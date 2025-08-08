[Official Notice] SSC CGL Exam 2025 Postponed, Check New Exam Schedule and Notice PDF - Here

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 examination just five days before the scheduled commencement date, leaving approximately 28 lakh registered candidates in uncertainty. As per the official notice released by SSC, the SSC CGL 2025 exam, which was scheduled to be conducted from August 13-30, 2025, has been rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. SSC has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam amid ongoing technical difficulties experienced during recent SSC examinations, including server crashes and system malfunctions that have plagued the Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure.
SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Official Notice
The postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 exam will approximately affect 28 lakh registered candidates who had been preparing for this highly competitive examination for 14,582 Group B and C posts in various departments of the Government of India. SSC will release City intimation slips and admit cards 7-8 days before the new examination dates as per the official timeline. Click on the direct link below to read the SSC CGL 2025 Postponed official notice.
|
SSC CGL 2025 Postponed
SSC CGL 2025 Postponed: Key Highlights
The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 2025, has been officially postponed to the first week of September 2025. The postponement notification was released on August 8, 2025, confirming the delay. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Key Highlights
|
Event
|
Original Date
|
New Date
|
Status
|
Tier 1 Exam
|
August 13-30, 2025
|
First week of September 2025
|
Officially Postponed
|
City Intimation Slip
|
Expected August 8-9, 2025
|
To be released 7-8 days before new exam date
|
Delayed
|
Admit Card
|
Expected August 9-10, 2025
|
To be released before new exam date
|
Delayed
|
Notification Date
|
August 8, 2025
|
Released
|
Confirmed
|
Tier 2 Exam
|
December 2025
|
No change announced
|
As per schedule
Why SSC CGL 2025 Was Postponed?
SSC CGL 2025 was postponed because of severe technical glitches faced by candidates in SSC examinations under the new Computer-Based Test (CBT) vendor. Critical issues included persistent server crashes, login failures, and questions not loading properly on examination systems. These problems were particularly found during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam, where candidates faced biometric failures, poor internet connectivity, and students being marked absent due to system malfunctions.
SSC CGL 2025 New Exam Dates and Schedule
In the official notice released by SSC, the Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination to the first week of September 2025. SSC will release the city intimation slips 7-8 days before the new examination dates and the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 2-3 days before the examination. Importantly, there no information regarding the postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination which will remain unchanged and is still scheduled for December 2025.
How to Utilize Extended Preparation Time
The SSC CGL 2025 postponement has given approximately 3-4 additional weeks to the candidates, creating a valuable opportunity to strengthen preparation and improve performance. With the exam now shifted to the first week of September 2025, candidates should now focus on revision of highly -weightage topics that frequently appear in SSC CGL examinations. It is the golden opportunity to strengthen weak areas, improve speed and accuracy, and boost overall confidence for the SSC CGL 2025 examination.
