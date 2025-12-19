Stephen Curry Net Worth 2025: Check NBA Salary, Endorsements & Business Empire!

Do you know that Stephen Curry is an American professional NBA player who is also one of the richest basketball players of all time? He is someone who is known as the greatest shooter in NBA history, with exceptional three-point shooting and ball-handling skills. With two NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award wins, Stephen Curry has broken records, with his net worth estimated in millions of dollars. Read below to know how it is driven by record-breaking NBA contracts, endorsement deals and smart business investments. Who is Stephen Curry? Wardell Stephen Curry II was born in Akron, Ohio. He is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. The son of former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, Stephen carved his own legacy as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He is most populary known globally as “Chef Curry,” and has become a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond sport.

What is Stephen Curry's Net Worth? As of 2025, Stephen Curry’s net worth is estimated at $240 million. The main driving force behind his net worth involves his record-breaking NBA contracts, lucrative endorsement deals and smart business investments. To know further about his projects and earnings, keep reading. NBA Career and Record-Breaking Earnings Curry was selected seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors. He went on to lead the franchise to four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) and won two MVP awards, including the league’s first-ever unanimous MVP in 2016. Financially, Curry has rewritten NBA salary history. In August 2024, he signed a one-year deal worth $62.6 million. This made him the first NBA player to earn over $60 million in a single season. Moreover, his NBA salary now averages around $62 million per year, and his total career earnings from basketball alone are expected to exceed $400 million.

Timeline of Stephen Curry's Net Worth: The core of Stephen Curry’s $240 million net worth comes from a combination of salary and endorsements.

Between 2009 and 2024, he earned over $305 million in NBA salary . Additionally, endorsements generated an estimated $150 million during the same period.

Today, Curry earns an additional $30–40 million annually from brand deals, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Check Out: List of NBA MVP Winners From 1956 To 2025! How Stephen Curry Got Rich? Stephen Curry didn't become a star overnight, and he struggled with injuries and had no major endorsements, in the beginning. His turning point came after consistent championship success and his transformation into the league’s most marketable star. Key factors behind his wealth include: Long-term max contracts with the Warriors

Global endorsement deals with Under Armour, TCL and other brands

Equity investments , including tech and consumer products

Real estate investments, including multimillion-dollar homes in California