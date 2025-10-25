7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025: Check List!

Which is the Poorest European Country in 2025? While Europe is known for high living standards, some countries in the region struggle with much lower economic output than their neighbors. According to the IMF, San Marino tops the list of poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025.

The list of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe are measured by Gross Domestic Product (Purchasing Power Parity, PPP). Factors such as political instability, dependence on limited industries, and high migration rates affect the GDP PPP. Read on to learn more about 7 poorest European countries by GDP (PPP) in 2025. Check the list, key factors for poverty, and GDP per capita comparisons.

List of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025

The poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025 face unique challenges despite being in a wealthy continent. The poorest European countries with the lowest GDP (PPP) totals reflect small economies or regional limitations.