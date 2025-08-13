NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Medical Counselling Commitee has announced the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result. Students can check the first round provisional allotment result through the link available on the official website. As per the details available as many as 26,608 candidates have been allotted MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats. From this 22,149 candidates have been allotted MBBS seats, while 3,995 candidates have been allotted BDS seats, and 421 candidates have been allotted BSc Nursing seats.

MCC NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result is available as a pdf document. The document contains the list of students allotted seats in the first round of counselling. As per details provided candidates can submit discrepancies, if any, in the NEET UG provisional seat allotment by 11 AM today, August 13, 2025. The NEET UG Round 1 final allotment result is likely to be announced in the coming days.