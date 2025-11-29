JEE Main 2026: Chemistry Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

SECTION A: Multiple Choice Questions: This section contains 20 multiple choice questions. Each question has 4 choices (1), (2), (3) and (4), out of which ONLY ONE is correct.

1. Polymer which is named as Orlon is (1) Polyamide (2) Polyacrylonitrile (3) Polycarbonate (4) Polyethene

2. Which of the following have square pyramidal structure (1) XeOF4 (2) BrF4 (3) XeF4 (4) XeO3

4. We are given with a reaction



Which of the following statements is correct? (1) This reaction can also take place in acetic acid (2) This reaction is called Swarts reaction (3) This reaction shifts in forward direction using principle of Le-Chatelier’s principle (4) This reaction will take place even if Br is replaced with F.

5. Which of the following elements is not present in Nessler’s reagent? (1) K (2) Hg (3) N (4) I

6. Oxidation state of Mn in KMnO4 changes by 3 units in which medium? (1) Strongly acidic (2) Strongly basic (3) Aqueous neutral (4) Weakly acidic

7. BeCl2 exists as a solid state, vapour phase and at high temperature of the order of 1200 K in that order. (1) Polymer, Dimer and Monomer (2) Dimer, Polymer and Monomer (3) Monomer, Dimer and Polymer (4) Polymer, Monomer and Dimer

8. For the given elements: Ne, F, Cl, Ar Which of the following pair of elements has the highest difference of electronegativity? (1) Ne — Cl (2) Ne — F (3) Ne — He (4) Ne — Ar

9. Why is gypsum used in cement? (1) To increase the hydration of the constituents (2) To give a hard mass (3) To slow down the process of setting of the cement (4) To increase the rate of setting of the cement.

10. Read the following two statements Statement-I : Ionic radius of Li+ is greater than Mg++ . Statement-II : Lithium and Magnesium can’t form superoxide. (1) Statement-I and Statement-II both are correct (2) Statement-I and Statement-II both are incorrect (3) Statement-I is correct and Statement-II is incorrect (4) Statement-I is incorrect and Statement-II is correct

11. Select the correct order of electronegativity of the elements : B, C, At, S (1) B > C > S > At (2) S > C > B > At (3) C > B > S > At (4) S > C > At > B

12. Syn gas with Cu as catalyst produces : (1) Ethanol (2) Methanal (3) Methane (4) Methanoic acid

13. Which compound is added to cement to increase its setting time? (1) Gypsum (2) Lime stone (3) Clay (4) Calcium carbonate

14. Consider the following: (i) D.D.T. (ii) Aldrin (iii) Sodium arsenite (iv) Sodium chlorate How many of these are pesticides? (1) 1 (2) 2 (3) 3 (4) 4

15. Which of the following elements is most reactive? (1) Ca (2) Mg (3) Sr (4) K

16. Which reaction is correct with its correct enzyme used? (1) Sucrose → glucose + fructose enzyme : Invertase (2) Glucose → CO2 + ethanol enzyme : maltase (3) Protein → Amino acid enzyme : Zymase (4) Starch → Maltose enzyme : Pepsin

17. During detection of Lead. Formation of which of the following compounds is not used as a confirmatory test. (1) PbSO4 (2) Pb(NO3)2 (3) PbCrO4 (4) PbI2

18. A binary compound has Y-atoms forming FCC unit cells and another type of X-atoms occupying 1/3rd of tetrahedral voids. Find out the molecular formula of the compound (1) XY (2) X2Y3 (3) X3Y2 (4) XY2

19. Which of the following is not obtained on electrolysis of brine solution (1) NaOH (2) H2 gas (3) Cl2 gas (4) Na

20. Photochemical smog is most likely to be found in which of the following industrial areas? (1) Marshy areas (2) Himalayan valley in winters (3) Warm moist climates (4) Sunny dessert areas

SECTION B: Numerical Value Type Questions: In Section B, attempt ANY FIVE questions. The answer to each question is a NUMERICAL VALUE.

21. Some amount of urea is added to 1000 gm of H2O due to which vapour pressure decreases by 25% of the original vapour pressure. Find out mass of urea added (Round off to two decimal places)

22. How many of the given molecules are square planar in shape?

23. We are given 7 types of lattice. A. Cubic B. tetragonal C. Orthorhombic D. Hexagonal E. Rhombohedral F. Monoclinic G. Triclinic How many of them can have BCC unit cells?

24. 0.5 gm of an organic compound with 60%. Carbon will produce ______ gm of CO2 upon complete combustion

25. How many of the following -amino acids contain sulphur? Lysine ; Methionine; Glutamic acid; Threonine Arginine; Cysteine; Tyrosine; Isoleucine

26. The boiling points of two solvents X and Y are in the ratio 2 : 1 (in K) and their enthalpy of vaporisation is in the ratio 1 : 2. Find the ratio of elevation in boiling point when same moles of solute are added to same mass of both the solvents, if the molar mass of X is twice that of Y

27. Volume of HBr (0.02 M) (in ml) needed to completely neutralise Ba(OH)2 (0.01 M, 10 ml)

