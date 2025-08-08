NMC Tells Medical Colleges to Observe ‘Anti-Ragging Day’ on August 12: Guidelines Here

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice urging the medical institutes to observe August 12 as ‘Anti-Ragging Day.’ The notice mentions to follow it up with a week-long anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18, 2025.
In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to observe August 12 as the anti-ragging day to "prevent ragging, the UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto, including the monitoring mechanism, as per provisions in the above regulations, and ensure their strict compliance," the NMC said in the public notice.
The notice, dated July 22, 2025 by the UGC urged the higher educational institutions to hold activities like competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, logo designing, street play performances, photography, debates and more on anti-ragging themes.
NMC ‘Anti-Ragging Awareness Week’ Official Notice
NMC Suggested Activities to be Undertaken by Medical Institutions
The Higher Educational Institutions are desired to adopt the following activities during the celebration of Anti-Ragging Day/Week:
- Inaugural ceremonies to mark the launch of Anti-Ragging Day/Week.
- Competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, logo designing, street play performances, photography, quiz competitions, debates, and more on Anti-Ragging themes. Distribute certificates and prizes to encourage the participants to actively promote Anti-Ragging measures.
- Social media campaigns, activity posts, and video messages by the head of the institutions to disseminate Anti-Ragging messages on the institution's website and social media platforms.
- Awareness activities like workshops, seminars, interactive sessions, and other creative avenues such as setting up selfie corners on campus to spread the key messages.
- Encourage your students to participate in the National Contest 2025 on Digital Posters, Reels, and Short Videos. Detailed information regarding the National Contest, its categories, deadlines, eligibility, selection, and awards is available at antiragging.in.
- Anti-Ragging short films/ TVCs may be screened for students and faculty (available on UGC website at antiragging.in).
- Forward this advisory to all the colleges within your jurisdiction to celebrate Anti-Ragging Day/Week.
