Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT, Download Schedule PDF at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Board 10th Exam 2026 Date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 20, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the class 10th exam date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notice, the theory exams will be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026 in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

Official Notice: TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM.2026

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026

Check the following table carrying the date sheet of RBSE class 12 Board Exam 2026: