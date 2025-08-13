NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Medical Counselling Commitee has announced the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result. Students can check the first round provisional allotment result through the link available on the official website. As per the details available as many as 26,608 candidates have been allotted MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats. From this 22,149 candidates have been allotted MBBS seats, while 3,995 candidates have been allotted BDS seats, and 421 candidates have been allotted BSc Nursing seats.
MCC NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result is available as a pdf document. The document contains the list of students allotted seats in the first round of counselling. As per details provided candidates can submit discrepancies, if any, in the NEET UG provisional seat allotment by 11 AM today, August 13, 2025. The NEET UG Round 1 final allotment result is likely to be announced in the coming days.
It must be noted that candidates must approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of NEET UG round 1 Final Result is announced. The link to download the allotment letter will be available on the MCC website.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here
How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List
The link for students to check the first round allotment result is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the NEET UG roll number and password
Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
NET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Allotment Details
The round 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website. Check the allotment status for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing students here
|Number
|MBBS
|BDS
|BSc Nursing
|26608
|22149
|3995
|421
