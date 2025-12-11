BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Result PDF Here

BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released today i.e. on December 11, the Staff Nurse Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination held on July 30, 31 and August 1, 3, 2025, will be able to download their Bihar Staff Nurse Result and BTSC Staff Nurse Cut-off PDF from the commission's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 11,389 vacancies of Staff Nurse are to be filled in the Bihar Health Department across the state. BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025 PDF Download Candidates can download the Staff Nurse Result 2025 through the link activated on the official website. The result can also be downloaded directly through the link give below- BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Scorecard 2025 Download Link

What's Next After BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025? As per the selection process mentioned in the advertisement, the selection for Staff Nurse posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in competitive written examination and work experience. Written Examination (Computer Based Test - CBT): 75 Marks (The candidate's percentage of marks in the CBT will be multiplied by a factor of 0.75).

Work Experience (Contractual Service in Bihar Govt. Health Facilities): 25 Marks (5 marks per year of satisfactory service, maximum 25 marks). BTSC Bihar Staff Merit List 2025: Know the Marks Calculation? The merit list for the posts of Staff Nurse will be prepared based on a total of 100 marks, combining the marks obtained in the written competitive examination and work experience. Written Competitive Examination : The marks obtained in the written examination for the merit list will be calculated as follows: The percentage of total marks obtained in the examination will be multiplied by a factor of 0.75 to determine the marks.

Work Experience :Candidates having satisfactory work experience as a Staff Nurse on a contractual basis in government/non-private healthcare facilities/hospitals located within the state of Bihar will be awarded 05 marks for each year of experience, with a maximum limit of 25 marks. BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025 Overview Earlier Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) had launched the recruitment drive for 11,389 Staff Nurse posts across the state. Now the authority has released the result with a scorecard for the same. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Total Vacancies 11,389 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Result Date December 11, 2025 Result Status Released Official Website https://btsc.bihar.gov.in/

BTSC Staff Nurse Result: Key Points Candidates eagerly waiting for the result should note that the written exam was held between 30 July and 3 August 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam should note that they will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks to appear for the next round. A total of 11,389 vacancies for Staff Nurse are to be filled in the Bihar Health Department. As it was a competitive exam, candidates will have to get qualifying marks in each of the sections including General Awareness, Analytical Ability, Arithmetic, and Nursing. How To Download BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025? You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below Step 1. First of all visit the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. Go to the result section and choose the link displaying the Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025’ section on the home page.

Step 3. Click on the link displaying as “BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2025”.

Step 4. Provide your log in credentials including registered mobile number and password to the link.

Step 5. You will get the scorecard and qualification status on the screen.

Step 5. Download the same for future reference.