NYC Mayoral Elections 2025: Date, Candidates & Where to Vote?

NYC Mayoral Elections: The 2025 New York City mayoral election will take place Today, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. This election is crucial as it will determine the city's next mayor, who will oversee major areas such as public safety, education, and economic policies affecting over 8 million residents. The main candidates vying for the position include Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa, each representing different political views.
According to the NYC Board of Elections, the voter turnout in the last mayoral election was about 36%, highlighting the need for increased participation this year. Read on to learn about the NYC Mayoral Elections, candidates, election day 2025, and where to vote in this important city event.
NYC Mayoral Elections 2025 Date
The New York Mayor Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Early voting was available for 10 days before Election Day, which ended on Friday, October 31, 2025. Polling places are open from 6 AM to 9 PM across all five boroughs. Voter registration deadline was October 11, 2025, for participation. This schedule ensures voters have ample opportunity to cast their ballots and engage in this significant civic process.
New York Mayor Elections: Key Candidates
The New York Mayoral Election Candidates race features a dynamic mix of candidates representing progressive, centrist, and conservative viewpoints. Voters face a defining moment in shaping the city’s future across housing, public safety, transportation, and economic recovery in a post-pandemic era.
( Left - Zohran Mamdani, Center - Andrew Cuomo, Right - Curtis Silwa )
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic Party representative in the NYC Mayor Elections. Mamdani is a progressive state assemblyman from Queens, who has built momentum among younger and working-class voters. His campaign emphasizes affordable housing, police reform, and expanding public transit access. Mamdani’s grassroots style and strong community ties position him as a transformative voice for equity-driven city governance.
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo belongs to the Democratic Party but is running in the New York Mayoral Elections as an Independent candidate. He was the former New York governor, focused on restoring confidence, infrastructure development, and real estate modernization. Drawing on his years of executive leadership, he promises to balance fiscal discipline with social investment. Cuomo appeals to moderate voters seeking stability and experienced crisis management in City Hall.
Curtis Sliwa
Curtis Sliwa is the Republican Party Representative or the GOP Nominee. He is a conservative radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels. Sliwa centers his campaign on crime reduction and civic order. His platform promotes stronger policing, small business revitalization, and city cleanliness reforms. Sliwa targets disillusioned voters craving traditional values and tougher crime-prevention policies to protect New York’s neighborhoods.
New York Mayoral Elections: Where to Vote?
Voters have multiple accessible options to cast their ballots on New York Election Day 2025. This ensures every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.
-
Polling stations are located in schools, community centers, and libraries throughout NYC.
-
Early voting and absentee ballots are available for those who cannot vote on Election Day.
-
Location details can be found on the official NYC Board of Elections website for voter convenience.
|
New York Mayoral Elections Borough
|
Common Polling Locations
|
Manhattan
|
Schools, community centers, libraries, public housing sites
|
Brooklyn
|
Schools, community centers, libraries, places of worship
|
Queens
|
Schools, community centers, libraries, senior centers
|
Bronx
|
Schools, community centers, libraries, settlement houses
|
Staten Island
|
Schools, community centers, libraries, fire houses
Key points about the NYC Mayoral Elections
-
Zohran Mamdani is at the advantage of +14.7 points over rival Andrew Cuomo, according to the Real Clear Polling average.
-
Early Voting for the New York Mayor Elections ended on Friday, October 31, 2025.
-
Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral Primary Elections with 43.5% votes defeating Andrew Cuomo, who received 36.4%.
-
Early Voting for the NYC Mayor Elections saw more than 735,000 voters, consisting mostly of young voters.
-
President Trump and Elon Musk, along with Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, are in support of the Independent Candidate Andrew Cuomo.
Conclusion
The 2025 NYC Mayoral Election on November 4 is a decisive moment for New York City’s governance. With candidates from different political backgrounds, voter participation is vital. Knowing the election date, candidate details, and polling locations helps ensure citizens can effectively engage in shaping their city's future.
