Capital of Belarus: Belarus is officially known as the Republic of Belarus, and lies in Eastern Europe. It is a landlocked country, neighboured by Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. But do you know what is the capital of Belarus? The Belarus capital city is Minsk. It is a vibrant city that reflects the nation’s deep history and modern transformation.
Minsk is located along the Svislach River and serves as the political, economic, and cultural center of the country. Minsk has a population of 1.99 million residents, making it the largest city of Belarus. Read on to learn about Belarus, Capital city of Belarus, what it's famous for, and the economic importance of the Belarus’ Capital as the nation’s political and industrial center.
What is the Capital of Belarus?
Minsk is the capital and largest city of Belarus. Earlier, Minsk was capital of Byelorussian SSR from 1917 to 1991 and now holds special administrative status independent of other regions.
|
→ Minsk stands on major transportation routes connecting Europe and Asia, making it a regional transit hub.
→ Belarus capital contributes about 16% of Belarus’s total industrial output, hosting key national universities and cultural institutions.
→ The Belarus capital city is home to over 13 museums, 10 theaters, and around 3,600 sports centers.
→ According to the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the total population of Minsk is 1.997 million as of January 1, 2025, making it the largest city of Belarus.
→ Minsk was part of Russia till 1793 and then finally became the capital city of Independent Belarus in 1991.
→ Belarus capital, Minsk was also the administrative centre of Minsk oblast (region) and lies along the Svislach River.
What Language do They Speak in Minsk?
Belarusian and Russian are the two official languages of Belarus. In daily life, most residents of Minsk speak Russian, while Belarusian remains widely understood. Younger populations increasingly learn and use English as a foreign language for education and business.
What is Minsk famous for?
Minsk is famous for its historical architecture, cultural sites, and green urban spaces. Key attractions include Independence Avenue, the Trinity Suburb, and the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The city’s post-war “Empire style” buildings and Soviet-era monuments draw architecture enthusiasts from around the world.
|
Tourist Attractions
|
Highlights
|
Independence Avenue
|
Main boulevard with cafes, monuments, and fountains
|
Trinity Suburb
|
Historic district with 19th-century architecture
|
Victory Park
|
Largest city park featuring LED-lit fountains
What was Belarus formerly known as?
Before gaining independence in 1991, Belarus was called the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic under the Soviet Union. The term “Byelorussia” or “White Russia” was used during its time as part of the Russian Empire and early Soviet era.
Conclusion
Minsk, the capital of Belarus, stands as a symbol of the country’s resilience and progress. With its nearly two million residents, well-preserved historical architecture, and growing economy, it represents both Belarus’s cultural roots and its forward-looking spirit. Whether explored for its history, language, or tourism offerings, Minsk remains central to the nation’s identity.
