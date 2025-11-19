CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics curriculum is essential for building a strong foundation for higher classes. To perform well in the final examination, students need a clear understanding of both the exam structure and the weightage assigned to each unit in the syllabus. This knowledge helps students prioritize their study efforts and allocate time effectively to different topics.
The examination is structured to test various skills, including conceptual knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and application of mathematical principles. It covers all six units of the syllabus, with a maximum of 80 marks for the theory paper. Knowing the mark distribution per unit and the paper's section-wise breakdown allows students to prepare a more strategic and targeted study plan.
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern
-
The question paper is divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
-
Section A: Has 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each question is for 1 mark.
-
Section B: Has 5 short-answer questions (SA-I), each question is for 2 marks.
-
Section C: Has 6 short-answer questions (SA-II), each question is for 3 marks.
-
Section D: Has 4 long-answer questions (LA), each question is for 5 marks.
-
Section E: Has 3 case-based questions. Each question is for 4 marks and includes sub-parts of 1, 1, and 2 marks.
-
All questions must be answered. Internal choices are available in:
-
2 questions of 5 marks,
-
2 questions of 3 marks, and
-
2 questions of 2 marks in Section E.
-
Draw clear diagrams wherever needed.
-
Use π = 22/7, unless mentioned otherwise.
Also Check CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter-Wise MCQs
CBSE Class 9 Maths Marking Scheme
The following table summarizes the marks allocated to each unit in the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics syllabus for the examination.
|
S. No.
|
Name of Unit
|
Marks
|
1
|
NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
10
|
2
|
ALGEBRA
|
20
|
3
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
4
|
4
|
GEOMETRY
|
27
|
5
|
MENSURATION
|
13
|
6
|
STATISTICS & PROBABILITY
|
6
|
TOTAL
|
80
The 2026 CBSE Class 9 Maths exam is an 80-mark test split into five sections, with a focus on testing students with 20 multiple-choice questions, 5 short-answer questions (2 marks each), 6 medium-length questions (3 marks each), 4 long-answer questions (5 marks each), and 3 real-world case study questions (4 marks each); the best way to prepare is by spending the most time on Geometry, which is worth the most marks at 27, followed by Algebra, which accounts for 20 marks.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation