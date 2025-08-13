NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Status Release Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Final Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result soon. MCC had earlier issued the NEET Counselling round 1 provisional allotment result on the official website. As per the official notification provided, candidates can submit grievances until 11 AM today, August 13, 2025.

According to the notification issued, the provisional result is only indicative and subject to change and candidates must approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Result.

The NEET UG counselling 2025 final allotment result for round 1 MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing admissions are expected to be issued in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space for the latest updates.

NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result

NEET UG round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in. Click on the UG Medical Click on the final allotment result link The allotment PDF will be displayed Visit the login link Enter the number and password Download the allotment letter for admissions