RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must first satisfy the eligibility conditions set by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2025. The RRB Junior Engineer eligibility criteria 2025 mainly cover four aspects, nationality, age limit, educational qualification, and medical fitness. These rules ensure that only capable and medically fit candidates are considered for JE posts in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics. Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit to be eligible, though certain reserved categories will receive age relaxation. An engineering Diploma or Degree in the relevant discipline is compulsory for applying. This is a technical post, but only candidates with an engineering background are allowed to register. Every applicant must also clear a final medical examination to prove physical fitness along with educational and age requirements.

RRB JE Eligibility 2025 Overview Candidates must meet certain eligibility norms related to age, education, nationality, and medical fitness to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2025. Check the overview in the table below. Eligibility Factor Details Age Limit 18 to 36 years (with category-wise age relaxation) Educational Qualification Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the relevant discipline Nationality Indian citizens and other specified nationalities (as per notification) Number of Attempts No fixed limit (till age criteria are met) Experience Not required Medical Standards Mandatory medical fitness test at the final stage RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025 The RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025 define the minimum qualifications required for candidates to participate in the recruitment process. Applicants who fulfill these conditions will be eligible to apply for the upcoming RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2025. The eligibility norms include nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, medical standards, and category-based relaxations.

RRB JE Nationality/Citizenship 2025 Candidates must belong to one of the following categories to apply for RRB JE 2025: A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A subject of Bhutan, or

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanent settlement, or

A person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia), or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. RRB JE Age Limit 2025 The RRB JE age limit generally ranges from 18 to 36 years as per the guidelines. However, candidates from reserved categories receive age relaxations as per government rules. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation General / Unreserved No Relaxation (18 – 36 years) OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Years SC / ST 5 Years PwD (Persons with Disabilities) 10 Years Ex-Servicemen As per service years + additional relaxation Other special categories (J&K domiciles, railway staff, widows/divorced women, etc.) Relaxation as per rules in official notification

RRB JE Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must hold the required qualification depending on the post they apply for. Check the table below for educational requirements: Post Name Qualification Required Junior Engineer (JE) Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the relevant discipline Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) Diploma/Degree in Engineering (any discipline) Junior Engineer (IT) PGDCA / B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA / B.Tech (CS/IT) / DOEACC ‘B’ Level (3 years) Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Bachelor’s degree in Science with Physics & Chemistry (minimum 55% aggregate marks) RRB JE Number of Attempts 2025 There is no limit on the number of attempts for the RRB JE Exam. However, candidates can only apply within the prescribed age bracket. What Experience Required for RRB JE 2025

No prior work experience is required. Fresh diploma or degree holders are eligible to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2025. Also Check: RRB JE Syllabus 2025

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 RRB JE Medical Fitness Test 2025 All candidates must clear the medical fitness test to prove they are physically fit for the role of Junior Engineer. The test is conducted by RRB-approved doctors during the final stage of recruitment. Medical standards for RRB JE are as follows: Category Medical Standard Requirement A-3 Distant vision 6/9, 6/9 with max +/- 2 lens; Near vision 0.6 with max +/- 2 lens B-1 Distant vision 6/9, 6/12 with max +/- 4 lens; Near vision 0.6 with max +/- 4 lens B-2 Distant vision 6/9, 6/12 with max +/- 4 lens; Near vision 0.6 with glasses C-1 Distant vision 6/12, 6/18 with glasses; Near vision 0.6 with glasses