7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025: Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 25, 2025, 19:38 IST

Which is the Poorest European Country in 2025? In this article, we’ll learn about the seven poorest countries in Europe by GDP (PPP) in 2025 and who tops the list. Find out about the 7 poorest European countries by GDP (PPP) in 2025. Check the list, key factors for poverty, and GDP per capita comparisons.

Which is the Poorest European Country in 2025?
Which is the Poorest European Country in 2025? While Europe is known for high living standards, some countries in the region struggle with much lower economic output than their neighbors. According to the IMF, San Marino tops the list of poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025. 

The list of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe are measured by Gross Domestic Product (Purchasing Power Parity, PPP). Factors such as political instability, dependence on limited industries, and high migration rates affect the GDP PPP. Read on to learn more about 7 poorest European countries by GDP (PPP) in 2025. Check the list, key factors for poverty, and GDP per capita comparisons.

List of 7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025

The poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025 face unique challenges despite being in a wealthy continent. The poorest European countries with the lowest GDP (PPP) totals reflect small economies or regional limitations. 

Rank

Country

GDP (PPP, Billions of Int. $)

GDP (PPP) Share of World Total (%)

GDP per Capita (PPP, Int. $)

Key Factors for Poverty Status

1

San Marino

2.851

0.001

83,030

Tiny economy, limited industrial base

2

Andorra

6.423

0.003

72,060

Small market, reliant on tourism

3

Montenegro

21.309

0.010

33,620

Small market, high unemployment, dependency on tourism

4

Iceland

31.763

0.015

81,215

Isolated, reliant on limited industries

5

Kosovo

32.154

0.016

20,380

Political instability, low investment, migration

6

Malta

43.188

0.021

76,705

Small, service-driven economy

7

Moldova

46.365

0.022

19,680

Weak industry, emigration, low GNI per capita

( Source - IMF )

Although some like San Marino and Iceland have high per capita GDP, their overall economies are among the smallest.

Which is the poorest European country?

San Marino is the poorest European country when measured by GDP PPP. But Moldova ranks as the poorest European country by GDP per capita (PPP) at about $19,680 in 2025. 

  • Both the country faces persistent economic hurdles including low industrial output, limited investment, and significant migration.

  • Moldova’s position reflects broader struggles common to several countries on this list.

  • International aid and structural reforms are vital for sustained development. Understanding why these nations lag helps guide development and support efforts.

Conclusion

The poorest countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025 face unique challenges despite being in a wealthy continent. From San Marino’s limited markets to Moldova’s chronic emigration, a combination of geography, size, and policy impacts their economic fortunes. Close study of these statistics not only brings context to European inequalities but also highlights where targeted reforms can foster growth and resilience.

    FAQs

    • Which European country has the lowest GDP per capita?
      +
      Moldova has the lowest GDP per capita among European nations, making it the continent’s poorest in 2025.
    • Why are countries like San Marino or Andorra listed as poorest?
      +
      San Marino or Andorra are classified based on total GDP, not per capita income, and have overall small economies by global standards.
    • What is GDP (PPP) and why is it important for country comparison?
      +
      GDP (PPP) evaluates total economic output adjusted for purchasing power, offering a fair comparison across countries.

