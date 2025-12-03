CBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The CBSE Class 9 English curriculum is essential for building a strong foundation for higher classes. To perform well in the final examination, students need a clear understanding of both the exam structure and the weightage assigned to each unit in the syllabus. This knowledge helps students prioritize their study efforts and allocate time effectively to different topics.
The examination is structured to test various skills, including conceptual knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and application of social and political principles. It covers all units of the syllabus, with a maximum of 80 marks for the theory paper. Knowing the mark distribution per unit and the paper's section-wise breakdown allows students to prepare a more strategic and targeted study plan.
CBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern
The following table details the structure of the CBSE Class 9 English Question Paper for the 2026 examination, including the section-wise distribution of questions, question types, and the corresponding marks. This structure helps students understand how the 80-mark theory paper is organized.
-
This question paper has 11 questions, and all of them are compulsory.
-
The paper is divided into three sections:
-
Section A: Reading Skills
-
Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing
-
Section C: Literature Textbook
-
Follow the instructions given for each section carefully while attempting the questions.
CBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme
The CBSE Class 9 English curriculum comprises three sections: Reading skills, writing skills and grammar and Language through Literature. Review the detailed CBSE Class 9 English Marking Scheme provided below.
|
Section
|
Weightage
|
A. Reading Skills
|
20
|
B. Writing Skills & Grammar
|
20
|
C. Language through Literature
|
40
|
Total
|
80
What is the Passing Marks Out of 80 in CBSE Class 9?
-
Final Exam (Out of 80): Students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks, which equates to 27 marks out of 80, in the theory paper to pass this component.
-
Internal Assessment (Out of 20): Students must obtain at least 7 marks out of 20 in the internal assessment component (which typically includes periodic tests, subject enrichment activities, and portfolio evaluation).
-
Overall Passing Marks (Out of 100): The aggregate score from both the theory paper and the internal assessment must be 33 marks or higher to be declared successful in the subject.
To study well for the CBSE Class 9 English exam, you must know the exam pattern and how the marks are divided. The exam is for 80 marks. Knowing how the marks are shared and what types of questions will be asked helps you plan your study time smartly. This careful approach, along with hard work, is the best way to get high marks and build a good base for your future studies.
