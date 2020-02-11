CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important MCQs with Answers in PDF

CBSE Class 9 students will soon write their annual exams for the 2019-20 session. Students would be busy making the best preparations for the exams so that they can score high marks. With few days left for the exams, this is the time when students should focus on revision rather than starting with anything new. Especially in case of Maths, they should practice different types of questions based on important concepts. This will help them learn the application of those concepts and formulas to obtain accurate answers in exams.

# Check Important MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020

In this article, we are providing chapter-wise MCQ questions and answers for CBSE Class 9 Maths. All these questions have been prepared to cover almost all the basic concepts occurring in Class 9 Maths NCERT book which are quite important for preparing the objective type questions for the annual exam. Practicing these questions will make the exam preparations easy and interesting for you thereby helping you score more marks in the exam. You may download all the chapter-wise Class 9 Maths MCQs in PDF absolutely free.

Links to get the important chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 9Maths Exam 2020 are given below:

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 1: Number System

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 5: Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 6: Lines and Angles

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 7: Triangles

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 10: Circles

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 11: Constructions

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 14: Statistics

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 15: Probability

Why to Solve Class 9 Maths MCQs by Jagran Josh?

Comparing to the previous years, this year, class 9 students of CBSE board will have to solve more number of the objective type questions in their Maths exam. These one mark questions may be asked in different formats like MCQs, very short answer type questions, etc. To prepare for all such questions, students should be well familiarised with the basic concepts involved in Maths. Solving the MCQs provided above is the easiest way to make a good hold on all fundamental concepts in a short time.

CBSE Class 9 Maths MCQs are developed and reviewed by the subject experts. Questions have been prepared to meet the requirements of new exam pattern and are based on the NCERT book. Solving these questions will help the students to improve their problem solving skills and enhance their confidence for the exam. Therefore, students should consider this set of questions as the best resource to practice the conceptual problems and score high marks in CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2020.

To understand the latest pattern of Class 9 Maths Exam and know the format of questions along with marking scheme, click on the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern with Question Paper Design and Marking Scheme

Check some more practice tests below:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Solved Practice Paper for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Science Solved Practice Paper for Annual Exam 2020

Check important articles for the preparation of CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2020:

To make your exam preparations easy and effective, check the links provided below which will take you to the articles containing important resources for the CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam preparations:

CBSE Class 9 Science Examination Pattern 2020

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Annual Exam 2020: All Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Maths, Science NCERT Books and Solutions

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions & Answers for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important Questions with Solutions for Annual Exam 2020