JEE Mains 2026 Registration Form: Documents Required, Mistakes to Avoid and New Rules You Need to Know

The JEE Main 2026 registration has officially started on October 31, 2025, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can now fill out the online application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in for Session 1 (January 2026). This year’s registration process includes major updates — such as live photograph upload, Aadhaar-based automatic verification, and no correction window for uploaded documents. Students must carefully review the new rules, documents required, and important dates to ensure an error-free submission. Read on to know the step-by-step JEE Main 2026 registration process, list of mandatory documents, NTA’s latest guidelines, and common mistakes to avoid while filling the form. JEE Main 2026 Registration Schedule (Session 1: January 2026) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the complete JEE Main 2026 registration and exam schedule for Session 1. Candidates can check all important dates from form submission to result declaration in the table below.

Event Date/Details Online Submission of Application Form 31 October 2025 to 27 November 2025 (up to 9:00 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment 27 November 2025 (up to 11:50 PM) Announcement of Exam City By the first week of January 2026 Admit Card Release Date To be announced later on the NTA website JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates (Session 1) Between 21 January and 30 January 2026 Display of Recorded Responses & Answer Key To be announced later on the website Result Declaration (Tentative) By 12 February 2026 Official Websites jeemain.nta.nic.in The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Also Check JEE Main 2026 Dates: Session 1 & Session 2

How to Fill JEE Mains Form 2026 – Step-by-Step Process Filling the JEE Main 2026 registration form correctly is crucial to avoid rejection or discrepancies later. Here’s a detailed guide on how to fill JEE Mains form 2026 as per the latest NTA instructions: Step 1: Registration on the Official Website Candidates must visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and register by providing: Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number

Security question and password

Aadhaar number for identity authentication A system-generated Application Number will be created. The same will be used for both JEE Main 2026 sessions. Step 2: Filling the Application Form After registration, candidates must log in using their Application Number and password to complete the detailed form. They will be required to: Enter personal, academic, and contact details.

Select preferred exam cities.

Upload required documents and a live photograph.

For the first time, NTA has made live photograph upload mandatory — candidates must capture their photo using a webcam or mobile camera through a QR code system. Step 3: Payment of Application Fee No changes have been made to the JEE Main 2026 fee structure. Payment can be made using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. After successful payment, candidates must download the confirmation page as proof of submissio Important*: Double-check all information before clicking “Submit” since NTA will not allow corrections for uploaded documents. Documents Required for JEE Main 2026 Registration Before starting the application, ensure all documents are ready and updated according to the latest NTA instructions. Document Format Size Limit Instructions Recent passport-size photograph JPG/JPEG 10–200 kb 80% face visible, white background, no mask Signature JPG/JPEG 10–100 kb Candidate’s clear signature only Class 10 Marksheet/Certificate PDF 50–300 kb For verification of DOB and eligibility Aadhaar/DigiLocker ID Proof JPG/JPEG 10–200 kb Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory PwD/UDID Certificate (if applicable) PDF 50–300 kb Will be auto-verified from the UDID portal

Note: No correction window will be available for re-uploading documents.

Tampering or incorrect uploads will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM).

Ensure Aadhaar details (name, DOB, and photo) match your Class 10 certificate. Key Updates from NTA for JEE Main 2026 1. Aadhaar-Based Automatic Verification NTA will now directly fetch Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, and Address from UIDAI via Aadhaar authentication. Candidates must ensure their Aadhaar details match their Class 10 certificate. 2. Live Photo Upload For the first time, the application requires a real-time photo capture, enhancing security and authenticity. 3. Limited ID Options Only Aadhaar/DigiLocker can be used as identity proof. Other ID types are currently unavailable in the online form. 4. No Correction Window for Uploaded Documents

Once documents are uploaded, no re-upload option will be provided — incorrect submissions may lead to rejection. 5. PwD Auto-Verification PwD details will be automatically verified from the UDID portal, eliminating manual document validation. 6. Handling Name Mismatch If there’s a name mismatch between the Aadhaar card and Class 10 marksheet, the system will provide an option to resolve it during registration. This rule is carried forward from the 2025 advisory and applies to JEE Main 2026 as well. Advisory for Students Before Applying As per NTA’s September 29, 2025 notice, students must ensure that the following are updated before registration: Aadhaar Card: Updated with correct name (as per Class 10), DOB, address, and recent photo.

Updated with correct name (as per Class 10), DOB, address, and recent photo. UDID Card (for PwD candidates): Valid and renewed.

Valid and renewed. Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL): Updated and valid.