NEET UG 2025: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result tomorrow, August 9, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students who have applied and completed the choice filling and choice locking process will be allotted seats in the first round based on the choices entered.

To check the NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The round 1 allotment result will contain the college and course allotted to students. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time

The NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule issued, the allotment result will be announced tomorrow, August 9, 2025. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed by officials.