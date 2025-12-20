Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
RBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check the Complete Exam Schedule, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 20, 2025, 15:14 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the schedule for the 2026 theory examinations for class 10th students. These important exams are set to begin on February 12 and will conclude on March 12, 2026. With the exams starting in mid-February, students should focus on completing their syllabus and starting their final revisions soon. Stay tuned to the official portal for any further updates or instructions regarding the upcoming board exams.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has officially released the RBSE Time Table 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12. This date sheet provides the complete schedule for the upcoming board examinations.Students can now access the complete, subject-wise timetable by visiting the board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is highly recommended that all candidates download and print their date sheets early to plan their study routines effectively.

According to the announced schedule, the RBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 will take place from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 will be held between February 12 and March 11, 2026. The detailed PDF versions of the RBSE 10th Time Table 2026 and RBSE 12th Time Table 2026 are available online on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct download link for the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026 Time Table PDF is also provided on this page.

RBSE Class 10th Exam Time Table 2026: Overview

Features

Details

Full Exam Name

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 10th Examination 2026

Commonly known as

RBSE 10th Exams

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

RBSE 10th Exam Date 2026 Release Status

19-Dec-2025

Rajasthan Board 10th Exam 2026 Date

12-Feb-to-28-Feb-2026

RBSE Board 10th Exam Timing

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Mode of Exam

Offline

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Rajasthan Board RBSE Time Table 2026 Class 10

Students can check the Rajasthan Board 12th time table 2026 in tabular form below:

Date

Day

Subject (Code) / Details

12-Feb-2026

Thursday

English (02)

14-Febr- 2026

Saturday

Automotive (101), Beauty & Wellness (102), Healthcare (103), Information Technology & IT-enabled Services (104), Retail (105), Tourism & Hospitality (106), Security (107), Agriculture (108), Electronics & Hardware (109), Plumbing (110), Textile (111), Telecom (112), Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (113), Construction (114), Food Processing (115)

17-Febr- 2026

Tuesday

Social Science (08)

19-Febr- 2026

Thursday

Hindi (01)

21-Febr- 2026

Saturday

Science (07)

24-Febr- 2026

Tuesday

Mathematics (09)

26-Febr- 2026

Thursday

Sanskrit – First Question Paper (95/1)

27-Febr- 2026

Friday

Third Language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

28-Febr- 2026

Saturday

Sanskrit – Second Question Paper (95/2)

How to Download RBSE Class 10 Time Table 2026?

To download the RBSE Class 10, Time Table 2026 PDFs, follow the instructions given below:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Locate the 'Time Table' Link: Look for the 'Time Table' or 'Examination' section on the homepage or in the main navigation menu.

  3. Select Class Time Table: Click on the link corresponding to your examination: 'RBSE Class 10th Time Table 2026’

  4. View and Download: The Rajasthan Board time table 2026 Class 10 PDF will open on the screen.

  5. Print for Reference: Download the PDF file and take a printout for future reference and effective study planning.

The release of the RBSE Time Table 2026 marks a crucial phase for all Class 10 students. With the official schedule now confirmed, candidates must utilize this time effectively to finalize their preparation, focus on intensive revision, and practice with previous years' question papers. Adhering to the timetable and managing study breaks judiciously will be key to achieving success in the board examinations starting in February 2026. All students are advised to check the official RBSE website regularly for any last-minute updates. We wish all candidates the very best for their upcoming exams.

Content Writer

