NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Status Release Soon at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result. Candidates can check the allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG final allotment result is expected to be announced soon. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 13, 2025, 10:49 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment PDF Out at mcc.nic.in
  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Soon
  • Allotment Letter mandatory for admissions to MBBS, BDS and Bsc Nursing Courses

NEET UG Round 1 Final Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result soon. MCC had earlier issued the NEET Counselling round 1 provisional allotment result on the official website. As per the official notification provided, candidates can submit grievances until 11 AM today, August 13, 2025.

According to the notification issued, the provisional result is only indicative and subject to change and candidates must approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Result.

The NEET UG counselling 2025 final allotment result for round 1 MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing admissions are expected to be issued in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space for the latest updates.  

NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result

NEET UG round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result. 

  1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

  2. Click on the UG Medical

  3. Click on the final allotment result link

  4. The allotment PDF will be displayed

  5. Visit the login link

  6. Enter the number and password

  7. Download the allotment letter for admissions

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 13, 2025, 10:49 IST

    NEET 2025: Round 1 UG Allotment Result Soon

    MCC will soon be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the exama can check the allotment result at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 13, 2025, 10:32 IST

    mcc.nic.in result 2025: Is NEET UG provisional allotment out?

    Yes, MCC has released the NEET UG 2025 round 1 provisional allotment PDF. The allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the result PDF through the link available on the official website.

  • Aug 13, 2025, 10:19 IST

    mcc.nic.in 2025: How to Check Final Allotment Result

    The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result is expected soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

    Step 2: Click on round 1 final allotment result

    Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

    Step 4: Download allotment letter with login id and password

  • Aug 13, 2025, 10:06 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Provisional Allotment Details

    Check the course wise provisional allotment details here

    Number MBBS BDS BSc Nursing
    26608 22149 3995 421
  • Aug 13, 2025, 09:57 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Website to Check

    The NEET UG round 1 final allotment result link will be available at mcc.nic.in. Students must make sure they download their individual allotment letter from the login link after the final allotment result is announced.

  • Aug 13, 2025, 09:50 IST

    NEET Counselling 2025: Final Allotment Date and Time

    The NEET UG 2025 round 1 final allotment PDF is expected to be released anytime soon. In case there are no changes, the allotment result is expected by today or tomorrow. 

  • Aug 13, 2025, 09:44 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out

    The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment PDF. The link to check the allotment status is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the final allotment result will be announced soon. 

