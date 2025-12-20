RBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check the Complete Exam Schedule, Download PDF

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has officially released the RBSE Time Table 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12. This date sheet provides the complete schedule for the upcoming board examinations.Students can now access the complete, subject-wise timetable by visiting the board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is highly recommended that all candidates download and print their date sheets early to plan their study routines effectively.

According to the announced schedule, the RBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 will take place from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 will be held between February 12 and March 11, 2026. The detailed PDF versions of the RBSE 10th Time Table 2026 and RBSE 12th Time Table 2026 are available online on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct download link for the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026 Time Table PDF is also provided on this page.