SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 14, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 14, 2025, 03:30 EDT

Get hints and step-by-step answers for the NYT Pips Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles for September 14, 2025. Solve today's Pips with detailed guides.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Today Hints
NYT Pips Today Hints

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress,  here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Hint:  Start from the purple doubles at the top; they lock the shape quickly. Next, move down to the teal cluster in the center. Save the orange = pair for last.

Answer:

  • Place [5 | 5] + [5 | 1] into the purple top run.

  • Fill the teal group using [3 | 3] + [2 | 4].

  • Drop [2 | 2] in the >1 pink group.

  • Finish with [4 | 4] in the orange = section.

Final Result:

NYT PIPS EASY (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints

Hint:  Work the middle teal block of 6’s first, then use the purple 1 at the top to anchor. Orange 2’s on the bottom left can only go one way, so leave them till the end.

Answer:

  • Stack [6 | 6], [5 | 1], [4 | 2] into the teal group of 12.

  • Use [0 | 1] above for the purple 1.

  • Drop [1 | 1] in the pink = group.

  • Place [2 | 0] + [2 | 2] for the orange 2’s.

  • Finish by sliding in [3 | 3] and [4 | 5] to balance green >5 and purple <4.

Final Result:

NYT PIPS MEDIUM (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints

Hint: Anchor the huge pink 11 run near the top, then slide into the teal 2’s and green 9/12 groups. The orange 10 and brown 8 fill late,  don’t waste them too early.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 5] for the pink 11.

  • Use [1 | 0] + [1 | 0] into the purple 1’s.

  • Drop [6 | 3] into the green 9, then [6 | 6] + [0 | 6] into the green 12.

  • Fill teal with [2 | 0] + [2 | 2].

  • Place [4 | 4] + [4 | 4] into the purple cluster.

  • Finish with [5 | 3] and [2 | 6] to complete orange 10 and brown 8.

Final Result:

NYT PIPS HARD (1)


Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers,  same time, same puzzle grind.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags