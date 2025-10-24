TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
News

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Available from October 26

Oct 24, 2025, 14:06 IST

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 schedule revised. Registration link open till October 25. Choice Filling window to open on October 26

Key Points

  • TN NEET UG Round 3 registration is open until October 25
  • Choice filling for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling opens on October 26
  • N NEET UG Round 3 allotment on October 31

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has revised the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling can visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu to check the revised schedule. 

According to the official notification released, candidates can register for the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling until October 25, 2025. The vacancies will be processed, and choice filling will be conducted from October 26 to 29, 2025. The TN NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result 2925 will be released on October 31, 2025. 

Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling revised schedule PDF is available on the official website tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also check the revised schedule through the direct link given here.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 3 Revised Schedule - Click Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 3 Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule below. 

Activity

Dates

Registration Last Date

October 25, 2025

Virtual vacancies processing and choice filling

October 26 to 29, 2025

Processing of seat allotment

October 30, 2025

Round 3 allotment

October 31, 2025

TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 registration link will be available until tomorrow, October 25. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Save the details entered and click on submit

