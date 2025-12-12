NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 12, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is December 12, 2025, and you have almost made it to the weekend. But before you leave work, you need to do one last thing: solve Wordle No. 1637. If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, don't stress.
Today's puzzle is a common word, but it can be tricky if you get stuck in a "rhyming trap" where many words share the same ending. We can help you turn those tiles green and keep your stats great, whether you're playing on your way to work or during a coffee break.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 12, 2025?
Here are some hints that won't give away the answer to the puzzle but will help you make your next guess.
Hint 1: The word contains one vowel, and it is located right in the middle.
Hint 2: There are no repeating letters in this word.
Hint 3: It starts with the letter T and ends with the letter K.
Hint 4: As a noun, it refers to a large motor vehicle used for transporting goods or cargo.
Hint 5: It rhymes with words like duck, stuck, and luck.
Is There a Specific Clue for Today’s Puzzle?
Yes. If you are still scratching your head, think about transportation. You probably pass dozens of these on the highway every single day. In American English, it is the standard term for a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).
What Is the Wordle Answer for Today, December 12?
Are you down to your last guess? Or maybe you just don't have time to play the guessing game today. If you are ready to see the solution, scroll down.
The answer to today’s Wordle (No. 1637) is TRUCK.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Wordle Hint for 9 December, 2025 #1634: SNIDE
Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
Congratulations on solving Wordle 1637! Whether you guessed TRUCK in three tries or needed a little help to save your streak at the last second, a win is a win. Now that you have secured your victory for Friday, December 12, 2025, you can head into the weekend with your streak intact. Check back tomorrow if you need help with the next puzzle!
