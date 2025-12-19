Schengen Area: The Schengen Area is a group of 29 European countries that allow free movement without internal border checks. Schengen Area makes travel across much of Europe seamless and is vital for tourism, business, and migration. According to the European Commission, over 400 million people live in the Schengen Area, making it one of the largest travel zones in the world. Learn what is Schengen Area, why is Europe called Schengen, Schengen countries, its visa rules and its 90-day rule.

What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a zone covering 29 European countries that have eliminated routine passport and border checks at their shared borders. Citizens and visitors can travel freely between these countries without additional controls.

The Schengen Area was created by the Schengen Agreement, signed in 1985 and implemented in 1995. The Schengen Agreement was signed by Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France. It covers most EU countries and a few non-EU nations.