CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The CBSE Class 9 Science curriculum is essential for building a strong foundation for higher classes. To perform well in the final examination, students need a clear understanding of both the exam structure and the weightage assigned to each unit in the syllabus. This knowledge helps students prioritize their study efforts and allocate time effectively to different topics.

The examination is structured to test various skills, including conceptual knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and application of scientific principles. It covers all units of the syllabus, with a maximum of 80 marks for the theory paper. Knowing the mark distribution per unit and the paper's section-wise breakdown allows students to prepare a more strategic and targeted study plan.