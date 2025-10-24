Capital of Belarus: Belarus is officially known as the Republic of Belarus, and lies in Eastern Europe. It is a landlocked country, neighboured by Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. But do you know what is the capital of Belarus? The Belarus capital city is Minsk. It is a vibrant city that reflects the nation’s deep history and modern transformation.

Minsk is located along the Svislach River and serves as the political, economic, and cultural center of the country. Minsk has a population of 1.99 million residents, making it the largest city of Belarus. Read on to learn about Belarus, Capital city of Belarus, what it's famous for, and the economic importance of the Belarus’ Capital as the nation’s political and industrial center.

What is the Capital of Belarus?

Minsk is the capital and largest city of Belarus. Earlier, Minsk was capital of Byelorussian SSR from 1917 to 1991 and now holds special administrative status independent of other regions.