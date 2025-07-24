The Democratic Party primary for the 2025 New York City mayoral election was held on June 24, 2025, using ranked-choice voting. Early voting began on June 14. Notably, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams chose to run as an independent in the general election, not participating in the Democratic primary. First-choice results on election night showed State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani with a significant lead over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo quickly conceded, marking an upset victory. By July, final ranked-choice results confirmed Mamdani as the clear winner with 56.4% of the vote. He is now the official Democratic nominee for the general election. This primary saw near-record turnout for New York City.
List of NYC Mayoral Candidates 2025
The 2025 NYC Mayoral Primary Election, held on Tuesday, June 24, features a large and diverse slate of candidates. This list focuses on candidates appearing in the primary, based on preliminary data from the Board of Elections NYC.
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
Candidate ID
|
Key Focus / Role Mentioned
|
1
|
Zohran Kwame Mamdani
|
245826
|
Self-declared socialist focused on rent freezes and free childcare.
|
2
|
Scott M. Stringer
|
220373
|
Focuses on urban challenges, policy initiatives; aims to end the achievement gap and boost STEAM education.
|
3
|
Selma K. Bartholomew
|
261739
|
Builds partnerships for clear thinking and impactful results that change lives.
|
4
|
Zellnor Myrie
|
244220
|
Proposes increasing housing supply by 700,000 homes, easing zoning rules to address shortage.
|
5
|
Adrienne E. Adams
|
212274
|
Aims to be the first woman, Black woman, and City Council speaker to become mayor.
|
6
|
Andrew M. Cuomo
|
260314
|
Emphasizing experience to address city issues.
|
7
|
Jessica Ramos
|
175235
|
Focuses on immigration; advocates for expanding housing access and affordable housing for new arrivals.
|
8
|
Whitney R. Tilson
|
261277
|
Key focus areas include education reform (charter schools, accountability), crime fighting (police presence, stricter penalties), housing affordability, and economic growth.
|
9
|
Michael Blake
|
210704
|
Focusing on economic equity.
|
10
|
Brad Lander
|
223839
|
Advocates for police reform and better migrant crisis management.
|
11
|
Paperboy Love Prince
|
246308
|
Artist, rapper, and entrepreneur; "Utopia Plan" includes universal basic income ($2,000) and healthcare.
Source: Board of the Election of New York City
Key points on NYC Mayoral Elections 2025
The 2025 NYC Mayoral Elections are shaped by several critical factors, including recent polling data and the primary election timeline:
-
Who is leading in the NYC mayoral race? According to a new Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey, Mamdani defeats Cuomo in the 8th round of ranked-choice voting with 56.4% to 43.6%. This poll suggests a very close contest among these contenders in the Democratic primary.
-
NYC primary date: Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24. This is the day voters cast their ballots to decide which candidates will represent their parties in the upcoming general election for mayor.
This report is based on information from nyc.gov, indicating direct engagement with the candidates and official city resources.
The primary for the 2025 NYC Mayoral Election is a significant event because there are numerous candidates running to represent their parties. Following the announcement of the June 24 primary results, the city will know who advances to the general election. Key topics and candidate agendas will continue to shape the race, highlighting the crucial decisions that New Yorkers need to make on the direction and leadership of their city.
