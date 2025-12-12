NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 12, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is December 12, 2025, and you have almost made it to the weekend. But before you leave work, you need to do one last thing: solve Wordle No. 1637. If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, don't stress.

Today's puzzle is a common word, but it can be tricky if you get stuck in a "rhyming trap" where many words share the same ending. We can help you turn those tiles green and keep your stats great, whether you're playing on your way to work or during a coffee break.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 12, 2025?

Here are some hints that won't give away the answer to the puzzle but will help you make your next guess.

Hint 1: The word contains one vowel, and it is located right in the middle.

Hint 2: There are no repeating letters in this word.