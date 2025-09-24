CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
WB TET Cut Off 2025: Check WBBPE TET General, OBC, SC/ST Qualifying Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 24, 2025, 21:43 IST

WB TET Cut Off: WB TET Cut Off marks are the minimum marks that the candidates need to score in order to qualify the WB TET exam. Candidates can check the WB TET cut off marks on this page.

WB TET Cut Off: The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) is a state-level exam conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to assess eligibility for candidates wishing to teach in government or government-aided schools (Classes I-V). The WB TET cut off are the minimum qualifying marks that are considered as a benchmark set by the board to declare the candidates qualify for the teaching positions. The WB TET cut off marks doesn’t ensure a secured job. This is just to provide certification to the candidate to be eligible for applying for the primary level teaching positions in the state.

WB TET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The WBBPE sets different minimum percentage criteria depending on the candidate’s category. The total marks allotted for the WB TET exam are 150 marks. Based on recent notifications and past years, the following are the commonly applied minimum qualifying marks:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General / Unreserved

60 %

SC / ST / OBC-A / OBC-B / PH / EC / Ex-Servicemen

55 %

Reserved Category from Other States

58 %

How to Check the WB TET Cut Off Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the WB Primary TET exam can check the cut off marks by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official WBBPE / WBB primary education website.

  • On the homepage, look for the announcement tab.

  • Now, search for the WB Primary TET Cut Off 2025.

  • Download the WB TET cut off PDF and search for your category in it.

  • Download or save the PDF for future reference.

WBTET Result 2025

Those candidates who have appeared for the WB TET 2023 exam can check the result below:

WBTET Result 2025

Download Result

