What is the Best Christmas Town in the World? Check Full List Here!

Every year, travellers search for the best Christmas town in the world. But do you really know which is the most famous Christmassy town in the world?
It is a place where twinkling lights, festive markets and seasonal traditions feel straight out of a storybook. The truth is, there’s no single winner. According to global travel authorities and tourism boards, the best Christmas destination depends on what kind of festive experience you’re after. From snow-covered villages to bustling city squares, several towns consistently rank among the top 10 best places to spend Christmas in the world.
List of Famous Christmas Towns Around the World & Their Locations
Here are the best christmas towns around the world:
|
S. No
|
Christmas Theme
|
Town / City
|
Location
|
1.
|
For Santa & Arctic Magic
|
Rovaniemi
|
Lapland, Finland (Arctic Circle)
|
North Pole
|
Alaska, United States
|
2.
|
For Classic European Charm
|
Strasbourg
|
Alsace, France
|
Colmar
|
Alsace, France
|
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
|
Bavaria, Germany
|
Prague
|
Czech Republic
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
3.
|
For Unique Themed Towns (USA)
|
Leavenworth
|
Washington, United States
|
McAdenville
|
North Carolina, United States
|
Bethlehem
|
Pennsylvania, United States
|
4.
|
For Festive City Buzz
|
New York City
|
New York, United States
|
Vienna
|
Austria
Here are the best christmas towns in the world:
1. Best Christmas Towns for Santa Claus, Snow & Arctic Winter Experiences
Rovaniemi, Finland is widely recognised as Santa Claus’s official hometown, located on the Arctic Circle. Visitors can explore Santa Claus Village, enjoy reindeer sleigh rides, and witness the Northern Lights. Trusted organisations like Visit Finland often cite Rovaniemi as the most Christmassy place on Earth for families and winter lovers seeking real snow and authentic Lapland magic.
North Pole, Alaska also delivers festive fun with candy-cane streets and Santa’s House, making it one of the best places to visit during Christmas in the USA for children.
2. Best European Christmas Destinations for Traditional Markets & Historic Charm
Europe dominates lists of the best Christmas destinations in Europe. Strasbourg, France, known as the “Capital of Christmas,” hosts Europe’s oldest festive markets amid half-timbered houses. Nearby Colmar feels like a fairytale with illuminated canals and gingerbread-style buildings.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany offers medieval charm and snow-dusted rooftops, while Prague and Vienna consistently rank among the best European cities for Christmas due to their historic squares and traditional Christmas markets.
3. Best Hallmark-Style Christmas Towns in the USA with Themed Festivities
Leavenworth, Washington transforms into a Bavarian wonderland and is one of the best Hallmark Christmas towns in the USA. McAdenville, North Carolina, famously known as “Christmas Town USA,” and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania are also popular places to visit during Christmas in the US, especially for travellers seeking nostalgic charm and classic holiday traditions.
Check Out: List of Best U.S. Cities with Christmas Markets, Full List Here!
4. Best Cities to Visit at Christmas for Iconic Decorations & Festive Atmosphere
Major cities like New York City and Vienna offer iconic Christmas trees, ice skating, grand light displays and cultural events, making them ideal for travellers who enjoy a lively Christmas destination with a mix of tradition, shopping and entertainment.
So, Which Is the Best Christmas Town?
According to trusted tourism sources such as Visit Finland and European travel boards, Rovaniemi, Finland, is often ranked as the best Christmas town in the world to visit for its authentic Santa experience. However, travellers seeking uncrowded Christmas destinations or classic markets may prefer smaller European towns, while the USA offers themed favourites perfect for festive road trips.
You may also like to read: When is Hanukkah 2025? Check Here!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation