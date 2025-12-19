Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Schengen Area?

By Alisha Louis
Dec 19, 2025, 14:13 IST

The Schengen Area is a group of 29 European countries that allow free movement without internal border checks. Learn what is Schengen Area, why is Europe called Schengen, Schengen countries, its visa rules and its 90-day rule.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
In image is Belgium, which is a part of Schengen Countries.
In image is Belgium, which is a part of Schengen Countries.

Schengen Area: The Schengen Area is a group of 29 European countries that allow free movement without internal border checks. Schengen Area makes travel across much of Europe seamless and is vital for tourism, business, and migration. According to the European Commission, over 400 million people live in the Schengen Area, making it one of the largest travel zones in the world. Learn what is Schengen Area, why is Europe called Schengen, Schengen countries, its visa rules and its 90-day rule.

What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a zone covering 29 European countries that have eliminated routine passport and border checks at their shared borders. Citizens and visitors can travel freely between these countries without additional controls.

The Schengen Area was created by the Schengen Agreement, signed in 1985 and implemented in 1995. The Schengen Agreement was signed by Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France. It covers most EU countries and a few non-EU nations. 

Why is Europe called Schengen?

Europe is called Schengen because the agreement that created the zone was signed in the village of Schengen, Luxembourg. The name became widely used to describe the region of Europe with free movement.

Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg were the first Schengen countries and over time, more countries joined the zone, and the term “Schengen” became synonymous with visa-free travel in Europe. The Schengen Area is now a major part of European identity and travel.

Read | 7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025

What are Schengen Countries?

The Schengen Area includes 29 countries, most of which are in the European Union, but some are not. These countries allow free movement and share common visa rules.

Country

EU Member

Joined Schengen

Country

EU Member

Joined Schengen

Austria

Yes

1995

Liechtenstein

No

2011

Belgium

Yes

1995

Lithuania

Yes

2007

Bulgaria (Air/sea borders only)

Yes

2024

Luxembourg

Yes

1995

Croatia

Yes

2023

Malta

Yes

2007

Czech Republic

Yes

2007

Netherlands

Yes

1995

Denmark

Yes

1996

Norway

No

1996

Estonia

Yes

2007

Poland

Yes

2007

Finland

Yes

1996

Portugal

Yes

1995

France

Yes

1995

Romania (Air/sea borders only)

Yes

2024

Germany

Yes

1995

Slovakia

Yes

2007

Greece

Yes

2000

Slovenia

Yes

2007

Hungary

Yes

2007

Spain

Yes

1995

Iceland

No

1996

Sweden

Yes

2001

Italy

Yes

1997

Switzerland

No

2008

Latvia

Yes

2007

How strict is the Schengen visa process?

The Schengen visa process is strict but standardized across member countries. Applicants must provide proof of travel, accommodation, financial means, and a clear purpose for their visit.

  • The visa application is submitted to the embassy or consulate of the main destination country.

  • Processing times vary, but most visas are issued within 15 days.

  • The Schengen visa allows travel to all Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

What is the Schengen Area 90-day Rule?

The Schengen Area 90-day rule allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. This rule applies to tourists, business travelers, and short-term visitors.

  • The 90-day period is calculated across all Schengen countries, not per country.

  • Overstaying the limit can result in fines, deportation, or future visa bans.

  • The rule ensures fair access and prevents abuse of the visa-free travel system.

Check Out | What is the Capital of Myanmar?

Conclusion

The Schengen Area is a vital part of Europe, allowing free movement across 29 countries and making travel seamless for millions. Understanding its rules and member countries helps travelers, businesses, and migrants navigate Europe with ease. The Schengen Area continues to shape the continent’s identity and connectivity.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • What is the Schengen Area 90-day rule?
      +
      The Schengen Area 90-day rule allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period in all Schengen countries.
    • How many countries are in the Schengen Area?
      +
      There are 29 countries in the Schengen Area as of 2025, including most EU members and some non-EU nations.
    • What is the Schengen Area?
      +
      The Schengen Area is a group of 29 European countries that allow free movement without internal border checks for citizens and visitors.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News