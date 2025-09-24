WBBPE TET Result 2025: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test WBBPE TET Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the WBBPE TET Result 2025 at https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Earlier the WBBPE had conducted the written exam for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) December 24, 2023.
All those candidates appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) can download the result pdf at the official website of https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in.
WBBPE TET Result 2025 Download
Once released, candidates will be able to download the result pdf from the official website. the WBBPE had conducted the written exam for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) December 24, 2023. Alternatively the WBTET Result 2025 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
WBBPE TET Result 2025 Highlights
Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on December 24, 2023. You can check the details of the crucial updates for the recruitment drive-
|
Exam Body
|
West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)
|
Exam Name
|West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test WBBPE TET Result 2025
|
Exam date
|
December 24, 2023
|
Final Answer Key status
|
Out
|
Result Status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
Check the WB TET Cut Off Marks
How To Download WBTET Result 2025?
You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website www.wbbpe.org or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org
- Click on the Link: "Teacher Eligibility Test
- 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) Result pdf conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) final answer key pdf on the home page.
- You will be redirected to your pdf preview screen and you will be able to download the result pdf.
- Download the final result pdf and save the same for future reference.
WBBPE TET Result 2025 Key Stats
West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had conducted the written exam for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) December 24, 2023. As per media reports, a total of 309054 candidates have registered for the exam in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test which is the gateway for various teaching jobs across the state. A total of 6754 candidates qualified in the exam.
WBBPE TET Result 2025 Direct Link
The WBBPE TET Result 2025 download is active on the official website. All those candidates appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) can download the result pdf at the official website of https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in. You can access the download link at the official website and you will have to use your login credentials to the link.
Details Mentioned in WBBPE TET Result 2025
WBBPE TET Result 2025 has been released on the official website on September 24, 2025. The result and scorecard download link is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and verify all the details. You result/scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result.
