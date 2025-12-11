NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 11, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 11, 2025: Happy Thursday. You have almost made it to the weekend, but Wordle #1636 is standing right between you and your Friday vibes. Let’s be real, some days the New York Times puzzle feels like a gentle brain warm-up, and other days it feels like it’s personally trying to end your streak. Today leans a bit toward the tricky side, mostly because it uses a structural quirk that often trips players up.

If you are staring at a board full of gray and yellow tiles and feeling the panic set in, don’t stress. Whether you just need a little push in the right direction or the full answer to save your stats, you are in the right place. Let’s break down today’s Wordle Dec 11, without ruining the fun immediately.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 11, 2025?

Before we hand over the answer, try these spoiler-free tips to get your brain gears turning. These clues are designed to guide you closer to the solution without giving it all away.