NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 13, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 13, 2025): Happy Saturday, Wordlers! The weekend is finally here, and with the holidays fast approaching, today’s puzzle brings a word that might feel a little too relevant for anyone stressing about their budget right now.
Wordle #1638 isn't the most difficult challenge we have faced this month, but if your starting word didn't land any greens, you might be scratching your head.
Whether you are protecting a massive streak or just trying to survive the weekend without a loss, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a tiered list of hints, followed by the definitive answer.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 13, 2025?
If you are stuck on the fourth or fifth guess, don't panic. Before you risk your streak on a wild guess, scan these clues to narrow down the possibilities.
How Many Vowels are in Today’s Wordle?
There are two vowels in today's word.
Are there any Repeating Letters in Wordle Today?
Good news, there are no repeating letters in this puzzle.
What is the First Letter of Wordle Answer Today?
The word begins with the letter M.
Is There a Specific Clue for Today’s NYT Puzzle?
This word describes someone who hoards their wealth and refuses to spend it, famously associated with a main character in a classic Christmas carol. Think of words like Scrooge or penny-pincher.
What is Today’s Wordle Answer for Dec 13?
If you are down to your last guess or just want to see the solution, here it is.
The answer to NYT Wordle #1638 on Saturday, December 13, 2025, is:
MISER
Meaning of Wordle Answer Today
A miser is someone who saves money and doesn't spend much.
Why the Wordle today was Difficult: While the letters are common, the structure (M-starting, R-ending) can sometimes trap players into guessing similar words like MINER or MOVER if they aren't careful with their vowel placement.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 12 December, 2025 #1637: TRUCK
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Wordle Hint for 9 December, 2025 #1634: SNIDE
Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
