CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The CBSE Class 9 Science curriculum is essential for building a strong foundation for higher classes. To perform well in the final examination, students need a clear understanding of both the exam structure and the weightage assigned to each unit in the syllabus. This knowledge helps students prioritize their study efforts and allocate time effectively to different topics.
The examination is structured to test various skills, including conceptual knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and application of scientific principles. It covers all units of the syllabus, with a maximum of 80 marks for the theory paper. Knowing the mark distribution per unit and the paper's section-wise breakdown allows students to prepare a more strategic and targeted study plan.
CBSE Class 9 Science Examination Pattern
The final examination paper comprises a total of 39 compulsory questions structured across five distinct sections (A to E). There is no overall choice, but internal options are provided within specific questions.
|
Section
|
Question Range
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Word Limit (Approx.)
|
A
|
Q. 1 to Q. 20
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
1 Mark
|
Objective (1 line)
|
B
|
Q. 21 to Q. 26
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
2 Marks
|
30–50 words
|
C
|
Q. 27 to Q. 33
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
3 Marks
|
50–80 words
|
D
|
Q. 34 to Q. 36
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
5 Marks
|
80–120 words
|
E
|
Q. 37 to Q. 39
|
Case/Source-Based Questions
|
4 Marks
|
Sub-parts based on a given scenario.
CBSE Class 9 Science Marking Scheme
The CBSE Class 9 Science theory paper is worth a total of 80 marks and is distributed across the major units of the syllabus. The following table details the unit-wise weightage for the 2026 examination, helping students understand the relative importance of each section of the curriculum for their study planning.
|
S. No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
1
|
Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour
|
27
|
2
|
The Organisation in the Living World
|
26
|
3
|
Motion, Force & Work
|
27
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
Passing Criteria for CBSE Class 9 Science
To successfully pass the CBSE Class 9 Science subject, students must meet minimum requirements in both the theory paper and the internal assessment, while also achieving an overall minimum aggregate score.
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
Requirement Details
|
Final Theory Exam
|
80
|
27
|
Must score at least 27 marks in the written paper.
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
7
|
Must secure a minimum of 7 marks from periodic tests, practicals, and projects.
|
Overall Aggregate
|
100
|
33
|
The total marks (Theory + Internal) must equal or exceed 33.
It is crucial for students to clear both the theory and internal assessment minimums and achieve the 33% overall aggregate to be declared successful in the subject.
