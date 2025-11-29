JEE Main 2026: Chemistry Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

JEE Main 2026: Preparing for JEE Main 2026 Chemistry becomes much easier when students practice with well-designed sample papers and answer keys. Since the exam is to be held in January and April 2026 (Session 1 & Session 2), aspirants must now shift their focus towards regular chapter-wise revision, error analysis, and time-bound practice. Chemistry is a scoring subject in JEE Main, and solving sample papers helps students understand the NCERT-based theory, the types of numerical and conceptual questions, and the difficulty level expected in 2026.
These JEE Main 2026 Chemistry sample papers with answer keys are structured to replicate the actual exam pattern, including Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry. With detailed solutions, students can identify common mistakes, revise high-weightage chapters, and improve both accuracy and speed. Practicing these papers consistently is one of the most effective strategies to boost your overall percentile and secure a top rank in JEE Main 2026.
|
JEE Main 2026: Marking Scheme of Chemistry
Check the table below to know the marking scheme of Chemistry subject in JEE Main 2026:
|
Question Type
|
Total Questions in Section
|
Questions to be Attempted
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
20
|
20 (Compulsory)
|
Numerical Value Questions (Non-MCQs)
|
10
|
5 (Any 5 to be attempted)
|
Total
|
30
|
25
|
Related:
JEE Main 2026: Is 75% Rule Applicable This Year? NTA Clarifies the Criteria
JEE Main 2026: Best 60 Days Preparation Plan to Score 99 Percentile
JEE Main 2026: Chemistry Sample Paper Questions
|
SECTION A: Multiple Choice Questions: This section contains 20 multiple choice questions. Each question has 4 choices (1), (2), (3) and (4), out of which ONLY ONE is correct.
|
SL. No.
|
Questions
|
1.
|
Polymer which is named as Orlon is
(1) Polyamide
(2) Polyacrylonitrile
(3) Polycarbonate
(4) Polyethene
|
2.
|
Which of the following have square pyramidal structure
(1) XeOF4
(2) BrF4
(3) XeF4
(4) XeO3
|
3.
|
|
4.
|
We are given with a reaction
(1) This reaction can also take place in acetic acid
(2) This reaction is called Swarts reaction
(3) This reaction shifts in forward direction using principle of Le-Chatelier’s principle
(4) This reaction will take place even if Br is replaced with F.
|
5.
|
Which of the following elements is not present in Nessler’s reagent?
(1) K
(2) Hg
(3) N
(4) I
|
6.
|
Oxidation state of Mn in KMnO4 changes by 3 units in which medium?
(1) Strongly acidic
(2) Strongly basic
(3) Aqueous neutral
(4) Weakly acidic
|
7.
|
BeCl2 exists as a solid state, vapour phase and at high temperature of the order of 1200 K in that order.
(1) Polymer, Dimer and Monomer
(2) Dimer, Polymer and Monomer
(3) Monomer, Dimer and Polymer
(4) Polymer, Monomer and Dimer
|
8.
|
For the given elements: Ne, F, Cl, Ar Which of the following pair of elements has the highest difference of electronegativity?
(1) Ne — Cl
(2) Ne — F
(3) Ne — He
(4) Ne — Ar
|
9.
|
Why is gypsum used in cement?
(1) To increase the hydration of the constituents
(2) To give a hard mass
(3) To slow down the process of setting of the cement
(4) To increase the rate of setting of the cement.
|
10.
|
Read the following two statements Statement-I : Ionic radius of Li+ is greater than Mg++ . Statement-II : Lithium and Magnesium can’t form superoxide.
(1) Statement-I and Statement-II both are correct
(2) Statement-I and Statement-II both are incorrect
(3) Statement-I is correct and Statement-II is incorrect
(4) Statement-I is incorrect and Statement-II is correct
|
11.
|
Select the correct order of electronegativity of the elements : B, C, At, S
(1) B > C > S > At
(2) S > C > B > At
(3) C > B > S > At
(4) S > C > At > B
|
12.
|
Syn gas with Cu as catalyst produces :
(1) Ethanol
(2) Methanal
(3) Methane
(4) Methanoic acid
|
13.
|
Which compound is added to cement to increase its setting time?
(1) Gypsum
(2) Lime stone
(3) Clay
(4) Calcium carbonate
|
14.
|
Consider the following:
(i) D.D.T.
(ii) Aldrin
(iii) Sodium arsenite
(iv) Sodium chlorate
How many of these are pesticides?
(1) 1
(2) 2
(3) 3
(4) 4
|
15.
|
Which of the following elements is most reactive?
(1) Ca
(2) Mg
(3) Sr
(4) K
|
16.
|
Which reaction is correct with its correct enzyme used?
(1) Sucrose → glucose + fructose enzyme : Invertase
(2) Glucose → CO2 + ethanol enzyme : maltase
(3) Protein → Amino acid enzyme : Zymase
(4) Starch → Maltose enzyme : Pepsin
|
17.
|
During detection of Lead. Formation of which of the following compounds is not used as a confirmatory test.
(1) PbSO4
(2) Pb(NO3)2
(3) PbCrO4
(4) PbI2
|
18.
|
A binary compound has Y-atoms forming FCC unit cells and another type of X-atoms occupying 1/3rd of tetrahedral voids. Find out the molecular formula of the compound
(1) XY
(2) X2Y3
(3) X3Y2
(4) XY2
|
19.
|
Which of the following is not obtained on electrolysis of brine solution
(1) NaOH
(2) H2 gas
(3) Cl2 gas
(4) Na
|
20.
|
Photochemical smog is most likely to be found in which of the following industrial areas?
(1) Marshy areas
(2) Himalayan valley in winters
(3) Warm moist climates
(4) Sunny dessert areas
|
SECTION B: Numerical Value Type Questions: In Section B, attempt ANY FIVE questions. The answer to each question is a NUMERICAL VALUE.
|
21.
|
Some amount of urea is added to 1000 gm of H2O due to which vapour pressure decreases by 25% of the original vapour pressure. Find out mass of urea added (Round off to two decimal places)
|
22.
|
How many of the given molecules are square planar in shape?
|
23.
|
We are given 7 types of lattice.
A. Cubic
B. tetragonal
C. Orthorhombic
D. Hexagonal
E. Rhombohedral
F. Monoclinic
G. Triclinic
How many of them can have BCC unit cells?
|
24.
|
0.5 gm of an organic compound with 60%. Carbon will produce ______ gm of CO2 upon complete combustion
|
25.
|
How many of the following -amino acids contain sulphur?
Lysine ; Methionine; Glutamic acid; Threonine Arginine; Cysteine; Tyrosine; Isoleucine
|
26.
|
The boiling points of two solvents X and Y are in the ratio 2 : 1 (in K) and their enthalpy of vaporisation is in the ratio 1 : 2. Find the ratio of elevation in boiling point when same moles of solute are added to same mass of both the solvents, if the molar mass of X is twice that of Y
|
27.
|
Volume of HBr (0.02 M) (in ml) needed to completely neutralise Ba(OH)2 (0.01 M, 10 ml)
|
28.
|
|
29.
|
|
30.
|
How many of the following will have the same relative lowering in vapour pressure?
(A) 1 M NaCl
(B) 1 M Urea
(C) 1.5 M AlCl3
(D) 2 M Na2SO4
Related: JEE Main 2026 + Class 12 Board Exam: Smart Study Plan to Crack Both Without Stress
JEE Main 2026: Chemistry Answer Key
|
SECTION A
|
Sl. No.
|
Answers
|
1.
|
(2) Polyacrylonitrile
|
2.
|
(1) XeOF4
|
3.
|
(3)
|
4.
|
(3) This reaction shifts in forward direction using principle of Le-Chatelier’s principle
|
5.
|
(3) N
|
6.
|
(3) Aqueous neutral
|
7.
|
(1) Polymer, Dimer and Monomer
|
8.
|
(2) Ne — F
|
9.
|
(3) To slow down the process of setting of the cement
|
10.
|
(1) Statement-I and Statement-II both are correct
|
11.
|
(4) S > C > At > B
|
12.
|
(2) Methanal
|
13.
|
(1) Gypsum
|
14.
|
(2) 2
|
15.
|
(4) K
|
16.
|
(1) Sucrose → glucose + fructose enzyme : Invertase
|
17.
|
(2) Pb(NO3)2
|
18.
|
(2) X2Y3
|
19
|
(4) Na
|
20.
|
(4) Sunny dessert areas
|
SECTION B
|
21.
|
18.52
|
22.
|
04.00
|
23.
|
Cubic, tetragonal and orthorhombic can have BCC unit cells.
|
24.
|
01.10
|
25.
|
Methionine and Cysteine contain sulphur
|
26.
|
16
|
27.
|
10
|
28.
|
Burning of carbon is exothermic, all others are endothermic.
|
29.
|
|
30.
|
02.00 (C), (D)
|
JEE Main 2026: Chemistry Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF
Why Must Students Practice the Chemistry Sample Paper for JEE Main 2026 ?
Practicing authentic sample papers gives students a competitive edge. Benefits include:
-
Helps Understand the Latest JEE Main 2026 Chemistry Exam Pattern: Students get familiar with MCQs, numerical-type questions, and topic-wise weightage as per NTA guidelines.
-
Strengthens NCERT-Based Concepts Across Physical, Organic & Inorganic Chemistry: Practising sample papers ensures deeper clarity of fundamentals and reaction mechanisms.
-
Improves Speed, Accuracy & Time Management: Solving papers under exam-like conditions boosts problem-solving efficiency for the actual JEE Main exam.
-
Identifies Weak Topics & Helps With Targeted Revision: Students can analyse errors using the answer key and revise chapters with low accuracy.
-
Boosts Confidence and Increases Chances of Scoring 85+ in Chemistry: Regular practice builds exam temperament and improves overall JEE Main percentile.
|
Related:
JEE Main 2026: Physics Sample Paper with Answer Key
The JEE Main 2026 Chemistry Sample Papers with Answer Key serve as a comprehensive practice resource for students preparing for the upcoming exam. By solving these exam-oriented questions, aspirants can strengthen conceptual clarity, improve speed, and gain familiarity with the latest NTA pattern. All the questions included in this set are curated by subject experts to match the actual difficulty level of JEE Main. Students can scroll below to check the complete set of questions and even download the Chemistry sample paper PDF for effective last-minute revision.
Also Check:
|JEE Main FAQs 2026
|CBSE 12th Board & JEE Main 2026: Exam Dates, Gaps, and Expert Preparation Tips for Students
|JEE Main 2026 Preparation: Best Books for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
|JEE Mains 2026 Registration Form
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation