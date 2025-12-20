RBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Practical Exams to Begin on January 1, Check Details Here

Key Points
- RBSE class 12 practical exams for regular students to begin on January 1, 2026
- Rajasthan 12th practical exams for private students to begin on January 25, 2026
- Rajasthan Board 12th theory exams to be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026
RBSE 12th Practical Exam 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE class 12 practical exam 2026 schedule. According to the dates announced, the Rajasthan board will be conducting the class 12 practical exams from January 1, 2026. Candidates appearing for the class 12 board exams can check the practical exam dates here.
As per the information provided in the official tweet shared by the board, the RBSE class 12 practical exam will be conducted from January 1, 2026. The practical exams for private candidates, however, will be conducted from January 25, 2026. Candidates preparing for their RBSE Board exams can check the detailed notification here.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 12वीं प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की डेट जारी ll @Rajasthanboard #12ThBoardExam ll #BoardExam ll #Rbse— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 20, 2025
पुरी खबर पढ़े 👇https://t.co/QsPwnXef9D
Earlier, Rajasthan board officials announced the RBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam 2026 schedule. This year RBSE exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single session from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Candidates must check the subject-wise RBSE datesheet 2026 on the official website rajaeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation