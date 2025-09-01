RRB JE Syllabus 2025: Download CBT 1, CBT 2 and Technical Abilities Syllabus PDF

The RRB JE 2025 syllabus is designed differently for each branch. The subjects mainly cover core engineering topics along with general awareness, arithmetic, and reasoning based on the specific engineering field for Junior Engineer (JE). The Junior Engineer (Information Technology) syllabus emphasizes IT concepts, programming, networking, and also includes general knowledge and reasoning. Candidates planning to appear for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can check this detailed article to understand the complete syllabus for every branch. RRB JE Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates who are preparing for the RRB JE 2025 exam must have a clear understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates should know the topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to focus on key areas, improve time management, and plan their preparation effectively. Check a detailed overview of the RRB JE syllabus and exam pattern 2025 in the table below:

Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Junior Engineer Exam Posts Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Exam Level All India Level Number of Questions CBT-1: 100 Marking Scheme 1 Mark per question Negative Marking 1/3 Mark Selection Process First Stage CBT Second Stage CBT Document Verification Medical Examination Official Website indianrailways.gov.in RRB JE Syllabus 2025 The RRB Junior Engineer Syllabus 2025 designed to help candidates prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam pattern and subjects are just the first step. Aspirants should also dive deep into each topic for thorough preparation. This article provides detailed RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDFs for CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities.

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates preparing for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can now access the complete RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF. This PDF includes a detailed, topic-wise breakdown of all subjects covered in CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF to plan their preparation efficiently, focus on important topics, and revise systematically. Click Here to Download RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1 The RRB JE CBT 1 exam covers multiple-choice questions on Mathematics, General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Science. Understanding the syllabus thoroughly helps candidates focus and prepare strategically for success. RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus Mathematics forms a crucial part of CBT 1. Candidates must focus on fundamental concepts, formulas, and problem-solving techniques to score well in the RRB JE 2025 exam. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus:

RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus Number Systems BODMAS Decimals & Fractions LCM and HCF Ratio and Proportion Percentages Mensuration Time and Work Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Algebra Geometry Trigonometry Elementary Statistics Square Root Age Calculations Calendar & Clock Pipes & Cisterns RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus Reasoning evaluates candidates’ logical and analytical skills. Practicing these topics regularly improves problem-solving speed and accuracy, essential for scoring high in the RRB JE CBT 1 exam. Candidates can check RRB JE Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning below: RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus Analogies Alphabetical and Number Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagram Data Interpretation & Sufficiency Conclusions & Decision-Making Similarities and Differences Analytical Reasoning Classification Directions Statement – Arguments & Assumptions

RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus General Awareness tests knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, and science. Candidates should stay updated to answer questions confidently in the RRB JE 2025 exam. RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus Current Affairs Indian Geography Indian Culture & History (Freedom Struggle) Indian Polity & Constitution Indian Economy Environmental Issues (India & World) Sports General Science & Technological Developments RRB JE General Science Syllabus The General Science section includes basic concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences up to Class 10. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus for General Science: RRB JE General Science Syllabus Physics Chemistry Life Sciences (up to Class 10 CBSE syllabus)

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 2 The RRB JE CBT 2 exam consists of multiple-choice questions with several options. The syllabus covers General Awareness, Physics, Chemistry, Basic Computer Knowledge and Applications, Environmental Studies, and Pollution Control. These topics are common for all notified posts. Candidates can check the table below for important topics from each section: Section Topics Covered General Awareness Current Affairs

Indian Geography

Indian Culture & History (including Freedom Struggle)

Indian Polity & Constitution

Indian Economy

Environmental Issues (India & World)

Sports

General Science & Technology Physics & Chemistry Questions based on 12th Standard Physics

Questions based on 12th Standard Chemistry

Approx. 15 questions from these subjects Basics of Computers & Applications Computer Architecture

Input & Output Devices

MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Storage Devices

Operating Systems

Internet & Email

Websites & Web Browsers

Networking

Computer Viruses Environment & Pollution Control Basics of Environment

Adverse Effects of Pollution

Pollution Control Strategies

Types of Pollution

Waste Management

Global Warming

Acid Rain

Ozone Depletion

RRB JE Technical Abilities Syllabus 2025 The RRB JE Technical Syllabus 2025 is branch-specific. This covers in-depth topics to test the candidate’s technical knowledge. Candidates should follow the branch-wise syllabus thoroughly to prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam. RRB JE Civil Engineering Syllabus 2025 The Civil Engineering syllabus for RRB JE focuses on concepts essential for construction, surveying, structural design, and material science. Candidates should cover all topics to ensure success in technical sections of the exam. Check the table below for detailed syllabus: Subject Topics Engineering Mechanics Force resolution, equilibrium, friction, centroid, center of gravity, simple machines Building Construction Components of buildings, types of structures (load-bearing, framed, composite) Building Materials Masonry materials, timber, glass, plastics, steel, bitumen, PVC, CPVC Construction of Substructure & Superstructure Foundations, masonry, doors, windows, scaffolding, shoring Building Finishes & Maintenance Flooring, plastering, painting, cracks, settlement, repair methods Building Drawing Conventions, planning, plan, elevation, section, site plan, perspective drawing Concrete Technology Properties of cement, aggregates, concrete, mix design, special concrete, quality control Surveying Chain, compass, leveling, contouring, theodolite, tacheometric survey, advanced survey equipment CAD AutoCAD, Auto Civil, 3D Max, plan, elevation, section, site plan, 3D view Geo-Technical Engineering Soil properties, compaction, bearing capacity, site investigation Hydraulics & Irrigation Engineering Fluid mechanics, pumps, open channel flow, hydrology, reservoir planning Mechanics & Theory of Structures Stress, strain, shear force, bending moment, columns, beams Design of Structures Concrete & steel structures, T-beams, slabs, columns, steel roof trusses Transportation & Highway Engineering Railway, bridge, tunnel engineering, road construction, traffic management Environmental Engineering Pollution control, water supply, sewage, solid waste management, plumbing Advanced Construction Techniques & Equipment Precast construction, advanced concreting, earthmoving machinery Estimating, Costing, Contracts & Accounts Rate analysis, tendering, payment procedures

RRB JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus 2025 RRB JE Electrical Engineering syllabus tests candidates on core concepts, circuits, machines, and electrical energy applications. Aspirants need to understand both theory and practical aspects. Candidates can check electrical engineering syllabus in the table below: Topic Subtopics Basic Concepts Resistance, inductance, capacitance, voltage, current, power Circuit Laws Kirchhoff’s laws, network theorems Magnetic Circuit Flux, mmf, electromagnetic induction AC Fundamentals AC circuits, resonance, 3-phase systems Measurement Instruments Wattmeter, multimeter, CRO, CT, PT Electrical Machines DC machines, transformers, induction motors, synchronous machines Generation, Transmission & Distribution Power stations, switchgear, cables, protection Estimation & Costing Lighting, installations, earthing practices Utilization of Electrical Energy Heating, welding, electroplating, motors Basic Electronics Diodes, transistors, simple circuits

RRB JE Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus 2025 This syllabus covers electronic devices, circuits, digital electronics, microprocessors, communication systems, and computer programming concepts. Check the table below for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus: Topic Subtopics Electronic Components & Materials Conductors, semiconductors, batteries, relays, connectors Electronic Devices & Circuits Diodes, transistors, amplifiers, oscillators, rectifiers Digital Electronics Boolean algebra, logic gates, combinational & sequential circuits Linear Integrated Circuits Op-amps, timers, voltage regulators Microprocessor & Microcontroller 8085 microprocessor, assembly programming, peripherals Electronic Measurements CRO, transducers, LCD/LED panels Communication Engineering Modulation, multiplexing, radar, cellular & satellite communication Data Communication & Network LAN, WAN, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media Computer Programming C, C++, data structures, DBMS Basic Electrical Engineering DC & AC circuits, earthing, maintenance

RRB JE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2025 Mechanical Engineering syllabus focuses on mechanics, material science, machining, welding, metrology, and fluid mechanics. Candidates must cover both theory and practical problem-solving. Topic Subtopics Engineering Mechanics Forces, equilibrium, motion, energy, momentum Material Science Mechanical properties, steel classification, heat treatment Strength of Materials Stress-strain, shear force, bending moment, torsion Machining Lathe, milling, gear manufacturing, cutting tools Welding Arc welding, MIG, TIG, soldering, brazing Grinding & Finishing Abrasives, honing, lapping, electroplating Metrology Linear & angular measurements, inspection techniques Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulic Machinery Bernoulli’s equation, pumps, flow measurement

RRB JE Computer Science & IT Syllabus 2025 CSE/IT syllabus emphasizes programming, data structures, networking, operating systems, system design, and web technologies. The following are some main topics covered: Subject Topics PC Software MS Windows, Word, Excel, PowerPoint Computer Fundamentals Hardware, software, internet basics Programming C, C++, Java, algorithms, data structures Computer Organization Logic gates, Boolean algebra, instruction sets Operating System Unix/Linux, file system, commands, process management Web Technologies & Programming HTML, website creation, internet protocols System Analysis & Design Structured analysis, data flow, application prototyping Data & Network Communication Networks, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media Software Engineering SDLC, design principles, testing, project management

RRB JE Printing Technology Syllabus 2025 Printing Technology syllabus focuses on printing systems, materials, finishing, image processing, and design & advertising in print media. Topic Subtopics Printing Systems & Materials Methods, inks, substrates, image carriers Flexo, Gravure & Screen Printing Principles, preparation, press work Printing Finishing Binding, finishing, automation Image Processing Digital image editing, computer-to-film Design & Advertising Typography, print design, advertising functions Sheet-fed Offset Machines Lithography, inking, dampening RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025 CMA syllabus covers physics, chemistry, mechanics, electricity, modern physics, electronics, matter, chemical reactions, and metallurgy. RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025 Measurements, Units, Accuracy, Errors Light: Reflection, Refraction, Interference, Microscope, Telescope Heat & Thermodynamics: Calorimetry, Specific Heat, Expansion Sound: Propagation, Velocity, Resonance, Doppler Effect Mechanics: Motion, Friction, Newton’s Laws, Gravitation, Energy Magnetism & Electricity: Circuits, Induction, Transformers, Motors Modern Physics: Atomic Models, X-rays, Radioactivity, Nuclear Reactions Electronics & Communications: Semiconductors, Logic Gates, Modulation Matter & Chemistry: States, Reactions, Acids, Bases, Atomic Structure Environmental Chemistry & Metallurgy: Pollution, Metal Extraction, Alloys

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: CBT 1 and CBT 2. Candidates must understand the exam pattern to manage their time, prioritize topics, and prepare effectively. RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025 The first stage (CBT 1) is conducted for 100 marks. Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks (40%) along with the cut-off marks to move to the next stage. Each question carries 1 mark, and 1/3 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Scores in CBT 1 are not considered for the final merit list. Check the table below for RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025: Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Mathematics 30 30 90 mins General Awareness & Reasoning 25 25 General Awareness 15 15 General Science 30 30 Total 100 100