UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Class 11 Psychology syllabus, prescribed by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) for the 2025-26 academic session, is designed to introduce students to the scientific study of human experience, behaviour, and mental processes.

As an elective subject at the higher secondary level, this course serves as a fundamental foundation for understanding the nature of psychological knowledge and its application in various aspects of life.

Course Aims and Focus

This syllabus aims to create interest and familiarize learners with the basic ideas, principles, theories, and methods in Psychology. The primary goals are to: