] + [4 | 4] into the purple cluster.
-
Finish with [5 | 3] and [2 | 6] to complete orange 10 and brown 8.
Final Result:
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers, same time, same puzzle grind.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation