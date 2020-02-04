CBSE 9th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 5 Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry with Answers

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter5: Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry are provided here to help students revise important concepts and prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Annual Maths Exam. All these questions are prepared by analysing the latest NCERT Book and the new examination pattern introduced by CBSE. Answers of all questions are also provided here. So, students can use this practice test to assess their preparation level and improve their speed and accuracy.

MCQs from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 5 Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry are given below:

1. The number of dimensions a solid has is:

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 0

Answer: (c)

2. Boundaries of solids are:

a) Surfaces

b) Curves

c) Lines

d) Points

Answer: (a)

3. The number of dimension that a point has is:

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

d) 3

Answer: a)

4. The base of a Pyramid is:

a) Only a triangle

b) Only a square

c) Only a rectangle

d) Any polygon

Answer: (b)

5. The first known proof that ‘the circle is bisected by its diameter’ was given by:

a) Pythagoras

b)Thales

c) Euclid

d) Hypatia

Answer: (b)

6. If x + y =10 then x + y + z = 10 + z. Then the Euclid’s axiom that illustrates this statement is:

a) First axiom

b) Second axiom

c) Third axiom

d) Fourth axiom

Answer: (b)

7. Greeks emphasized on:

a) Public worship

b) Household rituals

c) Both a and b

d) None of a, b and c

Answer: (a)

8. In ancient India, the shapes of altars used for household rituals were:

a) Squares and circles

b) Triangles and rectangles

c) Trapeziums and pyramids

d) Rectangles and squares

Answer: (a)

9. ‘Lines are parallel if they do not intersect’ is stated in the form of:

a) An axiom

b) A definition

c) A postulate

d) A proof

Answer: (a)

10. The number of interwoven isosceles triangles in Sriyantra (in the Atharvaveda) is:

a) 7

b) 8

c) 9

d) 10

Answer: (c)

11. For every line ‘l’ and a point P not lying on it, the number of lines that passes through P and parallel to ‘l’ are:

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) No line

Answer: (a)

12. The total number of propositions in Euclid’s famous treatise “The Elements” are:

a) 13

b) 55

c) 460

d) 465

Answer: (d)

13. The number of Euclid’s postulates is (are):

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 6

Answer: (c)

14. Proved statements based on deductive reasoning, by using postulates and axioms are known as:

a) A Statement only

b) A Proposition only

c) A Theorem only

d) Both Proposition and Theorem

Answer: (d)

15. John is of the same age as Mohan. Ram is also of the same age as Mohan. State the Euclid’s axiom that illustrates the relative ages of John and Ram

(a) First Axiom

(b) Second Axiom

(c) Third Axiom

(d) Fourth Axiom

Answer: (a)

