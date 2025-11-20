ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 20, 2025, 12:05 IST

The CBSE Class 9 Science theory examination is a 3-hour paper worth 80 marks, structured into 39 questions across five sections (A to E). The paper balances multiple-choice questions (MCQs), short answers, long answers, and three Case/Source-Based Questions (Section E). To pass, students must score a minimum of 27 marks in the 80-mark theory paper and 7 marks in the 20-mark Internal Assessment, ensuring an overall aggregate of 33%.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage
CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The CBSE Class 9 Science curriculum is essential for building a strong foundation for higher classes. To perform well in the final examination, students need a clear understanding of both the exam structure and the weightage assigned to each unit in the syllabus. This knowledge helps students prioritize their study efforts and allocate time effectively to different topics.

The examination is structured to test various skills, including conceptual knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and application of scientific principles. It covers all units of the syllabus, with a maximum of 80 marks for the theory paper. Knowing the mark distribution per unit and the paper's section-wise breakdown allows students to prepare a more strategic and targeted study plan.

CBSE Class 9 Science Examination Pattern

The final examination paper comprises a total of 39 compulsory questions structured across five distinct sections (A to E). There is no overall choice, but internal options are provided within specific questions.

Section

Question Range

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Word Limit (Approx.)

A

Q. 1 to Q. 20

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1 Mark

Objective (1 line)

B

Q. 21 to Q. 26

Very Short Answer (VSA)

2 Marks

30–50 words

C

Q. 27 to Q. 33

Short Answer (SA)

3 Marks

50–80 words

D

Q. 34 to Q. 36

Long Answer (LA)

5 Marks

80–120 words

E

Q. 37 to Q. 39

Case/Source-Based Questions

4 Marks

Sub-parts based on a given scenario.

CBSE Class 9 Science Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 9 Science theory paper is worth a total of 80 marks and is distributed across the major units of the syllabus. The following table details the unit-wise weightage for the 2026 examination, helping students understand the relative importance of each section of the curriculum for their study planning.

S. No.

Unit

Marks

1

Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour

27

2

The Organisation in the Living World

26

3

Motion, Force & Work

27

Total

80

Internal Assessment

20

Passing Criteria for CBSE Class 9 Science

To successfully pass the CBSE Class 9 Science subject, students must meet minimum requirements in both the theory paper and the internal assessment, while also achieving an overall minimum aggregate score.

Component

Maximum Marks

Minimum Passing Marks

Requirement Details

Final Theory Exam

80

27

Must score at least 27 marks in the written paper.

Internal Assessment

20

7

Must secure a minimum of 7 marks from periodic tests, practicals, and projects.

Overall Aggregate

100

33

The total marks (Theory + Internal) must equal or exceed 33.

It is crucial for students to clear both the theory and internal assessment minimums and achieve the 33% overall aggregate to be declared successful in the subject. 

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 Download Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News