UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 3, 2025, 09:37 IST

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Psychology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

The Class 11 Psychology syllabus, prescribed by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) for the 2025-26 academic session, is designed to introduce students to the scientific study of human experience, behaviour, and mental processes.

As an elective subject at the higher secondary level, this course serves as a fundamental foundation for understanding the nature of psychological knowledge and its application in various aspects of life.

Course Aims and Focus

This syllabus aims to create interest and familiarize learners with the basic ideas, principles, theories, and methods in Psychology. The primary goals are to:

  • Understand Mind and Behaviour: Explore the fascinating world of how people think, feel, and act in different situations.

  • Develop Scientific Thinking: Introduce the Methods of Enquiry in Psychology (Unit II), which is crucial for conducting scientific research and analysis of psychological data.

  • Promote Self-Reflection: Enable students to become perceptive, socially aware, and self-reflective individuals, fostering personal growth and effectiveness.

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Psychology

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

30

Total Marks

100

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

Unit

Topic

Marks

I

Understanding Psychology

11

II

Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

13

III

Human Development

11

IV

Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

8

V

Learning

9

VI

Human Memory

8

VII

Thinking

5

VIII

Motivation and Emotion

5

Total

  

70

Unit I: Understanding Psychology The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Nature of Psychology: 

● Psychology as a Discipline 

● Psychology as a Natural Science 

● Psychology as a Social Science 

3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour 

4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology 

5. Evolution of Psychology 

6. Development of Psychology in India 

7. Branches of Psychology 

8. Psychology and Other Disciplines 

9. Psychology in Everyday Life 

Unit II: Methods of Enquiry in Psychology The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry 

● Steps in Conducting Scientific Research 

● Alternative Paradigms of Research 

3. Nature of Psychological Data

4. Some Important Methods in Psychology 

● Observational Method 

● Experimental Method 

● Correlational Research 

● Survey Research 

● Psychological Testing 

● Case Study 

5. Analysis of Data 

● Quantitative Method 

● Qualitative Method 

6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry 

7. Ethical Issues 

Unit III: Human Development The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Meaning of Development 

● Life-Span Perspective on Development 

3. Factors Influencing Development 

4. Context of Development 

5. Overview of Developmental Stages 

● Prenatal Stage 

● Infancy 

● Childhood 

● Challenges of Adolescence 

● Adulthood and Old Age

Unit IV: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Knowing the world 

3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus 

4. Sense Modalities 

● Functional limitation of sense organs 

5. Attentional Processes 

● Selective Attention 

● Sustained Attention 

6. Perceptual Processes 

● Processing Approaches in Perception 

7. The Perceiver 

8. Principles of Perceptual Organisation

9. Perception of Space, Depth and Distance 

● Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues 

10. Perceptual Constancies 

11. Illusions 

12. Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

Unit V: Learning The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Nature of Learning 

3. Paradigms of Learning 

4. Classical Conditioning 

● Determinants of Classical Conditioning

5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning 

● Determinants of Operant Conditioning 

● Key Learning Processes 

6. Observational Learning 

7. Cognitive Learning 

8. Verbal Learning 

9. Skill Learning 

10. Factors Facilitating Learning 

11. Learning Disabilities  

Unit VI: Human Memory The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Nature of memory 

3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model 

4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-term Memories 

5. Levels of Processing 

6. Types of Long-term Memory 

● Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic 

7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting 

● Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure 

8. Enhancing Memory 

● Mnemonics using Images and Organisation 

Unit VII: Thinking The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Nature of Thinking

● Building Blocks of Thought 

3. The Processes of Thinking 

4. Problem Solving 

5. Reasoning 

6. Decision-making 

7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking 

● Nature of Creative Thinking 

● Process and strategies of Creative Thinking 

8. Thought and Language 

9. Development of Language and Language Use 

Unit VIII: Motivation and Emotion The topics in this unit are: 

1. Introduction 

2. Nature of Motivation 

3. Types of Motives 

● Biological Motives 

● Psychosocial Motives 

4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs 

5. Nature of Emotions 

6. Expression of Emotions 

● Culture and Emotional Expression 

● Culture and Emotional Labeling 

7. Managing Negative Emotions 

8. Enhancing Positive Emotions  

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Practical Syllabus 2026

Topics

Marks

Practical (Experiments) file

4

Project File

4

Viva Voce (Project and experiment)

5

One experiment (04 marks for conduction of experiment and 08 marks for reporting)

12

Continuous Assessment(Unit Test)

5

Total

30

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

