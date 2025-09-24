WB TET Cut Off 2025: Check WBBPE TET General, OBC, SC/ST Qualifying Marks

WB TET Cut Off: The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) is a state-level exam conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to assess eligibility for candidates wishing to teach in government or government-aided schools (Classes I-V). The WB TET cut off are the minimum qualifying marks that are considered as a benchmark set by the board to declare the candidates qualify for the teaching positions. The WB TET cut off marks doesn’t ensure a secured job. This is just to provide certification to the candidate to be eligible for applying for the primary level teaching positions in the state.

WB TET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The WBBPE sets different minimum percentage criteria depending on the candidate’s category. The total marks allotted for the WB TET exam are 150 marks. Based on recent notifications and past years, the following are the commonly applied minimum qualifying marks: