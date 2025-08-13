IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment results. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the first allotment result can check the same at mcc.nic.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 13, 2025, 10:05 IST
NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out
NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Medical Counselling Commitee has announced the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result. Students can check the first round provisional allotment result through the link available on the official website. As per the details available as many as 26,608 candidates have been allotted MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats. From this  22,149 candidates have been allotted MBBS seats, while 3,995 candidates have been allotted BDS seats, and 421 candidates have been allotted BSc Nursing seats.

MCC NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result is available as a pdf document. The document contains the list of students allotted seats in the first round of counselling. As per details provided candidates can submit discrepancies, if any, in the NEET UG provisional seat allotment by 11 AM today, August 13, 2025. The NEET UG Round 1 final allotment result is likely to be announced in the coming days. 

It must be noted that candidates must approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of NEET UG round 1 Final Result is announced. The link to download the allotment letter will be available on the MCC website.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List

The link for students to check the first round allotment result is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

NET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Allotment Details

Related Stories

The round 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website. Check the allotment status for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing students here

Number MBBS BDS BSc Nursing
26608 22149 3995 421

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Status Release Soon at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News