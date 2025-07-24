List of NYC Mayoral Candidates 2025

The Democratic Party primary for the 2025 New York City mayoral election was held on June 24, 2025, using ranked-choice voting. Early voting began on June 14. Notably, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams chose to run as an independent in the general election, not participating in the Democratic primary. First-choice results on election night showed State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani with a significant lead over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo quickly conceded, marking an upset victory. By July, final ranked-choice results confirmed Mamdani as the clear winner with 56.4% of the vote. He is now the official Democratic nominee for the general election. This primary saw near-record turnout for New York City.

Aims to be the first woman, Black woman, and City Council speaker to become mayor.

The 2025 NYC Mayoral Primary Election, held on Tuesday, June 24, features a large and diverse slate of candidates. This list focuses on candidates appearing in the primary, based on preliminary data from the Board of Elections NYC.

NYC primary date: Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24. This is the day voters cast their ballots to decide which candidates will represent their parties in the upcoming general election for mayor.

Who is leading in the NYC mayoral race? According to a new Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey, Mamdani defeats Cuomo in the 8th round of ranked-choice voting with 56.4% to 43.6%. This poll suggests a very close contest among these contenders in the Democratic primary.

This report is based on information from nyc.gov, indicating direct engagement with the candidates and official city resources.

The primary for the 2025 NYC Mayoral Election is a significant event because there are numerous candidates running to represent their parties. Following the announcement of the June 24 primary results, the city will know who advances to the general election. Key topics and candidate agendas will continue to shape the race, highlighting the crucial decisions that New Yorkers need to make on the direction and leadership of their city.