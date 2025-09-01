RRB JE Syllabus 2025: Download CBT 1, CBT 2 and Technical Abilities Syllabus PDF

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 1, 2025, 17:24 IST

The RRB JE Syllabus 2025 provides a complete guide for CBT 1, CBT 2, and branch-specific Technical Abilities for JE, IT, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics, and CMA posts. This article includes subject-wise topics, exam patterns, marking schemes, and free PDF downloads. This helps candidates plan preparation and maximize their success chances.

RRB JE Syllabus 2025
RRB JE Syllabus 2025

The RRB JE 2025 syllabus is designed differently for each branch. The subjects mainly cover core engineering topics along with general awareness, arithmetic, and reasoning based on the specific engineering field for Junior Engineer (JE). The Junior Engineer (Information Technology) syllabus emphasizes IT concepts, programming, networking, and also includes general knowledge and reasoning. Candidates planning to appear for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can check this detailed article to understand the complete syllabus for every branch.

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates who are preparing for the RRB JE 2025 exam must have a clear understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates should know the topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to focus on key areas, improve time management, and plan their preparation effectively. Check a detailed overview of the RRB JE syllabus and exam pattern 2025 in the table below:

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Junior Engineer Exam

Posts

Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Exam Level

All India Level

Number of Questions

CBT-1: 100

Marking Scheme

1 Mark per question

Negative Marking

1/3 Mark

Selection Process

First Stage CBT

Second Stage CBT

Document Verification 

Medical Examination

Official Website

indianrailways.gov.in

RRB JE Syllabus 2025

The RRB Junior Engineer Syllabus 2025 designed to help candidates prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam pattern and subjects are just the first step. Aspirants should also dive deep into each topic for thorough preparation. This article provides detailed RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDFs for CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities. 

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates preparing for the RRB JE 2025 Exam can now access the complete RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF. This PDF includes a detailed, topic-wise breakdown of all subjects covered in CBT 1, CBT 2, and Technical Abilities. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF to plan their preparation efficiently, focus on important topics, and revise systematically. 

Click Here to Download RRB JE Syllabus 2025 PDF

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1

The RRB JE CBT 1 exam covers multiple-choice questions on Mathematics, General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Science. Understanding the syllabus thoroughly helps candidates focus and prepare strategically for success.

RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus 

Mathematics forms a crucial part of CBT 1. Candidates must focus on fundamental concepts, formulas, and problem-solving techniques to score well in the RRB JE 2025 exam. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus:

RRB JE Mathematics Syllabus

Number Systems

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM and HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry

Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Square Root

Age Calculations

Calendar & Clock

Pipes & Cisterns

RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus

Reasoning evaluates candidates’ logical and analytical skills. Practicing these topics regularly improves problem-solving speed and accuracy, essential for scoring high in the RRB JE CBT 1 exam. Candidates can check RRB JE Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning below:

RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation & Sufficiency

Conclusions & Decision-Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments & Assumptions

RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus

General Awareness tests knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, and science. Candidates should stay updated to answer questions confidently in the RRB JE 2025 exam.

RRB JE General Awareness Syllabus

Current Affairs

Indian Geography

Indian Culture & History (Freedom Struggle)

Indian Polity & Constitution

Indian Economy

Environmental Issues (India & World)

Sports

General Science & Technological Developments

RRB JE General Science Syllabus

The General Science section includes basic concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences up to Class 10. Check the table below for RRB JE Syllabus for General Science:

RRB JE General Science Syllabus

Physics

Chemistry

Life Sciences (up to Class 10 CBSE syllabus)

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 for CBT 2

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam consists of multiple-choice questions with several options. The syllabus covers General Awareness, Physics, Chemistry, Basic Computer Knowledge and Applications, Environmental Studies, and Pollution Control. These topics are common for all notified posts. Candidates can check the table below for important topics from each section:

Section

Topics Covered

General Awareness

  • Current Affairs

  • Indian Geography

  • Indian Culture & History (including Freedom Struggle)

  • Indian Polity & Constitution

  • Indian Economy

  • Environmental Issues (India & World)

  • Sports

  • General Science & Technology

Physics & Chemistry

  • Questions based on 12th Standard Physics

  • Questions based on 12th Standard Chemistry

  • Approx. 15 questions from these subjects

Basics of Computers & Applications

  • Computer Architecture

  • Input & Output Devices

  • MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

  • Storage Devices

  • Operating Systems

  • Internet & Email

  • Websites & Web Browsers

  • Networking

  • Computer Viruses

Environment & Pollution Control

  • Basics of Environment

  • Adverse Effects of Pollution

  • Pollution Control Strategies

  • Types of Pollution

  • Waste Management

  • Global Warming

  • Acid Rain

  • Ozone Depletion

RRB JE Technical Abilities Syllabus 2025

The RRB JE Technical Syllabus 2025 is branch-specific. This covers in-depth topics to test the candidate’s technical knowledge. Candidates should follow the branch-wise syllabus thoroughly to prepare effectively for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Exam.

RRB JE Civil Engineering Syllabus 2025

The Civil Engineering syllabus for RRB JE focuses on concepts essential for construction, surveying, structural design, and material science. Candidates should cover all topics to ensure success in technical sections of the exam. Check the table below for detailed syllabus:

Subject

Topics

Engineering Mechanics

Force resolution, equilibrium, friction, centroid, center of gravity, simple machines

Building Construction

Components of buildings, types of structures (load-bearing, framed, composite)

Building Materials

Masonry materials, timber, glass, plastics, steel, bitumen, PVC, CPVC

Construction of Substructure & Superstructure

Foundations, masonry, doors, windows, scaffolding, shoring

Building Finishes & Maintenance

Flooring, plastering, painting, cracks, settlement, repair methods

Building Drawing

Conventions, planning, plan, elevation, section, site plan, perspective drawing

Concrete Technology

Properties of cement, aggregates, concrete, mix design, special concrete, quality control

Surveying

Chain, compass, leveling, contouring, theodolite, tacheometric survey, advanced survey equipment

CAD

AutoCAD, Auto Civil, 3D Max, plan, elevation, section, site plan, 3D view

Geo-Technical Engineering

Soil properties, compaction, bearing capacity, site investigation

Hydraulics & Irrigation Engineering

Fluid mechanics, pumps, open channel flow, hydrology, reservoir planning

Mechanics & Theory of Structures

Stress, strain, shear force, bending moment, columns, beams

Design of Structures

Concrete & steel structures, T-beams, slabs, columns, steel roof trusses

Transportation & Highway Engineering

Railway, bridge, tunnel engineering, road construction, traffic management

Environmental Engineering

Pollution control, water supply, sewage, solid waste management, plumbing

Advanced Construction Techniques & Equipment

Precast construction, advanced concreting, earthmoving machinery

Estimating, Costing, Contracts & Accounts

Rate analysis, tendering, payment procedures

RRB JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus 2025

RRB JE Electrical Engineering syllabus tests candidates on core concepts, circuits, machines, and electrical energy applications. Aspirants need to understand both theory and practical aspects. Candidates can check electrical engineering syllabus in the table below:

Topic

Subtopics

Basic Concepts

Resistance, inductance, capacitance, voltage, current, power

Circuit Laws

Kirchhoff’s laws, network theorems

Magnetic Circuit

Flux, mmf, electromagnetic induction

AC Fundamentals

AC circuits, resonance, 3-phase systems

Measurement Instruments

Wattmeter, multimeter, CRO, CT, PT

Electrical Machines

DC machines, transformers, induction motors, synchronous machines

Generation, Transmission & Distribution

Power stations, switchgear, cables, protection

Estimation & Costing

Lighting, installations, earthing practices

Utilization of Electrical Energy

Heating, welding, electroplating, motors

Basic Electronics

Diodes, transistors, simple circuits

RRB JE Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus 2025

This syllabus covers electronic devices, circuits, digital electronics, microprocessors, communication systems, and computer programming concepts. Check the table below for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Syllabus:

Topic

Subtopics

Electronic Components & Materials

Conductors, semiconductors, batteries, relays, connectors

Electronic Devices & Circuits

Diodes, transistors, amplifiers, oscillators, rectifiers

Digital Electronics

Boolean algebra, logic gates, combinational & sequential circuits

Linear Integrated Circuits

Op-amps, timers, voltage regulators

Microprocessor & Microcontroller

8085 microprocessor, assembly programming, peripherals

Electronic Measurements

CRO, transducers, LCD/LED panels

Communication Engineering

Modulation, multiplexing, radar, cellular & satellite communication

Data Communication & Network

LAN, WAN, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media

Computer Programming

C, C++, data structures, DBMS

Basic Electrical Engineering

DC & AC circuits, earthing, maintenance

RRB JE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2025

Mechanical Engineering syllabus focuses on mechanics, material science, machining, welding, metrology, and fluid mechanics. Candidates must cover both theory and practical problem-solving.

Topic

Subtopics

Engineering Mechanics

Forces, equilibrium, motion, energy, momentum

Material Science

Mechanical properties, steel classification, heat treatment

Strength of Materials

Stress-strain, shear force, bending moment, torsion

Machining

Lathe, milling, gear manufacturing, cutting tools

Welding

Arc welding, MIG, TIG, soldering, brazing

Grinding & Finishing

Abrasives, honing, lapping, electroplating

Metrology

Linear & angular measurements, inspection techniques

Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulic Machinery

Bernoulli’s equation, pumps, flow measurement

RRB JE Computer Science & IT Syllabus 2025

CSE/IT syllabus emphasizes programming, data structures, networking, operating systems, system design, and web technologies. The following are some main topics covered:

Subject

Topics

PC Software

MS Windows, Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Computer Fundamentals

Hardware, software, internet basics

Programming

C, C++, Java, algorithms, data structures

Computer Organization

Logic gates, Boolean algebra, instruction sets

Operating System

Unix/Linux, file system, commands, process management

Web Technologies & Programming

HTML, website creation, internet protocols

System Analysis & Design

Structured analysis, data flow, application prototyping

Data & Network Communication

Networks, OSI model, TCP/IP, transmission media

Software Engineering

SDLC, design principles, testing, project management

RRB JE Printing Technology Syllabus 2025

Printing Technology syllabus focuses on printing systems, materials, finishing, image processing, and design & advertising in print media.

Topic

Subtopics

Printing Systems & Materials

Methods, inks, substrates, image carriers

Flexo, Gravure & Screen Printing

Principles, preparation, press work

Printing Finishing

Binding, finishing, automation

Image Processing

Digital image editing, computer-to-film

Design & Advertising

Typography, print design, advertising functions

Sheet-fed Offset Machines

Lithography, inking, dampening

RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025

CMA syllabus covers physics, chemistry, mechanics, electricity, modern physics, electronics, matter, chemical reactions, and metallurgy.

RRB JE CMA Syllabus 2025

Measurements, Units, Accuracy, Errors

Light: Reflection, Refraction, Interference, Microscope, Telescope

Heat & Thermodynamics: Calorimetry, Specific Heat, Expansion

Sound: Propagation, Velocity, Resonance, Doppler Effect

Mechanics: Motion, Friction, Newton’s Laws, Gravitation, Energy

Magnetism & Electricity: Circuits, Induction, Transformers, Motors

Modern Physics: Atomic Models, X-rays, Radioactivity, Nuclear Reactions

Electronics & Communications: Semiconductors, Logic Gates, Modulation

Matter & Chemistry: States, Reactions, Acids, Bases, Atomic Structure

Environmental Chemistry & Metallurgy: Pollution, Metal Extraction, Alloys

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: CBT 1 and CBT 2. Candidates must understand the exam pattern to manage their time, prioritize topics, and prepare effectively.

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025

The first stage (CBT 1) is conducted for 100 marks. Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks (40%) along with the cut-off marks to move to the next stage. Each question carries 1 mark, and 1/3 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Scores in CBT 1 are not considered for the final merit list. Check the table below for RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Mathematics

30

30

90 mins

General Awareness & Reasoning

25

25

General Awareness

15

15

General Science

30

30

Total

100

100

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The second stage (CBT 2) carries 150 marks and is crucial, as the scores are considered for the final merit list. Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks (40%) and the cut-off marks to qualify. This exam consists of 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with 1/3 negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can check RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

15

15

120 mins

Physics & Chemistry

15

15

Basics of Computers and Applications

10

10

Basics of Environment and Pollution Control

10

10

Technical Abilities

100

100

Total

150

150

