NEET UG 2025: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result tomorrow, August 9, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students who have applied and completed the choice filling and choice locking process will be allotted seats in the first round based on the choices entered.
To check the NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The round 1 allotment result will contain the college and course allotted to students. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time
The NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule issued, the allotment result will be announced tomorrow, August 9, 2025. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed by officials.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment - How to Check
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 1 counselling allotment result
Step 3: Login using the application id and password
Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Self Reporting
After the round 1 seat allotment is released, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. When reporting to colleges, students are required to carry with them copies and originals of all required documents. Students must make sure to report to the allotted colleges after confirming their allotment
