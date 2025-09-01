RRB JE Syllabus 2025: Download CBT 1, CBT 2 and Technical Abilities Syllabus PDF

The RRB JE 2025 syllabus is designed differently for each branch. The subjects mainly cover core engineering topics along with general awareness, arithmetic, and reasoning based on the specific engineering field for Junior Engineer (JE). The Junior Engineer (Information Technology) syllabus emphasizes IT concepts, programming, networking, and also includes general knowledge and reasoning. Candidates planning to appear for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can check this detailed article to understand the complete syllabus for every branch.
RRB JE Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates who are preparing for the RRB JE 2025 exam must have a clear understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates should know the topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to focus on key areas, improve time management, and plan their preparation effectively. Check a detailed overview of the RRB JE syllabus and exam pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Junior Engineer Exam
|
Posts
|
Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)
|
Exam Level
|
All India Level
|
Number of Questions
|
CBT-1: 100
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 Mark per question
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 Mark
|
Selection Process
|
First Stage CBT
Second Stage CBT
Document Verification
Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
indianrailways.gov.in
RRB JE Syllabus 2025
The RRB Junior Engineer Syllabus 2025 designed to help candidates prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam pattern and subjects are just the first step. Aspirants should also dive deep into each topic for thorough preparation. This article provides detailed RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDFs for CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities.
RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates preparing for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can now access the complete RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF. This PDF includes a detailed, topic-wise breakdown of all subjects covered in CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF to plan their preparation efficiently, focus on important topics, and revise systematically.
RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1
The RRB JE CBT 1 exam covers multiple-choice questions on Mathematics, General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Science. Understanding the syllabus thoroughly helps candidates focus and prepare strategically for success.
RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus
Mathematics forms a crucial part of CBT 1. Candidates must focus on fundamental concepts, formulas, and problem-solving techniques to score well in the RRB JE 2025 exam. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus:
|
RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus
|
Number Systems
|
BODMAS
|
Decimals & Fractions
|
LCM and HCF
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Percentages
|
Mensuration
|
Time and Work
|
Time and Distance
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Profit and Loss
|
Algebra
|
Geometry
|
Trigonometry
|
Elementary Statistics
|
Square Root
|
Age Calculations
|
Calendar & Clock
|
Pipes & Cisterns
RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus
Reasoning evaluates candidates’ logical and analytical skills. Practicing these topics regularly improves problem-solving speed and accuracy, essential for scoring high in the RRB JE CBT 1 exam. Candidates can check RRB JE Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning below:
|
RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus
|
Analogies
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Relationships
|
Syllogism
|
Jumbling
|
Venn Diagram
|
Data Interpretation & Sufficiency
|
Conclusions & Decision-Making
|
Similarities and Differences
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Classification
|
Directions
|
Statement – Arguments & Assumptions
RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus
General Awareness tests knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, and science. Candidates should stay updated to answer questions confidently in the RRB JE 2025 exam.
|
RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus
|
Current Affairs
|
Indian Geography
|
Indian Culture & History (Freedom Struggle)
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Indian Economy
|
Environmental Issues (India & World)
|
Sports
|
General Science & Technological Developments
RRB JE General Science Syllabus
The General Science section includes basic concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences up to Class 10. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus for General Science:
|
RRB JE General Science Syllabus
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Life Sciences (up to Class 10 CBSE syllabus)
RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 2
The RRB JE CBT 2 exam consists of multiple-choice questions with several options. The syllabus covers General Awareness, Physics, Chemistry, Basic Computer Knowledge and Applications, Environmental Studies, and Pollution Control. These topics are common for all notified posts. Candidates can check the table below for important topics from each section:
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
General Awareness
|
|
Physics & Chemistry
|
|
Basics of Computers & Applications
|
|
Environment & Pollution Control
|
RRB JE Technical Abilities Syllabus 2025
The RRB JE Technical Syllabus 2025 is branch-specific. This covers in-depth topics to test the candidate’s technical knowledge. Candidates should follow the branch-wise syllabus thoroughly to prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam.
RRB JE Civil Engineering Syllabus 2025
The Civil Engineering syllabus for RRB JE focuses on concepts essential for construction, surveying, structural design, and material science. Candidates should cover all topics to ensure success in technical sections of the exam. Check the table below for detailed syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Engineering Mechanics
|
Force resolution, equilibrium, friction, centroid, center of gravity, simple machines
|
Building Construction
|
Components of buildings, types of structures (load-bearing, framed, composite)
|
Building Materials
|
Masonry materials, timber, glass, plastics, steel, bitumen, PVC, CPVC
|
Construction of Substructure & Superstructure
|
Foundations, masonry, doors, windows, scaffolding, shoring
|
Building Finishes & Maintenance
|
Flooring, plastering, painting, cracks, settlement, repair methods
|
Building Drawing
|
Conventions, planning, plan, elevation, section, site plan, perspective drawing
|
Concrete Technology
|
Properties of cement, aggregates, concrete, mix design, special concrete, quality control
|
Surveying
|
Chain, compass, leveling, contouring, theodolite, tacheometric survey, advanced survey equipment
|
CAD
|
AutoCAD, Auto Civil, 3D Max, plan, elevation, section, site plan, 3D view
|
Geo-Technical Engineering
|
Soil properties, compaction, bearing capacity, site investigation
|
Hydraulics & Irrigation Engineering
|
Fluid mechanics, pumps, open channel flow, hydrology, reservoir planning
|
Mechanics & Theory of Structures
|
Stress, strain, shear force, bending moment, columns, beams
|
Design of Structures
|
Concrete & steel structures, T-beams, slabs, columns, steel roof trusses
|
Transportation & Highway Engineering
|
Railway, bridge, tunnel engineering, road construction, traffic management
|
Environmental Engineering
|
Pollution control, water supply, sewage, solid waste management, plumbing
|
Advanced Construction Techniques & Equipment
|
Precast construction, advanced concreting, earthmoving machinery
|
Estimating, Costing, Contracts & Accounts
|
Rate analysis, tendering, payment procedures
RRB JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus 2025
RRB JE Electrical Engineering syllabus tests candidates on core concepts, circuits, machines, and electrical energy applications. Aspirants need to understand both theory and practical aspects. Candidates can check electrical engineering syllabus in the table below:
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Basic Concepts
|
Resistance, inductance, capacitance, voltage, current, power
|
Circuit Laws
|
Kirchhoff’s laws, network theorems
|
Magnetic Circuit
|
Flux, mmf, electromagnetic induction
|
AC Fundamentals
|
AC circuits, resonance, 3-phase systems
|
Measurement Instruments
|
Wattmeter, multimeter, CRO, CT, PT
|
Electrical Machines
|
DC machines, transformers, induction motors, synchronous machines
|
Generation, Transmission & Distribution
|
Power stations, switchgear, cables, protection
|
Estimation & Costing
|
Lighting, installations, earthing practices
|
Utilization of Electrical Energy
|
Heating, welding, electroplating, motors
|
Basic Electronics
|
Diodes, transistors, simple circuits
RRB JE Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus 2025
This syllabus covers electronic devices, circuits, digital electronics, microprocessors, communication systems, and computer programming concepts. Check the table below for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus:
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Electronic Components & Materials
|
Conductors, semiconductors, batteries, relays, connectors
|
Electronic Devices & Circuits
|
Diodes, transistors, amplifiers, oscillators, rectifiers
|
Digital Electronics
|
Boolean algebra, logic gates, combinational & sequential circuits
|
Linear Integrated Circuits
|
Op-amps, timers, voltage regulators
|
Microprocessor & Microcontroller
|
8085 microprocessor, assembly programming, peripherals
|
Electronic Measurements
|
CRO, transducers, LCD/LED panels
|
Communication Engineering
|
Modulation, multiplexing, radar, cellular & satellite communication
|
Data Communication & Network
|
LAN, WAN, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media
|
Computer Programming
|
C, C++, data structures, DBMS
|
Basic Electrical Engineering
|
DC & AC circuits, earthing, maintenance
RRB JE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2025
Mechanical Engineering syllabus focuses on mechanics, material science, machining, welding, metrology, and fluid mechanics. Candidates must cover both theory and practical problem-solving.
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Engineering Mechanics
|
Forces, equilibrium, motion, energy, momentum
|
Material Science
|
Mechanical properties, steel classification, heat treatment
|
Strength of Materials
|
Stress-strain, shear force, bending moment, torsion
|
Machining
|
Lathe, milling, gear manufacturing, cutting tools
|
Welding
|
Arc welding, MIG, TIG, soldering, brazing
|
Grinding & Finishing
|
Abrasives, honing, lapping, electroplating
|
Metrology
|
Linear & angular measurements, inspection techniques
|
Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulic Machinery
|
Bernoulli’s equation, pumps, flow measurement
RRB JE Computer Science & IT Syllabus 2025
CSE/IT syllabus emphasizes programming, data structures, networking, operating systems, system design, and web technologies. The following are some main topics covered:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
PC Software
|
MS Windows, Word, Excel, PowerPoint
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Hardware, software, internet basics
|
Programming
|
C, C++, Java, algorithms, data structures
|
Computer Organization
|
Logic gates, Boolean algebra, instruction sets
|
Operating System
|
Unix/Linux, file system, commands, process management
|
Web Technologies & Programming
|
HTML, website creation, internet protocols
|
System Analysis & Design
|
Structured analysis, data flow, application prototyping
|
Data & Network Communication
|
Networks, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media
|
Software Engineering
|
SDLC, design principles, testing, project management
RRB JE Printing Technology Syllabus 2025
Printing Technology syllabus focuses on printing systems, materials, finishing, image processing, and design & advertising in print media.
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Printing Systems & Materials
|
Methods, inks, substrates, image carriers
|
Flexo, Gravure & Screen Printing
|
Principles, preparation, press work
|
Printing Finishing
|
Binding, finishing, automation
|
Image Processing
|
Digital image editing, computer-to-film
|
Design & Advertising
|
Typography, print design, advertising functions
|
Sheet-fed Offset Machines
|
Lithography, inking, dampening
RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025
CMA syllabus covers physics, chemistry, mechanics, electricity, modern physics, electronics, matter, chemical reactions, and metallurgy.
|
RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025
|
Measurements, Units, Accuracy, Errors
|
Light: Reflection, Refraction, Interference, Microscope, Telescope
|
Heat & Thermodynamics: Calorimetry, Specific Heat, Expansion
|
Sound: Propagation, Velocity, Resonance, Doppler Effect
|
Mechanics: Motion, Friction, Newton’s Laws, Gravitation, Energy
|
Magnetism & Electricity: Circuits, Induction, Transformers, Motors
|
Modern Physics: Atomic Models, X-rays, Radioactivity, Nuclear Reactions
|
Electronics & Communications: Semiconductors, Logic Gates, Modulation
|
Matter & Chemistry: States, Reactions, Acids, Bases, Atomic Structure
|
Environmental Chemistry & Metallurgy: Pollution, Metal Extraction, Alloys
RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025
The RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: CBT 1 and CBT 2. Candidates must understand the exam pattern to manage their time, prioritize topics, and prepare effectively.
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025
The first stage (CBT 1) is conducted for 100 marks. Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks (40%) along with the cut-off marks to move to the next stage. Each question carries 1 mark, and 1/3 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Scores in CBT 1 are not considered for the final merit list. Check the table below for RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
90 mins
|
General Awareness & Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
General Science
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025
The second stage (CBT 2) carries 150 marks and is crucial, as the scores are considered for the final merit list. Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks (40%) and the cut-off marks to qualify. This exam consists of 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with 1/3 negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can check RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
120 mins
|
Physics & Chemistry
|
15
|
15
|
Basics of Computers and Applications
|
10
|
10
|
Basics of Environment and Pollution Control
|
10
|
10
|
Technical Abilities
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
150
