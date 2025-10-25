7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025: Check List!

Which is the Poorest European Country in 2025? While Europe is known for high living standards, some countries in the region struggle with much lower economic output than their neighbors. According to the IMF, San Marino tops the list of poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025.
The list of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe are measured by Gross Domestic Product (Purchasing Power Parity, PPP). Factors such as political instability, dependence on limited industries, and high migration rates affect the GDP PPP. Read on to learn more about 7 poorest European countries by GDP (PPP) in 2025. Check the list, key factors for poverty, and GDP per capita comparisons.
List of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025
The poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025 face unique challenges despite being in a wealthy continent. The poorest European countries with the lowest GDP (PPP) totals reflect small economies or regional limitations.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
GDP (PPP, Billions of Int. $)
|
GDP (PPP) Share of World Total (%)
|
GDP per Capita (PPP, Int. $)
|
Key Factors for Poverty Status
|
1
|
San Marino
|
2.851
|
0.001
|
83,030
|
Tiny economy, limited industrial base
|
2
|
6.423
|
0.003
|
72,060
|
Small market, reliant on tourism
|
3
|
Montenegro
|
21.309
|
0.010
|
33,620
|
Small market, high unemployment, dependency on tourism
|
4
|
Iceland
|
31.763
|
0.015
|
81,215
|
Isolated, reliant on limited industries
|
5
|
Kosovo
|
32.154
|
0.016
|
20,380
|
Political instability, low investment, migration
|
6
|
Malta
|
43.188
|
0.021
|
76,705
|
Small, service-driven economy
|
7
|
Moldova
|
46.365
|
0.022
|
19,680
|
Weak industry, emigration, low GNI per capita
( Source - IMF )
Although some like San Marino and Iceland have high per capita GDP, their overall economies are among the smallest.
Which is the poorest European country?
San Marino is the poorest European country when measured by GDP PPP. But Moldova ranks as the poorest European country by GDP per capita (PPP) at about $19,680 in 2025.
-
Both the country faces persistent economic hurdles including low industrial output, limited investment, and significant migration.
-
Moldova’s position reflects broader struggles common to several countries on this list.
-
International aid and structural reforms are vital for sustained development. Understanding why these nations lag helps guide development and support efforts.
Conclusion
The poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025 face unique challenges despite being in a wealthy continent. From San Marino’s limited markets to Moldova’s chronic emigration, a combination of geography, size, and policy impacts their economic fortunes. Close study of these statistics not only brings context to European inequalities but also highlights where targeted reforms can foster growth and resilience.
