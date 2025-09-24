WBBPE TET Result 2025: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test WBBPE TET Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the WBBPE TET Result 2025 at https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Earlier the WBBPE had conducted the written exam for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) December 24, 2023.

WBBPE TET Result 2025 Highlights Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on December 24, 2023. You can check the details of the crucial updates for the recruitment drive- Exam Body West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Exam Name West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test WBBPE TET Result 2025 Exam date December 24, 2023 Final Answer Key status Out Result Status Soon Official Website https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Check the WB TET Cut Off Marks How To Download WBTET Result 2025? You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below- Visit the official website www.wbbpe.org or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org

WBBPE TET Result 2025 Key Stats West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had conducted the written exam for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) December 24, 2023. As per media reports, a total of 309054 candidates have registered for the exam in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test which is the gateway for various teaching jobs across the state. A total of 6754 candidates qualified in the exam.