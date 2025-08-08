[Official Notice] SSC CGL Exam 2025 Postponed, Check New Exam Schedule and Notice PDF - Here

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 examination just five days before the scheduled commencement date, leaving approximately 28 lakh registered candidates in uncertainty. As per the official notice released by SSC, the SSC CGL 2025 exam, which was scheduled to be conducted from August 13-30, 2025, has been rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. SSC has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam amid ongoing technical difficulties experienced during recent SSC examinations, including server crashes and system malfunctions that have plagued the Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure.

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Official Notice

The postponement of the SSC CGL 2025 exam will approximately affect 28 lakh registered candidates who had been preparing for this highly competitive examination for 14,582 Group B and C posts in various departments of the Government of India. SSC will release City intimation slips and admit cards 7-8 days before the new examination dates as per the official timeline. Click on the direct link below to read the SSC CGL 2025 Postponed official notice.