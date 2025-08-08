UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

[Official Notice] SSC CGL Exam 2025 Postponed, Check New Exam Schedule and Notice PDF - Here

The SSC CGL 2025 examination postponed from August 13-30 to the first week of September 2025, affecting 28 lakh candidates. Official notice released on August 8, 2025, citing technical difficulties. SSC will release the revised schedule for SSC CGL 2025 and all other subsequent exam soon on its official website.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 8, 2025, 21:49 IST
SSC CGL 2025 Postpned Official Notice Here
SSC CGL 2025 Postpned Official Notice Here

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 examination just five days before the scheduled commencement date, leaving approximately 28 lakh registered candidates in uncertainty. As per the official notice released by SSC, the SSC CGL 2025 exam, which was scheduled to be conducted from August 13-30, 2025, has been rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. SSC has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam amid ongoing technical difficulties experienced during recent SSC examinations, including server crashes and system malfunctions that have plagued the Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure.

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Official Notice

The postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 exam will approximately affect 28 lakh registered candidates who had been preparing for this highly competitive examination for 14,582 Group B and C posts in various departments of the Government of India. SSC will release City intimation slips and admit cards 7-8 days before the new examination dates as per the official timeline. Click on the direct link below to read the SSC CGL 2025 Postponed official notice.

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed

Official Notice

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed: Key Highlights

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 2025, has been officially postponed to the first week of September 2025. The postponement notification was released on August 8, 2025, confirming the delay. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Key Highlights

Event

Original Date

New Date

Status

Tier 1 Exam

August 13-30, 2025

First week of September 2025

Officially Postponed

City Intimation Slip

Expected August 8-9, 2025

To be released 7-8 days before new exam date

Delayed

Admit Card

Expected August 9-10, 2025

To be released before new exam date

Delayed

Notification Date

August 8, 2025

Released

Confirmed

Tier 2 Exam

December 2025

No change announced

As per schedule

Why SSC CGL 2025 Was Postponed?

SSC CGL 2025 was postponed because of severe technical glitches faced by candidates in SSC examinations under the new Computer-Based Test (CBT) vendor. Critical issues included persistent server crashes, login failures, and questions not loading properly on examination systems. These problems were particularly found during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam, where candidates faced biometric failures, poor internet connectivity, and students being marked absent due to system malfunctions.

Also Check,

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025

SSC CGL Previous Year Paper 2025

SSC CGL 2025 New Exam Dates and Schedule

In the official notice released by SSC, the Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination to the first week of September 2025. SSC will release the city intimation slips 7-8 days before the new examination dates and the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will get released 2-3 days before the examination. Importantly, there no information regarding the postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination which will remain unchanged and is still scheduled for December 2025.

How to Utilize Extended Preparation Time

The SSC CGL 2025 postponement has given approximately 3-4 additional weeks to the candidates, creating a valuable opportunity to strengthen preparation and improve performance. With the exam now shifted to the first week of September 2025, candidates should now focus on revision of highly -weightage topics that frequently appear in SSC CGL examinations. It is the golden opportunity to strengthen weak areas, improve speed and accuracy, and boost overall confidence for the SSC CGL 2025 examination.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News