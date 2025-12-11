EMRS Admit Card 2025
Focus
List of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of India

By Kriti Barua
Dec 11, 2025, 12:53 IST

Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) represents the vibrant, living aspects of a place's culture. Rather than ancient monuments or artefacts, ICH consists of traditions handed down through generations, elements such as knowledge, skills, and customs that cannot be physically touched. Discover the complete list of India's UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), which highlights 16 unique and diverse living traditions.

Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is the living part of a place's culture. Unlike old buildings or artefacts, ICH includes traditions passed down through generations. These are things you cannot touch, like knowledge, skills, and practices. UNESCO recognises this heritage to help protect it worldwide. For India, this includes vibrant practices like the Garba of Gujarat, a dynamic dance form performed during Navratri. It also comprises ancient knowledge of Yoga. The recent addition is Deepavali, the festival of lights, which celebrates hope and the victory of good over evil. Such traditions strengthen social bonds and give people a sense of identity. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the complete list of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage elements from India.

List of 10 UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of India

India boasts a rich collection of living heritage recognised by UNESCO. These elements showcase the nation's diverse traditions, from ancient spiritual practices to vibrant performing arts. The following table organises the most recent inclusions on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting the year of inscription and the specific tradition.

Year of Inscription

Intangible Cultural Heritage Element

State/Region (Primary Focus)

2025

Deepavali (Festival of Lights)

Pan-India

2024

Nawrouz (Spring Festival - Shared with multiple countries)

Pan-India (Part of the larger global celebration)

2023

Garba of Gujarat

Gujarat

2021

Durga Puja in Kolkata

West Bengal (Kolkata)

2017

Kumbh Mela

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Rotating Locations)

2016

Yoga

Pan-India

2014

Traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru

Punjab

2013

Sankirtana, ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur

Manipur

2012

Buddhist chanting of Ladakh: recitation of sacred Buddhist texts

Ladakh

2010

Chhau dance

Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal

2010

Kalbelia folk songs and dances of Rajasthan

Rajasthan

2010

Mudiyettu, ritual theatre and dance drama of Kerala

Kerala

2009

Ramman, religious festival and ritual theatre of the Garhwal Himalayas

Uttarakhand (Garhwal)

2008

Kutiyattam, Sanskrit theatre

Kerala

2008

Tradition of Vedic chanting

Pan-India

2008

Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana

Uttar Pradesh (Primary Focus) and Pan-India

Deepavali: The Festival of Lights

Deepavali, or Diwali, is one of India's most beloved festivals. It is the festival of lights that celebrates the victory of light over darkness and of good over evil. Celebrated with the lighting of earthen lamps (diyas), prayers for prosperity, and the sharing of sweets, it is a time of spiritual renewal and social unity for families across India and the global diaspora. Deepavali was officially inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2025. It was added because it is a living heritage deeply rooted in Indian culture, promotes inclusivity, supports traditional craftsmanship, and fosters the intergenerational transmission of values such as hope and harmony.

