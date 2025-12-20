Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT, Download Schedule PDF at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Dec 20, 2025

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the Class 12th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 20, 2025, on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Theory exams will take place from February 12 to March 11, 2026, in a single morning shift.

RBSE released the Class 12th Exam 2026 date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points

According to the official notice, the theory exams will be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026 in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. 

Official Notice: TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM.2026

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026

Check the following table carrying the date sheet of RBSE class 12 Board Exam 2026: 

Exam Dates

Subjects

February 12, 2026

Psychology (19)

February 13, 2026

English Compulsory (02)

February 14, 2026

Public Administration (06)

February 16, 2026

Geography (14)

Accountancy (30)

Physics (40)

February 17, 2026

Computer Science (03) 

Informatics Practices (04)

February 18, 2026

Sanskrit Literature (12) 

Sanskrit Language (94)

February 19, 2026

Environmental Science (61)

February 20, 2026

Hindi Compulsory (01)

February 21, 2026

Philosophy (85)

General Science (56)

February 23, 2026

Political Science (11)

Geology (43)

Agricultural Science (84)

February 24, 2026

Painting (17)

February 25, 2026

Mathematics (15)

February 26, 2026

English Literature (20) 

Typing Script (Hindi) (34)

February 27, 2026

Rigveda (44)

Shukla Yajurveda (45)

Krishna Yajurveda (46) 

Samaveda (47)

Atharvaveda (48)

Nyaya Darshan (49)

Vedanta Darshan (50)

Mimamsa Darshan (51)

Jain Darshan (52) 

Nimbarka Darshan (53)

Vallabh Darshan (54) 

General Darshan (55)

Ramanand Darshan (57)

Grammar Shastra (86) 

Literature (87)

Ancient History (88)

Theology (89)

Astrology ( 70)

Oceanography (91)

Architecture (92) 

Priesthood (93)

February 28, 2026

Economics (10) 

Quick Script Hindi (32) 

Quick Script English (33) 

Agricultural Biology (39) 

Biology (42)

March 4, 2026

History (13) 

Business Studies (31)

Agricultural Chemistry (38) 

Chemistry (41)

March 5, 2026

Vocal Music (16) 

Dance Kathak (59) 

Instrumental Music [(Tabla-63), (Pakhawaj-64), (Sitar-65), (Sarod-66), Violin-67), (Dilruya 68). (Flute-69), (Guitar- 70)]

March 6, 2026

Automotive (101) 

Beauty & Health (102)

Health Care (103) 

Information Technology & IT Services (104) 

Retail (105) 

Travel & Tourism (106)

Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108)

Electrical & Electronics (109) 

Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110)

Plumber (111) 

Telecom (112)

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113)

Construction (114) 

Food Processing (115)

March 7, 2026

Sociology (29)

March 9, 2026

Home Science (18)

March 10, 2026

Hindi Literature (21) 

Urdu Literature (22)

Sindhi Literature (23)

Gujarati Literature (25)

Punjabi Literature (25)

Rajasthani Literature (26) 

Persian (27) 

Prakrit Language (28) 

Typography (35) 

March 11, 2026

Physical Education (60)

RBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released

The RBSE has released the date sheet for the following classes:

RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Release Official Twitter Announcement

राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा की वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक होगी। वहीं, 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 12 फरवरी से 12 मार्च तक होगी। @Rajasthanboard #12thBoardExam ll #10thBoardExam ll #Rbse

— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 4, 2025

