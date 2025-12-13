NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 13, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 13, 2025): Happy Saturday, Wordlers! The weekend is finally here, and with the holidays fast approaching, today’s puzzle brings a word that might feel a little too relevant for anyone stressing about their budget right now.

Wordle #1638 isn't the most difficult challenge we have faced this month, but if your starting word didn't land any greens, you might be scratching your head.

Whether you are protecting a massive streak or just trying to survive the weekend without a loss, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a tiered list of hints, followed by the definitive answer.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 13, 2025?

If you are stuck on the fourth or fifth guess, don't panic. Before you risk your streak on a wild guess, scan these clues to narrow down the possibilities.