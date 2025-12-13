EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
What is the Best Christmas Town in the World? Check Full List Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 13, 2025, 19:27 IST

Discover the best Christmas town in the world, from Rovaniemi to Strasbourg. Explore top Christmas destinations in Europe and the USA.

Best Christmas Towns in the World
Every year, travellers search for the best Christmas town in the world. But do you really know which is the most famous Christmassy town in the world? 

It is a place where twinkling lights, festive markets and seasonal traditions feel straight out of a storybook. The truth is, there’s no single winner. According to global travel authorities and tourism boards, the best Christmas destination depends on what kind of festive experience you’re after. From snow-covered villages to bustling city squares, several towns consistently rank among the top 10 best places to spend Christmas in the world.

Most Famous Christmas Towns in the World

List of Famous Christmas Towns Around the World & Their Locations

Here are the best christmas towns around the world:

S. No

Christmas Theme

Town / City

Location

1.

For Santa & Arctic Magic

Rovaniemi

Lapland, Finland (Arctic Circle)

North Pole

Alaska, United States

2.

For Classic European Charm

Strasbourg

Alsace, France

Colmar

Alsace, France

Rothenburg ob der Tauber

Bavaria, Germany

Prague

Czech Republic

Vienna

Austria

3.

For Unique Themed Towns (USA)

Leavenworth

Washington, United States

McAdenville

North Carolina, United States

Bethlehem

Pennsylvania, United States

4.

For Festive City Buzz

New York City

New York, United States

Vienna

Austria

Here are the best christmas towns in the world: 

1. Best Christmas Towns for Santa Claus, Snow & Arctic Winter Experiences

Rovaniemi, Finland is widely recognised as Santa Claus’s official hometown, located on the Arctic Circle. Visitors can explore Santa Claus Village, enjoy reindeer sleigh rides, and witness the Northern Lights. Trusted organisations like Visit Finland often cite Rovaniemi as the most Christmassy place on Earth for families and winter lovers seeking real snow and authentic Lapland magic.

North Pole, Alaska also delivers festive fun with candy-cane streets and Santa’s House, making it one of the best places to visit during Christmas in the USA for children.

2. Best European Christmas Destinations for Traditional Markets & Historic Charm

Europe dominates lists of the best Christmas destinations in Europe. Strasbourg, France, known as the “Capital of Christmas,” hosts Europe’s oldest festive markets amid half-timbered houses. Nearby Colmar feels like a fairytale with illuminated canals and gingerbread-style buildings.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany offers medieval charm and snow-dusted rooftops, while Prague and Vienna consistently rank among the best European cities for Christmas due to their historic squares and traditional Christmas markets.

3. Best Hallmark-Style Christmas Towns in the USA with Themed Festivities

Leavenworth, Washington transforms into a Bavarian wonderland and is one of the best Hallmark Christmas towns in the USA. McAdenville, North Carolina, famously known as “Christmas Town USA,” and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania are also popular places to visit during Christmas in the US, especially for travellers seeking nostalgic charm and classic holiday traditions.

4. Best Cities to Visit at Christmas for Iconic Decorations & Festive Atmosphere

Major cities like New York City and Vienna offer iconic Christmas trees, ice skating, grand light displays and cultural events, making them ideal for travellers who enjoy a lively Christmas destination with a mix of tradition, shopping and entertainment.

So, Which Is the Best Christmas Town?

According to trusted tourism sources such as Visit Finland and European travel boards, Rovaniemi, Finland, is often ranked as the best Christmas town in the world to visit for its authentic Santa experience. However, travellers seeking uncrowded Christmas destinations or classic markets may prefer smaller European towns, while the USA offers themed favourites perfect for festive road trips.

    FAQs

    • What is the most Christmassy town in the US?
      +
      Leavenworth, Washington and McAdenville, North Carolina, top lists of the most festive US towns.
    • What is the best place in the world to go for Christmas?
      +
      It depends on preference: Europe for markets, Finland for snow and Santa, or the USA for themed towns.
    • What is the most Christmassy place on Earth?
      +
      Many consider Rovaniemi the most Christmassy place on Earth, especially for families.
    • Where is the best Christmas town in the world?
      +
      Rovaniemi, Finland, is most often ranked the best due to its Arctic setting and Santa Claus Village.

