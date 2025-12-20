RBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Practical Exams to Begin on January 1, Check Details Here

RBSE 12th Practical Exam 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE class 12 practical exam 2026 schedule. According to the dates announced, the Rajasthan board will be conducting the class 12 practical exams from January 1, 2026. Candidates appearing for the class 12 board exams can check the practical exam dates here.

As per the information provided in the official tweet shared by the board, the RBSE class 12 practical exam will be conducted from January 1, 2026. The practical exams for private candidates, however, will be conducted from January 25, 2026. Candidates preparing for their RBSE Board exams can check the detailed notification here.