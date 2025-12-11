NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 11, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 11, 2025: Happy Thursday. You have almost made it to the weekend, but Wordle #1636 is standing right between you and your Friday vibes. Let’s be real, some days the New York Times puzzle feels like a gentle brain warm-up, and other days it feels like it’s personally trying to end your streak. Today leans a bit toward the tricky side, mostly because it uses a structural quirk that often trips players up.
If you are staring at a board full of gray and yellow tiles and feeling the panic set in, don’t stress. Whether you just need a little push in the right direction or the full answer to save your stats, you are in the right place. Let’s break down today’s Wordle Dec 11, without ruining the fun immediately.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 11, 2025?
Before we hand over the answer, try these spoiler-free tips to get your brain gears turning. These clues are designed to guide you closer to the solution without giving it all away.
Hint 1: The word functions as both a verb and a noun.
Hint 2: It is something you do when you don't have all the facts.
Hint 3: This word is often used in the phrase, "Take a wildly lucky..."
Hint 4: It contains two vowels.
Is there a specific clue for today’s Wordle puzzle structure?
Yes, and this is where most people will get stuck.
The Clue: Today’s word features a double letter.
If you have found a few letters but can't make them fit, check if one of your consonants appears twice, specifically at the end of the word.
What is the starting letter for Wordle 1636?
Here is a solid anchor to work with today’s puzzle:
The Wordle word today starts with the letter G.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 11, 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? Or maybe you just want to check if your theory is right before hitting enter? No judgment here, keeping the streak alive is the priority.
The answer to NYT Wordle #1636 for Thursday, December 11, 2025, is:
GUESS
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Wordle Hint for 9 December, 2025 #1634: SNIDE
Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
Did you get it? GUESS is one of those words that feels obvious in hindsight but can be a nightmare to solve because of that double 'S' at the end. If you managed to save your streak, congratulations! If not, don't worry, Friday is a fresh start.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation