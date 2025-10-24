Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Available from October 26

Key Points
- TN NEET UG Round 3 registration is open until October 25
- Choice filling for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling opens on October 26
- N NEET UG Round 3 allotment on October 31
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has revised the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling can visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu to check the revised schedule.
According to the official notification released, candidates can register for the TN NEET UG round 3 counselling until October 25, 2025. The vacancies will be processed, and choice filling will be conducted from October 26 to 29, 2025. The TN NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result 2925 will be released on October 31, 2025.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 3 counselling revised schedule PDF is available on the official website tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also check the revised schedule through the direct link given here.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 3 Revised Schedule - Click Here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 3 Revised Schedule
Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule below.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Registration Last Date
|
October 25, 2025
|
Virtual vacancies processing and choice filling
|
October 26 to 29, 2025
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
October 30, 2025
|
Round 3 allotment
|
October 31, 2025
TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 registration link will be available until tomorrow, October 25. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Save the details entered and click on submit
