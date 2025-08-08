NMC Tells Medical Colleges to Observe ‘Anti-Ragging Day’ on August 12: Guidelines Here

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice urging the medical institutes to observe August 12 as ‘Anti-Ragging Day.’ The notice mentions to follow it up with a week-long anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18, 2025.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to observe August 12 as the anti-ragging day to "prevent ragging, the UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto, including the monitoring mechanism, as per provisions in the above regulations, and ensure their strict compliance," the NMC said in the public notice.

The notice, dated July 22, 2025 by the UGC urged the higher educational institutions to hold activities like competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, logo designing, street play performances, photography, debates and more on anti-ragging themes.