NYC Mayoral Elections 2025: Date, Candidates & Where to Vote?

NYC Mayoral Elections: The 2025 New York City mayoral election will take place Today, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. This election is crucial as it will determine the city's next mayor, who will oversee major areas such as public safety, education, and economic policies affecting over 8 million residents. The main candidates vying for the position include Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa, each representing different political views.

According to the NYC Board of Elections, the voter turnout in the last mayoral election was about 36%, highlighting the need for increased participation this year. Read on to learn about the NYC Mayoral Elections, candidates, election day 2025, and where to vote in this important city event.

NYC Mayoral Elections 2025 Date

The New York Mayor Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Early voting was available for 10 days before Election Day, which ended on Friday, October 31, 2025. Polling places are open from 6 AM to 9 PM across all five boroughs. Voter registration deadline was October 11, 2025, for participation. This schedule ensures voters have ample opportunity to cast their ballots and engage in this significant civic process.