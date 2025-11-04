NYC Mayoral Election Results 2025: Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in the 2025 New York City mayoral election, securing 50% of the votes to become the city's youngest and first Muslim mayor in over a century. Mamdani defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and GOP representative Curtis Sliwa in the New York Mayor Elections held on November 04, 2025.

According to U.S. Trending News and AP News, the 34-year-old winger overcame independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, marking a significant political shift in America's most populous city. The election saw an unprecedented turnout of young and diverse voters, reshaping the city’s leadership and policy agenda.

