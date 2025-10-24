Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Available from October 26

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has revised the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling can visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu to check the revised schedule.

According to the official notification released, candidates can register for the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling until October 25, 2025. The vacancies will be processed, and choice filling will be conducted from October 26 to 29, 2025. The TN NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result 2925 will be released on October 31, 2025.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling revised schedule PDF is available on the official website tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also check the revised schedule through the direct link given here.