Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT, Download Schedule PDF at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points
- RBSE released the Class 12th Exam 2026 date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Theory exams will take place from February 12 to March 11, 2026.
- Exams will be held in a single morning shift.
RBSE Board 10th Exam 2026 Date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 20, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the class 10th exam date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notice, the theory exams will be held from February 12 to March 11, 2026 in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.
Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026
Check the following table carrying the date sheet of RBSE class 12 Board Exam 2026:
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
February 12, 2026
|
Psychology (19)
|
February 13, 2026
|
English Compulsory (02)
|
February 14, 2026
|
Public Administration (06)
|
February 16, 2026
|
Geography (14)
Accountancy (30)
Physics (40)
|
February 17, 2026
|
Computer Science (03)
Informatics Practices (04)
|
February 18, 2026
|
Sanskrit Literature (12)
Sanskrit Language (94)
|
February 19, 2026
|
Environmental Science (61)
|
February 20, 2026
|
Hindi Compulsory (01)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Philosophy (85)
General Science (56)
|
February 23, 2026
|
Political Science (11)
Geology (43)
Agricultural Science (84)
|
February 24, 2026
|
Painting (17)
|
February 25, 2026
|
Mathematics (15)
|
February 26, 2026
|
English Literature (20)
Typing Script (Hindi) (34)
|
February 27, 2026
|
Rigveda (44)
Shukla Yajurveda (45)
Krishna Yajurveda (46)
Samaveda (47)
Atharvaveda (48)
Nyaya Darshan (49)
Vedanta Darshan (50)
Mimamsa Darshan (51)
Jain Darshan (52)
Nimbarka Darshan (53)
Vallabh Darshan (54)
General Darshan (55)
Ramanand Darshan (57)
Grammar Shastra (86)
Literature (87)
Ancient History (88)
Theology (89)
Astrology ( 70)
Oceanography (91)
Architecture (92)
Priesthood (93)
|
February 28, 2026
|
Economics (10)
Quick Script Hindi (32)
Quick Script English (33)
Agricultural Biology (39)
Biology (42)
|
March 4, 2026
|
History (13)
Business Studies (31)
Agricultural Chemistry (38)
Chemistry (41)
|
March 5, 2026
|
Vocal Music (16)
Dance Kathak (59)
Instrumental Music [(Tabla-63), (Pakhawaj-64), (Sitar-65), (Sarod-66), Violin-67), (Dilruya 68). (Flute-69), (Guitar- 70)]
|
March 6, 2026
|
Automotive (101)
Beauty & Health (102)
Health Care (103)
Information Technology & IT Services (104)
Retail (105)
Travel & Tourism (106)
Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108)
Electrical & Electronics (109)
Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110)
Plumber (111)
Telecom (112)
Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113)
Construction (114)
Food Processing (115)
|
March 7, 2026
|
Sociology (29)
|
March 9, 2026
|
Home Science (18)
|
March 10, 2026
|
Hindi Literature (21)
Urdu Literature (22)
Sindhi Literature (23)
Gujarati Literature (25)
Punjabi Literature (25)
Rajasthani Literature (26)
Persian (27)
Prakrit Language (28)
Typography (35)
|
March 11, 2026
|
Physical Education (60)
RBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released
The RBSE has released the date sheet for the following classes:
- RBSE Class 9th and 11th Board Exams
- RBSE Class 10th Board Exams
- RBSE Class 12th Board Exams
RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Release Official Twitter Announcement
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा की वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक होगी। वहीं, 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 12 फरवरी से 12 मार्च तक होगी। @Rajasthanboard #12thBoardExam ll #10thBoardExam ll #Rbse— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 4, 2025
